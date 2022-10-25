Read full article on original website
A Kitchen Shines Again Years After a Reno ‘Fail’
Michael and Gretchen Robbins consider themselves lucky. As a management consultant and a health and wellness coach with three kids, they moved into a nearly century-old home that they think provides the best of suburban-meets-city living. “We can walk to the metro, but we also have a nicely sized yard,...
This 646-Square-Foot Industrial-Inspired Paris Apartment Vibrates With Color
For their first purchase together, a young couple knew they would need some help to make the right decisions in their small Paris home. “They reached out to me even before starting to visit some apartments,” remembers architect Thibaut Picard, who helms an eponymous studio. “They wanted us to design their future project, so we looked for a space to renovate.”
The Story Behind T.H. Robsjohn-Gibbings’s Iconic Cocktail Table Design
"American houses have become the rubbish dumps of Europe,” wrote the London-born designer T.H. Robsjohn-Gibbings in Good-bye, Mr. Chippendale, his comical 1944 rant about the unabating Stateside obsession with antiques. He urged the nearly postwar public toward something fresh— not the cold modernism sweeping Europe but a contemporary kind of Americana with roots in pre-Columbian and early Colonial styles.
The Lenox Spice Village Is Living In My Head Rent-Free
All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The universe has a special way of sending us important messages. In this case, it was my friend Michelle texting me a TikTok...
This Historic Amsterdam Canal House Gets a Japanese-Inspired Makeover
All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In the renovation of a historic Amsterdam canal house, architect Dominique Hage had a source of inspiration nearly 6,000 miles away. The founder...
Diana Ross Buys Waterfront Miami Property for $15.5 Million
Diana Ross just became the latest megastar to put down roots in Miami. As reported by Dirt, the former lead singer of the uber-famous 1970s girl group The Supremes shelled out $15.5 million for waterfront property located on San Marco Island, one of the man-made islands located in Biscayne Bay between Miami Beach and the city of Miami.
Harry Styles’s Former Home Is Listed With Realtor Emma Hernan From Selling Sunset
The former Los Angeles home of One Direction alumnus Harry Styles is on the market again. Set on a private gated lot above the Sunset Strip, the modern four-bedroom, six-bathroom house is listed at $7.995 million. The boxy glass-walled construction of the modern home feels quintessentially LA, even bearing a strong resemblance to the titular character’s Hollywood Hills home in the Emmy-nominated series Bojack Horseman, which was set in a highly parodic (if not accurate) version of the city.
Harper's Bazaar
He Was Princess Diana’s Designer. Now He’s a Case Study in Slow Fashion
British designer Bruce Oldfield lives in a beautiful flat in the South of London, on a quiet street with lots of light. At 72, he has lived the glamorous life of a successful designer. He’s had it the old way: television appearances, highly produced runway shows, a beautiful home, and dressing the ultimate celebrities of our time, including the eternal one, Diana, Princess of Wales.
Is the Color Gray Taking Over the World?
What would your reaction be if I told you that color is disappearing from the world? A graph suggesting that the color gray has become the dominant shade has been circulating on TikTok, and boy does it have folks in a tizzy. “We’re losing individuality and culture from design,” claims...
Inside Colin King’s Light-Filled Manhattan Loft
All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Colin King is a man on the move. At the time of our meeting, the Manhattan-based interior stylist had just returned from three...
With Abask, the Founder of MatchesFashion Turns His Attention to Home
This week, the design world is getting a new online shopping destination for interior objét and collectible design. Abask, available in 165 countries and offering over 2,000 objects across 210 brands, seeks to offer decor lovers a personal and seamless shopping experience all while celebrating the craftsmanship behind each product.
This 1930s Spanish Casita in LA Got a Wild and Whimsical Makeover
In an upstairs boudoir of a 1930s Spanish home in Silver Lake sits a chair that once belonged to the set of Big Little Lies. Of course, the theatrical decor isn’t just a coincidence—it’s a subtle hat tip to its actor owners, Barbadian-born Deidrie Henry Dickerman (also a writer and activist) and creative life coach Douglas Dickerman, whose wild and whimsical signature extends well beyond the bedroom seating. “But it wasn’t always this pretty, and finding Faith was the great adventure,” laughs Deidrie.
