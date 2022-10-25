Read full article on original website
Shania Twain Coming to South Jersey in June
Shania Twain will be playing the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden on June 6, 2023. It's part of her just-announced "Queen of Me Tour" that will cross North America in 2023. It's the first time Shania has done a full-blown tour in some time. Tickets for the Shania Twain show...
The Number One Halloween Attraction In The State Is In Ocean County, NJ
The clock is ticking if you're looking to get in on some Halloween fun. My wife and I were just talking yesterday as we took a walk down the boardwalk that not only did October fly by, but we did next to nothing to celebrate the Halloween season. It was...
Wells Fargo Center Bars Open To Watch World Series Plus Tailgating Packages
Oh, you're going to love this, especially if you couldn't snag any World Series tickets. Next week, you'll be able to cheer on your Phillies when they come back home to Citizens Bank Park for game 3 from the newly renovated Wells Fargo Center, according to a new Press Release.
Beach Haven NJ Lottery Player Scores $200,000 Winning Ticket
As the Powerball game jackpot continues to grow in New Jersey and elsewhere - it's currently at $700 Million - there's a very happy lottery player who bought a winning ticket in Ocean County. New Jersey Lottery officials say a winning ticket from the Monday, October 24 drawing is worth...
A new version of the iconic board game, Monopoly, focusing on South Jersey, is in the works for 2023. That, along with the original version of the game being centered on Atlantic City, kind of gives us a monopoly on Monopoly, doesn't it?
Last week, a press conference was held at the Cape May County Zoo featuring Rich Uncle Moneybags, aka... the Mr. Monopoly mascot and life-sized game cards to announce the upcoming local version of the game and ask for your input about the local spots that should replace the classic Atlantic City squares.
The Absolute Best Bars in South Jersey to Watch the World Series
For the first time in 13 years, the Philadelphia Phillies are in the World Series. You told us the absolute best bars in South Jersey to watch the showdown against the Houston Astros. We asked, you answered! Yeah, you could sit home on your couch watching every hit and strike...
EHT NJ’s Spirit Halloween Stores Not Happy With Costume Memes
It's the season for Spirit Halloween stores and apparently a lot of people are noticing!. One of the most popular memes these days is a Spirit Halloween costume meme - a meme that allows you to "build your own costume." A few basic photoshop skills and you can create your...
Popular Galloway, NJ Bar Cancels Halloween Party, with Good Reason
If you were planning on attending a Halloween party at JD's Pub & Grille in Galloway, NJ, you'll have to rethink your costume. Some things are just more important than others, and this is one cancellation I fully support. JD's Pub in Galloway is scrapping its Halloween party plans this...
Brigantine, NJ, Meat Market to Appear on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’
The popular TV show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives has been in our area quite a few times in the past and is making its way back to a spot it visited back in 2017. Ernest & Sons Meat Market, located at 3305 W. Brigantine Ave. in. Brigantine will make its...
When to Trick-or-Treat in Gloucester County, NJ This Halloween
Lost track of when Trick or Treating is happening in your neighborhood this Halloween? Do you want to skip over to another town to haul more candy? Here's when it's happening in Gloucester County. From Clayton to Woodbury Heights and everywhere in between, we've got you covered!. It looks like...
Philly’s Oldest Pub Is Celebrating ‘Red October’ Like No Other
A famous Philadelphia, PA bar is getting into the Red October spirit. I’m sure everyone has heard by now, but if you haven’t the Philadelphia Phillies are officially taking on the Housten Astros in the World Series which starts on Friday. Phillies fans have been calling it the...
Check Out NJ’s Oldest Log Cabin Now For Sale In Gloucester County
While some would argue that this isn't exactly the best time to be house hunting here in the Garden State, sometimes there's a property that comes along that you just can't pass up. Sure, some are still paying tens of thousands over asking price for their homes here in New...
Anyone Else’s Trash Times Get Mixed Up In Egg Harbor Township, NJ?
If there's one household chore that you'll beat yourself up over if you forget to do it, it's taking out the trash. You know how annoyed you feel when it slipped your mind that today was trash day and you forgot to put the cans out? I don't know about your family, but if we forgot, my mom would load up the car and bring it to my grandmother's house since her trash day was two days after ours.
Amazing New Jersey Town Makes America’s Most Expensive Zip Code List
We all know there is a lot of money floating around New Jersey. Most of us are unsuccessfully searching for it each day. According to a recent report, one Garden State town is among the richest in the whole country. We have heard plenty of stories about the rich towns...
Stafford Township NJ Police Makes Hilarious Recruiting Attempt
Police work is hard work. It takes its toll on one's body and mind. Sometimes, as we've seen over the last few years, it can be extremely tough dealing with the public at large. We certainly commend all police officers that put on the badge, for they are truly protecting...
The Pop Shop Permanently Closing Medford, NJ Location
Fans of The Pop Shop in Medford will soon have to travel to another part of South Jersey to get a taste. The Pop Shop Cafe & Creamery, which opened on S. Main Street in Medford in 2015, broke the news on social media last week that it would be closing its doors.
Ocean City, NJ Mayor Favors Lowering City Speed Limit to 20 MPH
Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian favors reducing the speed limit city-wide from 25 miles per hour to 20 mph. The topic came up Saturday during a community meeting at the Ocean City Yacht Club, according to OCNJDaily.com. When residents complained about people exceeding the speed limit, which is 25 miles...
Wildwood Crest, NJ, Man Sentenced on 3 Separate Indictments
A man from Wildwood Crest will be spending the next few years behind bars in connection to three separate incidents that occurred over the past three years. On Thursday, 20-year-old Christopher DiAntonio was sentenced to five years in state prison. He must serve three and one-half years before becoming eligible for parole.
Cold Cases: South Jersey’s Unsolved Murders & Mysteries
Here's a look at some famous cold cases from South Jersey. A police case becomes “Cold” when all probative investigative leads available to the primary investigators are exhausted and the case remains open and unsolved after a period of three years. Cold Cases are reviewed to determine if...
Here’s Why Northfield, NJ’s Birch Grove Park Playground is Closed
So very sorry, parents and kids, the playground at Birch Grove Park has been closed permanently. Having taken my kids there back in the day, I know this is disappointing news, but the city of Northfield has made it official on its Facebook page. The old playground is closed forever...
