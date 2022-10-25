ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Former KCPD officer admits excessive force against teen

KANSAS CITY —A former Kansas City Police Department sergeant, Matthew Neal, 42, pleaded guilty Thursday to felony assault charges for excessive force he used against a Kansas City juvenile in November 2019, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. A Jackson County judge accepted Neal’s plea of guilty....
KANSAS CITY, MO
Police: Kayaker finds body in Kansas River

KANSAS CITY—Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are investigating a body discovered in the Kansas River by a kayake, according to a media release from police. Just after noon Saturday, police were dispatched to the east bank of the Kansas River south of 670 and north of...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Police find cocaine, meth and children in Kansas drug bust

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investsigating a suspect on drug allegations. On Oct. 21, the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 200 Block of SW Tyler Street in Topeka related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell.
TOPEKA, KS
Police release suspect after 81-year-old died in Kan. shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have identified the victim as 81-year-old Donald L. Woolridge of Arizona, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. Just after 7:30 p.m., Monday, police were dispatched to the 3300 block of SE Fremont Street Topeka in reference to a shooting, according...
TOPEKA, KS
Parents, teachers object to putting 1,600 cameras in KCK classrooms

Parents and teachers lined up Tuesday night to criticize a $6.8 million proposal to install 1,600 cameras in Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools classrooms. According to a description of the proposal provided by the board, the cameras could be used to record lessons that would be shared with absent students or to broadcast instruction from one classroom to several others. The recordings might also be used by administrators reviewing how staff teach in the classroom.
KANSAS CITY, KS
