ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

Texans officially rule out Nico Collins, Maliek Collins, A.J. Cann

The Texans will be shorthanded against the Tennessee Titans on both sides of the football. The Texans officially ruled out starting defensive tackle Maliek Collins and starting wide receiver Nico Collins along with starting right offensive guard A.J. Cann. Maliek Collins and Nico Collins and Cann didn’t practice this week....
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Koo's OT FG gives Falcons improbable 37-34 win over Panthers

ATLANTA – D.J. Moore hauled in a last-minute touchdown pass but ripped off his helmet, Carolina's Eddy Piñeiro missed a pair of potential winning kicks, and the Atlanta Falcons escaped with a victory that was as improbable as their spot in the standings. First place. Younghoe Koo booted...
ATLANTA, GA
Click2Houston.com

Texans injury report: Maliek Collins, Nico Collins, Brandin Cooks questionable

HOUSTON – Texans starting defensive tackle Maliek Collins and starting wide receiver Nico Collins are officially questionable on the injury report. They are both not slated to play on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium, according to multiple sources, after neither player practiced all week. Both players’...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Texans tight end Jordan Akins enjoying career renaissance

HOUSTON – An unlikely reunion has sparked a career renaissance for Texans veteran tight end Jordan Akins. Back with the team that drafted him in the third round. Back with the team that benched him last season and didn’t try to retain him as a free agent, Akins is playing some of the best football of his career.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Texans rookie Dameon Pierce: ‘I want to be elite, I ain’t never going to stop chasing greatness’

HOUSTON – Standing in front of his locker Friday morning, Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce contemplated the question and broke into a big smile. The conversation surrounded the presence of Tennessee Titans All-Pro running back Derrick Henry, one of the most imposing and prolific backs in the game and if that spurred further motivation for Pierce.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen announce divorce after 13 years

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have finalized their divorce, they announced Friday, ending the 13-year marriage between two superstars who respectively reached the pinnacles of football and fashion. Divorce documents were filed Friday in Glades County, Florida, a rural location near Lake Okeechobee far from the big-city limelight, according...
FLORIDA STATE
Click2Houston.com

Astros' Maldonado forced to change bats from outdated model

HOUSTON – Astros catcher Martín Maldonado was forced to switch bats for Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night after it was determined the Albert Pujols model he swung in the opener was no longer allowed in the majors. “A rule is a rule, and I...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy