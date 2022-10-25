FCS Top 25: Matt Zimmer's latest rankings

South Dakota State made sure their stay atop the FCS national rankings was not a short one, backing up their big win over North Dakota State with an impressive win over North Dakota in their second trip up I-29 in as many Saturdays. The win gave them a clean three-game sweep of their former North Central Conference Dakota rivals.

Montana, a top three team for most of the season, fell for the second straight week and find themselves dropping down the rankings. Meanwhile, it's starting to look like the top five teams in the country might be pretty clear — SDSU, NDSU, Montana State, Weber State and Sacramento State appear to be separating themselves. Could Jason Eck's Idaho Vandals get into that conversation? We'll see.

Here are my rankings for this week.