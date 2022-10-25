Sapulpa Public Schools To Hold Ribbon Cutting, Dedication For New JROTC Facility

Sapulpa Public Schools will hold a dedication and ribbon cutting for the new JROTC Training Facility at Sapulpa High School on Tuesday.

The facility will be named after the longtime program instructor, Major Jerry Swepston, who started a community initiative to raise money for the new facility.

Sapulpa is one of only three schools in Oklahoma with a Marine Corps JROTC program.

The celebration is set to take place at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.