Annual Diwali Night celebration at PSU
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Over 100 came out tonight to share and learn about Indian culture. The “Indian Students Association” of Pittsburg State University held their annual “Diwali Night” tonight. It was an evening of traditional dancing, art, music, clothing and much more. Traditionally, Diwali is...
Shooting clay pigeons for a good cause
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Some clay pigeons flew through the skies all for a good cause today. More than 80 shooters came out to the “Shawnee Skies Shooting Complex and Training Center” in Wyandotte for the annual “Clays for a Cause” fundraiser. The tournament raises money...
Watered Gardens needs help for kids this Christmas
JOPLIN, Mo. — A local ministry needs your help to ensure some kids have something under the tree this Christmas. Last year, Watered Gardens in Joplin handed out toys to about 100 area children in need. Officials tell us they expect that number to increase this year. “I will...
A block party to celebrate a new community center
JOPLIN, Mo. — If you drove down Broadway Street in Joplin today, you likely saw some dancing. “The Rock Coalition Center” is one group made up of several local organizations. Today the group shared its new community center on Broadway Street with a grand opening block party celebration.
Downtown Pittsburg art district designation will open doors for new projects
PITTSBURG, Kans. — There’s already a lot of public art in Downtown Pittsburg, and more of it is now on the way. Earlier this week, the Pittsburg City Commission gave its blessing to the creation of an arts district in the downtown area. Crista Cunningham is the president...
Showers Possible Saturday, Warmer Next Week
Most of the Four States will be dry this weekend but a few isolated showers are possible tomorrow. This will mainly be south of Interstate 44. It will be cool for the weekend but warmer weather returns next week. There is a low that’s making its way across Texas right...
Joplin poverty simulation leaves participants with new perspectives
JOPLIN, Mo. — Many of us don’t have any idea of what it’s like to just barely get by. But several community members have a much better idea after an event they were part of today. Until Thursday, Joplin Schools Superintendent Dr. Kerry Sachetta had no idea...
Bearskin Health and Wellness Center to host health fair today
WYANDOTTE, Okla. – A health fair tailored for the older population kicks off today. Tribal governments and community partners are hosting the 21st annual health fair at the Bearskin Health and Wellness Center in Wyandotte. Medicare Part D and diabetic screenings are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The...
FSCC Bailey Hall namesake legacies cut ribbon to commemorate recent renovation
FORT SCOTT, Kans. — Crowds gathered at Fort Scott Community College for the unveiling of the renovated Bailey Hall. The family of Robert and Sylvia Bailey cut the ribbon on the $1.6 million dollar renovation project. It includes study rooms and a new computer lab. Work on the project began last spring and should completely wrap up in two weeks.
National Drug Take Back Day places old prescriptions in safe hands
PITTSBURG, Kan. — People get the chance to drop off their old prescription drugs at the Pittsburg Police Department. The goal of National Drug Take Back Day is to get the drugs off the streets and into proper hands. These drugs will be sent to the evidence department so...
Advanced voting in Crawford County underway
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Crawford County gave people the chance to cast their ballots before election day. Advanced voting is underway across the state of Kansas ahead of the November 8th election. Today Crawford County set up booths inside the Homer Cole Senior Citizen’s Center in Pittsburg. Many voters...
Joplin Christian-based, low-cost auto repair service has expanded
JOPLIN, Mo. — A Christian-based, low-cost, automotive repair service has gotten bigger. Higher Power Garage in Joplin has undergone a remodel. Thanks to several grants from area organizations, the business has been able to expand its community classroom area — and add new repair equipment to a part of the building that had only been used for storage.
$2M grant to boost Kansas Tourism benefits Franklin Miners Hall Museum
FRANKLIN, Kans. — It’s a $2,000,000 boost to the Kansas Tourism industry — and a local foundation has received a good chunk of it. The Miners Hall Museum Foundation is getting a little more than $337,000. Governor Laura Kelly’s office released the details this morning. The...
PSU students conduct research to gauge fentanyl knowledge among families
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Students at an area university are trying to stop the damage done to families from the use of a deadly drug. Fentanyl overdoses now account for the leading cause of death for Americans between the ages of 18 and 45. So five graduate students from the...
Grove Schools receive over $5 million earmarked for electric buses
GROVE, Okla. – The Grove School District received a $5.135 million grant that will aid the school in purchasing electric buses. In the Four State area, eight schools received funds from the $1 billion Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program. The multi-million-dollar grant will help Grove Schools...
I-44 ramps to close at Missouri Route 97 south of Stotts City soon
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — An upcoming ramp closure on I-44 will impact traffic early next month. Crews are expected to repair pavement on the ramps beginning Monday-Friday, November 7-11 & 14-18. MoDOT listed the following traffic impacts:. I-44 ramps (mile marker 38) CLOSED at Missouri Route 97 south of...
Pittsburg PD requests public assistance to identify vehicle in a pedestrian hit-and-run
PITTSBURG, Kans. — The Pittsburg Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the below-pictured vehicle. It is believed to be an early 2000s Chevrolet Tahoe or GMC Yukon. It may have damage in the front passenger side area. On October 28, 2022, authorities arrived to the...
Good Morning Four States Pep Rallies brought to you by US Cellular! McDonald County Mustangs! (Pt.2)
With immeasurable horsepower, Bubba heads to McDonald County Highschool for the Good Morning Four States Pep Rallies brought to you by US Cellular! We speak to these brilliant Mustangs and find out about their school spirit! In talking with the Principal, Dance Team, Football Players and more, we discover how much pride the students and faculty have for this wonderful school!
