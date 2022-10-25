ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

NECN

Driver Escapes After Leading Police on High Speed, Multi-State Chase

The driver who led police on a high speed chase through New Hampshire into Maine and back into New Hampshire overnight remains on the loose Thursday, though police said they have identified the person and will be issuing a warrant for their arrest. New Hampshire State Police said they attempted...
HAMPTON, NH
CAR AND DRIVER

Maine Is Finally Clamping Down on Obscene, Offensive License Plates

Unlike most states, which have a department or committee that approves custom plates, Maine has no approval process. Drivers took advantage, printing out plates with any and all obscenities you could think of. That's about to change, according to the Associated Press. Maine has begun to issue recall notices to...
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

Person of Interest Admits to Setting Over 20 Roadside Fires in Maine

Investigators with the State Fire Marshal's Office and the Maine Forest Rangers said they have found the individual who set over 20 roadside fires in the state of Maine. Officials said the person setting the fires admitted to it after being interviewed by State Fire Marshal Investigator Kenneth Tabor and Maine Forest Ranger Matt Bennett.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Is There A Legal Age Limit On Trick-Or-Treating In Maine?

Doesn't it feel like 2022 has just flown by? It's probably because we did nothing in 2020 and 2021 was pretty chill, too. Yeah, that's got to be it!. For whatever the reason, we're just days away from the unofficial kickoff to the Holiday Season - Halloween. One of the...
MAINE STATE
Ellsworth American

Maine State Police log week of October 27

ELLSWORTH — Maine State Police Cpl. Jeffrey Taylor is investigating a theft of four catalytic converters, which were removed from vehicles while parked at a fire department training site Oct. 13. Burglary. Trooper Einar Mattson is investigating a burglary at a Route 1 residence in Sullivan that resulted in...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Maine State Police warn of scam calls

(WABI) - The Maine State Police would like to alert the public about some ongoing scam calls. The caller claims to be raising money for the Maine State Trooper’s Association. When asked which Troop they are calling on behalf of, the scammers hang up. The Maine State Trooper’s Association...
MAINE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

How Many of These Nasty Nicknames for Maine Towns Have You Heard of?

Maine has over 700 cities and towns, and a brutal sense of humor. Put these two facts together, and I bet Maine has more nasty, tasteless, and hilarious nicknames for our towns than any other state in the nation. We asked you on Facebook for your nasty Maine town nicknames, and you did not disappoint. There were PLENTY that we will not re-print here, but there still is a lot that we can. Well done, Mainers. You never disappoint!
MAINE STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Best Ice Cream Parlors in Maine

This popular downtown Bar Harbor gourmet store has a new outpost in Bar Harbor where you can find its ice cream and sorbets. The store offers a wide selection, and the prices are affordable. The ice creams are made from local ingredients. Try a few flavors and find out what you like best. The store will offer seasonal flavors like waffle cones and sugar cones in the fall. It will also have milkshakes, floats, and sundaes. The store also sells hot chocolate. In addition, the owners hope to incorporate music into the shop.
BAR HARBOR, ME
94.9 HOM

Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular

We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
MAINE STATE
wglc.net

Retired cop caught dealing drugs in school parking lot in Maine

A 55-year-old man in Maine retired in January 2021 from the police force after serving 25 years in law enforcement. Six days after his retirement he was arrested for dealing drugs in a high school parking lot to a minor. He was selling hydrocodone and fentanyl. After a search at his home, authorities found an additional 110 hydrocodone pills in his “police duty” bag.
MAINE STATE
