TUSK CALENDAR: Who's playing and what's happening

LOCAL MUSIC

THURSDAY

Vulcan Eejits: 8 p.m., Druid City Brewing Co. , 607 14th St., Parkview Plaza, Tuscaloosa.

Cadillac Three: 8 p.m., $18 plus fees, Druid City Music Hall, 1307 University Blvd., on the Strip. www.druidcitymusichall.com .

Koe Wetzel, Jelly Roll: 7 p.m., BJCC Arena, Birmingham. Tickets, $25 and up, through www.ticketmaster.com . www.bjcc.org .

SATURDAY

Twiddle, Dogs in a Pile: 8 p.m., $23 plus fees, Druid City Music Hall, 1307 University Blvd., on the Strip. www.druidcitymusichall.com .

Boon Dock Saints: 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Scooter's, 3620 Greensboro Ave., Tuscaloosa.

Amos Lee, Mutlu: 7:30 p.m., Alabama Theatre, 1817 Third Ave. N., Birmingham. Tickets, $36.50 and up, through www.ticketmaster.com . www.alabamatheatre.com .

LOCAL EVENTS

THURSDAY-FRIDAY

Haunting at the Museum: 9 a.m.-noon, 1-4:30 p.m. each day, Gorgas House Museum, 810 Capstone Drive, Tuscaloosa, just off the Quad on the UA campus. Admission is free. Haunted tours will be available, explaining histories behind spooky stories at the museum. Halloween costumes encouraged. Parking, for $5, is available in the North ten Hoor and Ferguson Center parking decks. For more on the Gorgas, see www.gorgashouse.museums.ua.edu/contact . For more on UA parking, see www.bamaparking.ua.edu/visitor-information .

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

"Launch Day (Love Stories from the Year 2108)": World premiere of a Michael Higgins play at Theatre Tuscaloosa, about life in the 22nd century, from the weapons dealer whose prosthetic arm has a mind of its own to the artist who has agreed to have an advertisement chip implanted in her brain. Directed by Tina F. Turley, it's one of six new works being produced by the American Association of Community Theatre's NewPlayFest 2022. Because of adult subject matter and content, the show is recommended for ages 13 and older. Each performance will run about 90 minutes, with no intermission. Performances at the Bean-Brown Theatre, in Shelton State Community College's Martin campus, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday; with 2 p.m. matinees Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $19 general admission; $17 for seniors, military and Shelton State employees; $14 for students. www.theatretusc.com/launch-day .

THURSDAY

Northport Police Department Fall Festival: 5-8 p.m., free, Kentuck Park, Northport. Trick or treating, costume contest, bounce houses, food trucks.

Halloween Spooktacular Dance: 7-10 p.m., $5, Calvary Baptist Church gym, 1121 Paul W. Bryant Drive, hosted by Crimson Tide Ballroom Dancers. Costume party contest, with prize.

FRIDAY

Harvest Jam: 5:30-8:30 p.m., $5, on the Midtown Village Green, 1800 McFarland Blvd. E., Tuscaloosa. Craft beer tasting presented by Adams Beverages, live music, pumpkin patch, pop-up vendors, and other activities. Donations from the pumpkin patch and craft-beer tasting will benefit Child Abuse Prevention Services. Tickets through www.eventbrite.com .

Trek Tuscaloosa Ride: 6-8 p.m., 1800 McFarland Blvd. E., #418, Tuscaloosa. Casual no-drop ride hosted by Trek Bicycle Tuscaloosa, followed with tricks and treats at the after party. Helmets are required, and lights are encouraged.

TPL Booook-tacular: 6-8 p.m., Main Branch of the Tuscaloosa Public Library, 1801 Jack Warner Parkway, with food and activities for families, including games, face painting, balloon animals, a petting zoo provided by Tuscaloosa Barnyard, and summer reading favorite Roger Day. Community organizations and local food trucks will also be on site.

The 205 Halloween Party: 6-10 p.m., The 205 Restaurant and Bar, 2451 Jack Warner Parkway West, atop the Homewood Suites downtown Tuscaloosa, with specialty cocktails and food, live music, costumes encouraged.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

The Paww Patch: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Friday and Saturday; noon-4 p.m. Sunday, with pumpkin and mum decoration, kids' activities, at The Paww Pet Resort, 1302 The Townes of North River. www.thepawwpetresort.com .

