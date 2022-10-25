A 76-year-old Bend resident is in critical condition following a hit and run crash Thursday night on Bend’s westside. According to Bend PD: On Thursday, October 27th at 9:31 pm, Bend Police responded to a male down with injury at the NW Newport and NW 14th St round-a-bout. Investigation revealed the severely injured male was the victim of a Felony Hit and Run motor vehicle crash. The victim was transported by Bend Fire to St. Charles Hospital where he remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. The cause and details of the crash remain under investigation.

BEND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO