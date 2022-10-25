ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Are Apparently “In Contact” Following Speculation That She Was Dropping Hints About Their Relationship On Instagram

By Ellen Durney
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fK4Et_0ilqmu3O00

Proving that not all breakups have to be messy, it sounds like Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are on friendly terms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LLrKL_0ilqmu3O00
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The fan-favorite duo started dating almost exactly a year ago, but sadly parted ways after just nine months together.

Instagram: @kimkardashian

When the news of Kim and Pete’s split broke on Aug. 5, several insiders were quick to assure fans that there was no bad blood between the two.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D1N8y_0ilqmu3O00
Paul Morigi / Getty Images

Refuting claims of a fallout, a source told E! News that Kim and Pete have “a lot of love and respect for each other,” but found that the demanding schedules and long-distance dynamics “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”

Instagram: @kimkardashian

So, in light of their amicable split, many fans had high hopes that a reunion might be on the horizon. However, speaking about newly single life for the very first time during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden earlier this month, Kim made it clear that she’s content with being alone for now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RYw2D_0ilqmu3O00
Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

After James quizzed Kim on the future of her dating life, the mom of four was quick to say that it’d barely crossed her mind. “I haven’t really thought about it ’cause I’m not looking,” she said in reply. “I just wanna chill for a minute.”

Instagram: @kimkardashian

And now, approaching three months since they called it quits, there’s reason to suggest Kim and Pete might still be in contact.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ExoVc_0ilqmu3O00
Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

On Monday, an insider informed Entertainment Tonight that the exes “still keep in touch” in spite of their split.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xfp2t_0ilqmu3O00
Jose Perez / GC Images

“It wasn't a bad fallout or breakup, so things are good between them and they’ve remained in contact,” the source alleged.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MZg2R_0ilqmu3O00
Paul Morigi / Getty Images

Interestingly, this comes less than two weeks after similar reports claiming that Pete offered Kim support amid the ongoing controversy with her other ex, Kanye West.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RJUA1_0ilqmu3O00
Roy Rochlin / WireImage

In case you’ve missed it, Kanye (aka Ye) has been at the center of backlash for a few weeks now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2br98K_0ilqmu3O00
Edward Berthelot / GC Images

After a turbulent year for the rapper, things started going downhill once again on Oct. 3, when he faced widespread criticism for wearing a “ White Lives Matter ” T-shirt at Paris Fashion Week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JIlmJ_0ilqmu3O00
instagram.com

Since then, he’s been suspended from both Instagram and Twitter for making antisemitic threats , and he has made a number of controversial public appearances in which he has continued to reiterate his antisemitic beliefs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QLuOF_0ilqmu3O00
Victor Virgile / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Prior to this, in September, Kanye had been using his Instagram account to publicly harass the Kardashians, criticizing Kim’s parenting of their four shared children and posting private messages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2394wR_0ilqmu3O00
Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

And as I’m sure you’ll remember, Pete faced up to Kanye in an incredibly public feud earlier this year too, so it perhaps comes as little surprise to hear that he was among the first to check in with Kim amid the controversy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j1ptf_0ilqmu3O00
instagram.com

“A lot of people have been reaching out to offer Kim support, including Pete,” an inside source told Hollywood Life on Oct. 15. “He’s in the middle of shooting another movie but he’s been in touch. He’s such a sweet guy and Kim’s grateful they can still be friends.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZoPJe_0ilqmu3O00
Nbc / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

What’s more, several days after this, some eagle-eyed fans noticed a potential nod to Pete on Kim’s Instagram page.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xKUwI_0ilqmu3O00
instagram.com

Off the back of her 42nd birthday on Oct. 21, Kim shared videos and photos of the sprawling flower arrangements she’d received from her friends and family, and in one image showing a gorgeous display of roses on her countertop, a small jasmine-scented Diptyque candle had been placed in the frame.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dRdoV_0ilqmu3O00
instagram.com

Some fans speculated that the candle may have been a reference to the “Jasmine and Aladdin” Saturday Night Live sketch in which Kim and Pete shared the kiss that sparked their romance back in October 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07sM02_0ilqmu3O00
youtu.be

It’s also worth mentioning that Kim and Pete had been known to call back to this sketch during their relationship, particularly when it came to romantic gestures. In case you’d forgotten, Pete notably gifted Kim the original rug and outfits from the live skit on Valentine’s Day this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dDswj_0ilqmu3O00
youtu.be

So, bolstering fan theories, Kim captioned the picture with a simple white heart, fueling speculation that the flowers in question had been gifted by Pete, and might even signal a romantic reunion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u8Gi6_0ilqmu3O00
Michael Le Brecht / ABC via Getty Images

That being said, it’s also entirely possible that Kim and Pete are keeping things strictly friendly for now, and if that is the case, we’re certainly glad to see it!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=467u8p_0ilqmu3O00
Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

