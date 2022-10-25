Read full article on original website
Remember last Friday, when we told you the sad news that Flourish Plant-Based Eatery would be closing forever on Friday, October 28, 2022? Well, like a Halloween miracle, a new owner has stepped in to save the day and the veggies. Previously, Flourish was Set to Close for Finacial Reasons.
The Arts Council of Southwestern Indian hosts gallery shows year-round, many of which are free for the public to attend. They have a great gallery location on the downtown Main Street Walkway in Evansville. Here is what they do in our community:. The Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana is a...
More times than not, Halloween decorations are designed to be scary and/or creepy to instill a sense of fear in those who dare look at them. Apparently, Martha, who resides at a home in Evansville, didn't get the memo. Meet Martha the Skeleton. Martha isn't your typical skeleton. Well, with...
Next week, Legacy Steakhouse will open in Jasper and complete the restaurant trifecta for brother/sister partners Jared Weisheit and Tracey Price. The pair — with the help of their family and especially their father, Terry, who carries the inhouse title Vice President of Maintenance — have already established two popular restaurants in Dubois County. Pub ‘N’ Grub specializes in barbecue, ribs, wings and pizza in Jasper, and Fry’d and Chop’d offers up great burgers and french fries with a side of axe throwing in Huntingburg.
Evansville's cat cafe is home to several adoptable cats from the Vanderburgh Humane Society, but cafe owners say the cat lounge is temporarily closed after an outbreak of illness among the cat population in the cafe. Temporarily Closing the Cat Lounge. Out of an abundance of caution, River Kitty Cat...
(WEHT) - The Evansville Police Department is planning to have a small building on the riverfront to use for storage.
The Owensboro Convention Center will be full of handmade items from many local and regional artisans, as well as up-and-coming new artists. Stop by and see what treasure you can take home to get ready for the holidays. The Kraftucky Arts & Crafts Expo, where you'll find incredible stuff!. This...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A historic building in Evansville has a new tenant. Banterra Bank has moved into the old National City Bank building at the corner of Third and Main streets. Signs were put up October 26, and the newly remodeled loan office is on the second floor. The building was built in 1913 […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Somewhere along the way, there must’ve been a joke that started “a guy walks into a bar and steals two chairs.” However, for the owners of Tiki on Main- there is no punchline for the joke after a man walked onto the bar’s patio, stole two chairs, and walked off into the night.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Aug. 27, a car sped through a stop sign, hitting Skip Chamberlain’s dump truck and flipping it on its side. Chamberlain’s dump truck hit a pole and he was rescued by first responders. After his story circulated on social media, an Evansville nonprofit...
As I write this, our region is in desperate need of rain and this looks like the week we'll get it. But it's hard to argue with the weather we HAVE been getting since fall announced its arrival last month. On Sunday--as beautiful a day as we may have ever...
Our friends with the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District (Downtown Evansville) have organized another super fun event for the whole family - it's the return of one of our favorite new events from last year, and it involves costumes, cars, and prizes!. The 2nd annual Halloween Stroll and Trunk or...
Crews are currently working to clean up after a crash on the southeast side of Evansville. A witness at the scene of the crash told us that it happened at the intersection of Vann Avenue and Washington Avenue, and that a semi-truck and an SUV were involved. It's unclear at...
We are all familiar with the family holiday tradition of taking the kids to visit Santa. You sit them on his lap. They tell him their wishlist for the season and you get a cute photo to share on social media. As wholesome and wonderful as all of that is, one Evansville business is bringing the darker side of the holiday season to life with photo opportunities with Krampus.
Candace and Derek Miller have a fun Halloween tradition with their kids. The whole family gathers around and carves pumpkins for the front porch. Over the weekend, the family got together again at their McLean County, Kentucky home and whipped up some spooky and kooky Halloween magic. As you can...
This year I've seen a lot of events advertised as being "back" in 2022 or "returning" for 2022. I keep forgetting how much stuff got canceled the last couple of years because of COVID-19. Then again, who wants to remember the pandemic, right? But absence does make the heart grow...
Police are looking for a suspect after a man says he was stabbed outside a bar in Evansville. Authorities with the Evansville Police Department say they were called to the victim's home to take the report on Friday. The victim told authorities that he had been stabbed by a man...
I don't think AAA offers this kind of roadside assistance. Baby Delivered on Schutte Road Just Off the University of Southern Indiana Campus. It was anything but a routine morning on Wednesday at the University of Southern Indiana campus for Public Safety Sergeant Jonathan Hancock. Just after 7:00 AM, a call came in about a woman in need of medical assistance just off the Lloyd Expressway on the side of Schutte Road which runs along the east side edge of campus. Sgt. Hancock jumped in his vehicle and made his way to the scene. There he found a woman from Illinois who was in labor and trying to make her way to an Evansville hospital to give birth. The problem was, the baby wasn't willing to wait that long. It was ready right at that moment whether anyone else was or not.
Shaelie Clark became Evansville’s favorite anchor in her six years at WFIE. But when she announced that she was resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Shaelie Clark is leaving 14 News and where she is going next. Clark recently announced her pregnancy, and a new baby is coming in December. Her viewers are curious to know more about her family. So, we reveal all about the reporter in this Shaelie Clark wiki.
Back in my day, we would trick or treat as many days as we could. That sometimes meant going to public events or making Halloween last at least two nights. Halloween is on a Monday this year, so I'm sure that we will see little ninjas and princesses in neighborhoods on Sunday, and maybe even Saturday.
