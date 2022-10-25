Read full article on original website
Listening Session Scheduled In Sisters
The Central Oregon Health Council is hosting a listening session in Sisters, Oregon on November 1 to hear from residents who are having trouble paying for the things they need to live, but earning too much money to qualify for financial assistance. Participants will be asked to share how they are coping, their greatest challenges, frustrations and ideas and solutions. Each listening session participant will receive $50 gift certificate (1 per household) and a free meal.
COCC Art Dept. Stages Showcase
The Central Oregon Community College (COCC) visual arts department is proud to present the “Fine Arts Showcase” from Oct. 26 to Dec. 8 in the Pinckney Gallery on the Bend campus. The exhibition features works created by members of the college’s fine arts department and spans a wide range of media. The gallery is open weekdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Old Mill Welcomes Trick Or Treating
After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the Old Mill District is once again hosting its traditional Halloween trick-or-treating event. The festivities are set to take place from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, and everyone is welcome. Every business in the district will be handing out candy for a...
Bend PD Report Serious Hit & Run
A 76-year-old Bend resident is in critical condition following a hit and run crash Thursday night on Bend’s westside. According to Bend PD: On Thursday, October 27th at 9:31 pm, Bend Police responded to a male down with injury at the NW Newport and NW 14th St round-a-bout. Investigation revealed the severely injured male was the victim of a Felony Hit and Run motor vehicle crash. The victim was transported by Bend Fire to St. Charles Hospital where he remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. The cause and details of the crash remain under investigation.
Man Stabbed At Warming Shelter
A 28-year-old man was stabbed after allegedly going through another persons possessions. Bend Police were called to the warming shelter Thursday night, located at 275 NE 2nd Street in Bend, for a reported stabbing. Police arrested a 35-year old shelter resident for Assault II, Unlawful Use of a Weapon. An...
Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest
The Humane Society of Central Oregon (HSCO) is inviting companion animals to enjoy the ghastly delights of Halloween. Unleash your creativity and “trick”-out your four-legged friend in a costume. The Howl-o-ween Pet Costume contest will be Monday, October 31st at 5:30pm at the Old Mill District at the walking bridge (by GAP, 545 SW Powerhouse Drive in Bend).
