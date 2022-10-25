ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, SD

Half this week's top homes pass $1M; top spot sells for $2M

By Symmone Gauer, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 5 days ago
Five of this week's top 10 homes sold for over $1 million. A custom home east of Harrisburg topped the Sioux Falls area sales for October 3-7 and sold for nearly $2 million.

The six-bedroom, six-bathroom home at 27245 Cedar Ridge Court, Harrisburg, offers 6,180 square feet on Lake Alvin. The home was featured on the Fall Parade of Homes and was built by Jeren Homes. It features an outdoor pool, a theater, a wet bar and a loft above the living room, according to Realtor.com.

The next highest home is a six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home at 9 S. Elkjer Circle in Sioux Falls, which sold for $1.725 million. It features a theater and entertainment center, a pool house, and in-ground pool with a waterfall, according to Zillow.

This sale and the below listings are the top 10 property sales in the Sioux Falls metro area for the week of October 3-7, according to the Minnehaha County Office of Equalization and the Lincoln County Office of Equalization.

All addresses are in Sioux Falls unless otherwise noted.

Top Homes:

  1. 27245 Cedar Ridge Court, Harrisburg; $1.995 million
  2. 2908 S. Saint Charles Lane, $1.725 million
  3. 809 S. Honey Locust Avenue, $1.175 million
  4. 9 S. Elkjer Circle, $1.152 million
  5. 7317 E. Gray Eagle Circle, $1.05 million
  6. 5601 S. Frontier Trail, $858,000
  7. 4301 S. Vista Lane, $810,000
  8. 7341 E. Twin Pines Court, $805,000
  9. 4701 S. Yellowstone Lane, $790,000
  10. 201 N. Wildcat Drive, $744,500

