Willamette Valley Oregon Temple breaks ground
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Willamette Valley Oregon Temple broke ground in Springfield, at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way, Saturday morning. This will be the third temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened in the state, alongside the temples in Portland and Medford.
Sea lion disease outbreak along the Oregon coast
NEWPORT, Ore. — Along the entire Oregon coast, a number of stranded California sea lions are infected with leptospirosis, a naturally-occurring bacteria that can also sicken dogs, people, other wildlife, and livestock. According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, dogs are most at risk of getting the...
Candidate Christine Drazan will veto taxpayer money for out-of-state abortions
EUGENE, Ore. — Republican candidate for Governor Christine Drazan says pro-choice Oregonians have absolutely nothing to worry about. Her opponent Tina Kotek says there is a threat to reproductive rights if Drazan is elected Governor. It remains one of the most stark contrasts between the two frontrunners for the...
