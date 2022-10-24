Read full article on original website
Related
Good News Network
Boy Struggling at School is Now a Math Genius After His Mom Taught Him to Use An ABACUS–May Help Today’s Kids
A British woman of Indian heritage thought a bit of ancient instruction might help her son tackle a modern problem. Growing up in India, a young Dr. Rashmi Mantri used an abacus to help her visually comprehend mathematics. After noticing her son Dhruv was struggling with math, she started employing that same ancient tool to help him after school.
Schools branded 'racist' for trying to improve pupils' vocabulary because tackling the 'word gap' between middle and working class children 'has colonial roots'
An academic at a teacher training college has claimed efforts to improve vocabulary in schools are ‘racist, classist and ableist’. Ian Cushing, lecturer in English and Education at Edge Hill University, believes tackling the ‘word gap’ – the difference between the language range of typical middle class and working class or disabled youngsters – has ‘colonial’ roots.
23-year-old woman with 42 kids says it’s not easy
A young mum has spoken out about the realities of having 42 children to take care of. Now, I don't know about you, but I can barely look after myself and my dog, let alone having a human baby to take care of - so I can't even begin to imagine the willpower and determination it must take to not only raise one, but a whopping 42 children.
A new STEM-based school program is teaching kindergarteners how to use robots
When we think back on our kindergarten days, most of us remember the uncomplicated things like picture books, recess, and nap time. But now, a new tech challenge is bringing 21st century skills to kids as young as four. And while that might not be the kindergarten you remember, experts say it’s the best way to prepare young students for the future.
A 6th grade boy saw a problem with period poverty at his school and decided to do something
'The nurse should be helping people who are sick and she shouldn’t have to help people who are just needing pads and tampons.'
"We're Just As Uncomfortable As The Kids": 16 Teachers Shared The Subjects They Hate Teaching
"The stories to teach the words are dry and uninteresting. Reading them to my first graders require me to psych myself up first."
Parents Magazine
Linguistic Justice Encourages Black Children To Be Themselves at School
It's no surprise that teachers are some of the most influential figures in an adolescent's life since students spend more awake hours in a classroom setting than they do at home. That's why fostering inclusive and accepting environments for learning is so crucial for students from all backgrounds. Having the...
TODAY.com
18 art activities for kids of all ages to enjoy
Art activities for kids provide a way for children to creatively communicate, while engaging their senses in open-ended play and encouraging problem-solving. Moms Stephanie Pflucker and Katrina Suarez recognized a need to engage their children during the pandemic and developed Crafty Moms, an art activities resource for parents on social media.
Holy Family University To Host Inaugural Interfaith Symposium at Philadelphia Campus
Holy Family University will be hosting an event that will bring leaders and worshippers of all faiths together to find common ground. Holy Family University Interfaith will proudly present its Inaugural Interfaith Symposium, “Honoring our Neighbor’s Faith: How Interfaith Conversations Build Community,” on Nov. 17 at 5 PM at the University’s Northeast Philadelphia campus.
momcollective.com
Support for Families of Kids With Dyslexia
In the spring of 2020 when the world shut down, my youngest was in Pre-k. I started casually working with him at home on pre-reading skills, mostly letter and sound identification. Having watched his sister learn her letters and sounds a few years previous, and then eventually how to read, I was familiar with the timeline of the average age these things happen for kids. I knew my son was smart, but for some reason, he was not retaining any work we did on letters and their corresponding sounds. I started to worry.
Beyond the pantry: New Buckeye Food Alliance cooking classes teach kitchen skills
Six new classes offered by Buckeye Food Alliance teach knife skills, proper sanitation and healthy meal preparation. Courtesy: Cameron Carothers. Through its series of six cooking and food safety classes — all free of charge — to Ohio State students, the Buckeye Food Alliance aims to educate students about healthy meals and eating habits they can replicate themselves.
The Elite Traveling Tutors are focused on student growth in the Black community
The Elite Traveling Tutors develop individualized learning plans according to each student’s specific needs. They have been highly successful with students who are experiencing “test anxiety,” as well as emotional and behavioral issues. It is a part of their mission to ensure that each student feels connected to their academic experiences.
