Election Day in Colorado is coming, and here’s what you need to know. Ballots were mailed to all active registered voters the week of October 17. Remember, the entire state is mailing ballots at the same time, so be patient. If you don’t receive your ballot by October 26, contact the Larimer County Elections office (970-498-7820) for a replacement. If you’re going to be out of town before ballot delivery and won’t be back in town until after the election, call the elections office to make other arrangements.

COLORADO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO