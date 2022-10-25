Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Daunting task: Texans face powerhouse Titans runner Derrick Henry, ‘We’ve got to swarm to the ball’
HOUSTON – Derrick Henry owns one of the most powerful stiff arms in the game, embarrassing defensive players with a jarring enough shove to launch them airborne before they skid across the turf. One of the most imposing running backs in the history of the NFL, Henry is as...
Click2Houston.com
Texans officially rule out Nico Collins, Maliek Collins, A.J. Cann
The Texans will be shorthanded against the Tennessee Titans on both sides of the football. The Texans officially ruled out starting defensive tackle Maliek Collins and starting wide receiver Nico Collins along with starting right offensive guard A.J. Cann. Maliek Collins and Nico Collins and Cann didn’t practice this week....
Click2Houston.com
Koo's OT FG gives Falcons improbable 37-34 win over Panthers
ATLANTA – D.J. Moore hauled in a last-minute touchdown pass but ripped off his helmet, Carolina's Eddy Piñeiro missed a pair of potential winning kicks, and the Atlanta Falcons escaped with a victory that was as improbable as their spot in the standings. First place. Younghoe Koo booted...
Click2Houston.com
Texans injury report: Maliek Collins, Nico Collins, Brandin Cooks questionable
HOUSTON – Texans starting defensive tackle Maliek Collins and starting wide receiver Nico Collins are officially questionable on the injury report. They are both not slated to play on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium, according to multiple sources, after neither player practiced all week. Both players’...
Click2Houston.com
Texans tight end Jordan Akins enjoying career renaissance
HOUSTON – An unlikely reunion has sparked a career renaissance for Texans veteran tight end Jordan Akins. Back with the team that drafted him in the third round. Back with the team that benched him last season and didn’t try to retain him as a free agent, Akins is playing some of the best football of his career.
Click2Houston.com
‘It’s been a fun ride’: Texans long snapper Jon Weeks celebrating 200-game milestone
Hugging his wife, Amanda, and their daughter, Texans veteran long snapper Jon Weeks became emotional as a congratulatory video paid tribute to his uncommon longevity and success in the NFL. The Texans’ longest-tenured player is poised to play in his 200th consecutive game on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.
Click2Houston.com
Texans rookie Dameon Pierce: ‘I want to be elite, I ain’t never going to stop chasing greatness’
HOUSTON – Standing in front of his locker Friday morning, Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce contemplated the question and broke into a big smile. The conversation surrounded the presence of Tennessee Titans All-Pro running back Derrick Henry, one of the most imposing and prolific backs in the game and if that spurred further motivation for Pierce.
Click2Houston.com
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen announce divorce after 13 years
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have finalized their divorce, they announced Friday, ending the 13-year marriage between two superstars who respectively reached the pinnacles of football and fashion. Divorce documents were filed Friday in Glades County, Florida, a rural location near Lake Okeechobee far from the big-city limelight, according...
Click2Houston.com
Astros' Maldonado forced to change bats from outdated model
HOUSTON – Astros catcher Martín Maldonado was forced to switch bats for Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night after it was determined the Albert Pujols model he swung in the opener was no longer allowed in the majors. “A rule is a rule, and I...
