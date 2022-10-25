Gale is in line with the values of the 35th District

I have met Julianne Gale several times through this current campaign for State Senator in the 35th Legislative District. I am impressed with her values and ability to listen. Her need to connect with all voters of the 35th District demonstrates a leadership quality lacking in past candidates. She is willing to listen and find common interests and focus on those, regardless of party affiliation.

As an Independent Democrat, the qualities and values she holds are in line with how our community should exemplify good statesmanship and stateswomen ship. I urge 35th District voters to cast their ballot for Julianne Gale.

Terry Hogan, Harstine Island