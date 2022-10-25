While John Johnson will likely see out the rest of the season with the Cleveland Browns unless some last-minute trade is made before the deadline, I thought it was worth looking at his contract and the impact of each decision that can be made. Like with all salary cap conversations, there is some questionable information flying around, so I will always do my best to explain the process and what is happening. As always, any salary cap questions, please post in the OBR's Ask The Insiders section and I will answer them.

