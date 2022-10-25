ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Police presence near Stringtown School leaves parents anxious

By Olivia Pollard
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 5 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police were called to Stringtown Road around 7:30 this morning. The caller reported that they thought they had seen a person walking near Stringtown school carrying a gun. When officers got to the scene they found two juveniles in possession of a BB-gun and some illegal drugs.

Police say there is no indication that the BB-gun was shot or pointed at anyone, and that there was never a threat to the school.

One of the juveniles was taken into custody and charged for the possession of illegal drugs. The other juvenile’s parents were called and they were taken home.

