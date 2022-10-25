ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Shania Twain Coming to South Jersey in June

Shania Twain will be playing the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden on June 6, 2023. It's part of her just-announced "Queen of Me Tour" that will cross North America in 2023. It's the first time Shania has done a full-blown tour in some time. Tickets for the Shania Twain show...
CAMDEN, NJ
A new version of the iconic board game, Monopoly, focusing on South Jersey, is in the works for 2023. That, along with the original version of the game being centered on Atlantic City, kind of gives us a monopoly on Monopoly, doesn't it?

Last week, a press conference was held at the Cape May County Zoo featuring Rich Uncle Moneybags, aka... the Mr. Monopoly mascot and life-sized game cards to announce the upcoming local version of the game and ask for your input about the local spots that should replace the classic Atlantic City squares.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
Anyone Else’s Trash Times Get Mixed Up In Egg Harbor Township, NJ?

If there's one household chore that you'll beat yourself up over if you forget to do it, it's taking out the trash. You know how annoyed you feel when it slipped your mind that today was trash day and you forgot to put the cans out? I don't know about your family, but if we forgot, my mom would load up the car and bring it to my grandmother's house since her trash day was two days after ours.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Northfield NJ