SATURDAY

Boo! in the Park and Touch-a-Truck: 9 a.m.-noon, free, Sokol Park, Tuscaloosa, hosted by Tuscaloosa County Parks and Recreation Authority. The Touch-a-Truck event will include sensory friendly “quiet time” (no sirens, etc.) from 9-10 a.m., followed by the exploration of all types of vehicles from 10 a.m.-noon. Vehicles will include heavy equipment/machinery, tractors, fire trucks, cars and trucks. The annual Boo! in the Park will be held concurrently and consist of carnival-like games, candy, and more. The Tuscaloosa Police Department plans to join with their helicopter and a K-9; also contribuing will be Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter and the Tuscaloosa Public Library. www.tcpara.org .

The Comic Strip's Halloween Spectacular 2022: 11 a.m., The Comic Strip 505 Hargrove Road E., Suite 10, Tuscaloosa, with costume contest, guest artists, giveaways and more.

Máire Martello book signing and talk: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Ernest and Hadley Booksellers, 1928 Seventh St., Tuscaloosa. Martello will be discussing her historical travel guide, "Stepping Out with Scott & Zelda: A Tour Through the Fitzgeralds' Montgomery. www.bit.ly/3RL8uZV . www.ernestandhadleybooks.com .

Halloween at the MWWTM: 1-4 p.m., Mildred Westervelt Warner Transportation Museum, 1901 Jack Warner Parkway E. (old Queen City Pool and Bathhouse). Costumes from 1905 on display in the "Threaded Through History" exhibit. The museum will be decorated for Halloween; there'll be holiday music, candy and light refreshments. transportation.museums.ua.edu/halloween-at-the-transportation-museum .

Trick or Treat with TROT: 2-4 p.m., free, trick or treat, petting zoo, hayrides at Therapeutic Riding of Tuscaloosa, 3200 Clements Road, Cottondale.

Bo's Birthday Bayou "Bo"nanza: 5-11 p.m., Druid City Brewing Co. , featuring owner/birthday boy Bo Hicks' seafood gumbo, Halloween costume contest, and music by Matt Bryant and Brantley Charles the One-Timers. Donation bucket and Venmo will be available, to help recoup gumbo ingredients cost.

UUCT Trunk or Treat: 6-8 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tuscaloosa, 6400 New Watermelon Road.

Trick or Treat at Lurleen State Park: 6-9 p.m., the park's annual Camp Fear event, with Halloween decorations and trick-or-treating for kids. www.alapark.com/parks/lake-lurleen-state-park .

Pink Box Burlesque's 15th Annual "Rocky Horror Picture Show": 8 p.m., Bama Theatre. Tickets sold out. Doors at 7, costume contest at 8, show with shadow cast on stage at 8:30. www.pinkboxburlesque.com .

1831 Halloween Party: 9 p.m., Tavern 1831, 2304 Fourth St., Tuscaloosa. Halloween costume contest with cash prize.

Halloween party: 10 p.m., Alcove International Tavern, 730 22nd Ave., Tuscaloosa, with DJ Mark and surprises.

SUNDAY

Skate-O-Ween: 2 p.m., games and prizes, Super Skate, 5900 McFarland Blvd. E., Tuscaloosa.

North Tuscaloosa Fall Festival: 3-10 p.m., Buddy Powell Pavilion, 4205 Northridge Road, Tuscaloosa. North Tuscaloosa Church of Christ fall festival for food, including chili cookoff, wiffle ball and crafts, trunk or treat and fellowship.

1925 silent film "The Phantom of the Opera": 2 p.m., Alabama Theatre, 1817 Third Ave. N., Birmingham, with accompaniment on the pipe organ. Tickets $14 general, $7 for 12 and under. www.alabamatheatre.com .

MONDAY

Trunk-or-Treat: 5:30-7:30 p.m., free, games and candy, Taylorville United Methodist Church, just across from the Piggly Wiggly off Highway 69 S, 640 Bear Creek Road.

Halloween Carnival: 6-8 p.m., games and treats for children, Snow Hinton Park, 1000 Hargrove Road E. Hosted by the Tuscaloosa Police Department.

This Could Be You: Comedy show with open-mic, 8-11 p.m., Black Warrior Brewing Co., 2216 University Blvd., Tuscaloosa. Signup at 7:30. Hosted by Stand-Up Tuscaloosa and Compton Smith.

UPCOMING

NOV. 4: Turnpike Troubadours, Muscadine Bloodline, Them Dirty Roses, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amp box office on Jack Warner Parkway, $89.50 for the general admission pit, with reserved seats at $89.50, $75, $65 and $45. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

NOV. 21: Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra's "Autumn Leaves," 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Tuscaloosa. www.tsoonline.org .

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: TUSK CALENDAR: Who's playing and what's happening