Step Inside a Bewitching London Flat Designed by Ben Pentreath
Elisabeth Krohn did not want to change anything at her recently acquired flat in Regent’s Park in London. Her brief to designer Ben Pentreath was that he should work with what was already in place. Namely, the Versailles-style neoclassical interior architecture, all good quality and which had been commissioned in the 1990s by Francophile residents. “She told us, ‘I don’t want to rip it all out.’ That had my full respect,” Pentreath explains. Still, he was not a fan of the striving envelope—“I kept my trap shut”—finding the atmosphere fussy and, in the case of the kitchen molding, “a bit busy.” The effect was too formal, in his mind, for the 30-something Krohn, a fashion journalist who is the founder, editor in chief, and creative director of Sabat, an award-winning zine for modern young witches. Yes, witches, or what she once described as “the darker side of femininity.”
Tour 7 New York Loft Apartments That Epitomize Downtown Cool
Sky-high ceilings, large windows, and open floor plans are among the many interior details that attract artists, performers, and executives alike to New York loft apartments. While many of these homes—or rather, the buildings they are housed in—were initially constructed as factories, their ample light and wide open spaces are exactly what make them so appealing as living areas too. Plus, industrial-leaning elements add distinct personality, which is a natural fit for fashionable dwellers of SoHo, Tribeca, and the other downtown Manhattan neighborhoods where these apartments tend to be located. Below, we’ve chosen seven of our favorite New York loft apartments featured by AD.
I let an interior designer critique my bedroom. Here's how he'd make the empty space look bigger and cozier.
My husband and I have a new townhouse in Denver and we want our bedroom to look big, cozy, and like something Joanna Gaines would've designed.
Patrick Duffy’s Oregon Ranch Is For Sale, A Julia Morgan Home Hits the Market, and More Real Estate News
From high-profile listings by famous architects to celebrity homes on offer from Tommy Lee and Patrick Duffy, there’s plenty happening right now in the world of real estate. In this roundup, AD PRO has everything you need to know. On the Market. Patrick Duffy lists Oregon home for $14...
Are Residential Superyachts the New Standard of Luxury Living?
Njord yacht, a 948-foot cruise ship being built by German shipbuilder Meyer Werft, has all the features you’d expect on a luxury vessel of its kind: a travel and excursion concierge, multiple terraces and lounge spaces, a broad selection of dining options, a spa and wellness center, a gym, shops, and retail offerings, and a nightclub and jazz lounge. The superyacht even has some amenities—like a helicopter with an onboard hangar, and a dive center—that feel particularly decadent among the already indulgent offerings aboard the boat. Of course, there is one big different between Njord and any other cruise ship out on the open waters: Where the latter is likely carrying island- and coastal-hopping tourists for no more than a few weeks, the former will be owned by—and potentially the full-time residence of—hundreds of families.
The William Morris Ouevre: Why the Once-Radical Designs Continue to Intrigue
A vine weaving through a trellis. A gang of mischievous thrushes stealing strawberries. A scrolling acanthus. These are just a few of the nature-inspired motifs William Morris, the designer, artist, and thinker, conceptualized in the latter half of the 19th century. Today, we might call such odes to the outdoors timeless, but back then, Morris’s attraction to simple, handmade forms, natural adornment, and medieval and neo-Gothic imagery was considered almost radically old fashioned.
This Small Modern Cabin in Oklahoma Is Perfectly Tucked Into the Woods
Slipped between trees on a three-and-a-half acre lot, this long, narrow, modern cabin was designed to preserve and highlight its natural surroundings. Architecture firm Far + Dang aimed to create a “white canvas in the woods” by cladding the minimalist weekend home in a contrasting white metal façade. “When you’re driving up the hill, you just get glimpses of this white thing behind it. You can’t even make out the shape,” says architect Bang Dang, founding partner at the Texas-based firm. “Then, when you make a slight [right turn,] you see this long structure in perspective.”
Color Sings in This Music Producer’s Marvelous Midcentury LA Gem
“When I saw this house, it looked like an ideal version of the California lifestyle,” says music producer John Hill, who shares the home in Brentwood’s Kenter Canyon with his wife Maria, daughter Cecilia, son Jackson, and their dog Crackers. “I’ve always been a fan of midcentury architecture, and our old house was a craftsman that was darker and more divided as a space. Whereas this house is so open and has a feeling of lightness and airiness that we love.”
