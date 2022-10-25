ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

northfortynews

Human Bean Northern Colorado Raises Almost $75, 000 in One-Day Coffee for a Cure Fundraiser for Local Cancer Fighters

Human Bean Northern Colorado hosted their 17th annual Coffee for a Cure Day on Friday, October 21. All 10 drive-thru locations donated 100 percent of sales to serve not only breast cancer but all cancer patients at local Banner and UCHealth facilities. In just one day, The Human Bean raised a total of $74,633.13. The total amount raised is being equally divided between local Banner and UCHealth facilities.
GREELEY, CO
northfortynews

East Pitkin Bike Lanes Open

A new type of bicycle infrastructure made its debut recently on a section of East Pitkin Street following a repaving and utility project. The new striping pattern called an “advisory bike lane” is the first such installation in the City and runs from Remington Street east to Smith Street. Although this type of infrastructure is new to Fort Collins, it has been used in other cities nationally and internationally, including nearby communities like Windsor and Boulder.
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

King’s Crossing Natural Area Closed for Restoration

The City of Loveland closed King’s Crossing Natural Area to the public on Friday, September 30 so that City Parks & Recreation crews can begin restoration efforts following the removal of 35 unauthorized encampments on the southside of the natural area. The paved Loveland Recreation Trail that runs through the open space will remain open for use.
LOVELAND, CO
northfortynews

Windsor Residents Encouraged to Participate in #2 Ditch Trail Trivia Adventure

The Town of Windsor’s Open Space & Trails will host an interactive event to celebrate the completion of the #2 Ditch Trail and promote its connectivity through town. Residents are encouraged to participate in the #2 Ditch Trail Trivia Adventure through Monday, October 31. This family-friendly event encourages exploration of Windsor’s #2 Ditch Trail. To participate, residents will locate and scan event QR codes that are posted along the trail for the chance to win prizes. For a map of specific locations, visit bit.ly/DitchTriviaMap.
WINDSOR, CO
northfortynews

Houska Automotive is Looking for Blood This Halloween

This time of year is made for pumpkin-flavored treats, costumes, and colorful leaves, but it’s also time for the annual Houska Automotive Blood Drive! In its 21st year, the blood drive will take place on Friday, October 28 from 7 am to 1 pm at the Garth Englund Blood Center, located at 1025 Pennock Place in Fort Collins. All who donate are encouraged to come in costume. To sign up or for more information call 970-482-0156 or visit houskaautomotive.com/.
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

What You Need to Know – Election 2022

Election Day in Colorado is coming, and here’s what you need to know. Ballots were mailed to all active registered voters the week of October 17. Remember, the entire state is mailing ballots at the same time, so be patient. If you don’t receive your ballot by October 26, contact the Larimer County Elections office (970-498-7820) for a replacement. If you’re going to be out of town before ballot delivery and won’t be back in town until after the election, call the elections office to make other arrangements.
COLORADO STATE
northfortynews

Letter to the Editor: Integrity Matters – Angela Myers

This Letter to the Editor is solely the opinion of its author. It does not reflect the opinion of this newspaper’s staff, ownership, or management. Simply stated, Angela Myers, our current Clerk/Recorder, has a history of running fair elections. In this time of national discord over election integrity, Angela Myers has served the citizens of Larimer County with honesty, integrity, and professionalism. While the office of Clerk/Recorder is an elected position, Angela Myers has demonstrated that it should not be a political office.
northfortynews

City of Fort Collins Economic Recovery Efforts & Small Business Grants

As a part of ongoing economic recovery efforts, the City of Fort Collins has multiple grant programs available to local businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Economic impacts from the pandemic are still being felt throughout the community and many local businesses are still struggling due to lost revenue, increased costs, workforce challenges, and supply chain issues. The City is supporting economic recovery for these businesses through a variety of different programs, including the establishment of a Multicultural Business and Entrepreneur Center and a new round of recovery grants.
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

Waypoint Bank – Fort Collins Hires Commercial Lender

Fort Collins welcomes Joshua Alcantar as Commercial Lender Fort Collins – Waypoint Bank recently hired Joshua Alcantar to serve as Commercial Lender in their Fort Collins Branch. Joshua comes to Waypoint with over 15 years of banking experience and will help develop, manage, and grow the bank’s loan and...
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

‘Mornings at McKee’ to Highlight Robotic Surgery

Seniors also can have CarFit checks for driver safety. McKee Medical Center team members invite local seniors to visit campus for Mornings at McKee education and wellness activity for seniors Thursday, October 27. This month’s program features information from Loveland general surgeon Thomas Blomquist, MD, who will talk about robotic surgery.
LOVELAND, CO
northfortynews

Photo of the Week: Gone Fishin’

North Forty News supporter, Nancy Cooper, went fishing recently. She didn’t report if she caught anything, but she did send us this beautiful shot at Lake Nakomis in Red Feather Lakes. Enjoy the weather while you can Nancy!. Each Week North Forty News features a photo submitted by one...
RED FEATHER LAKES, CO
northfortynews

Northern Colorado Drug Trafficking Organization Dismantled

The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force (NCDTF) has been conducting a long-term narcotics investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating in the Northern Colorado region believed to be distributing cocaine. As the investigation progressed, detectives also learned that the presence of firearms was a common theme with this organization. On...
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

Photo of the Week: Newspaper Delivery Driver Finds Gold!

Jeff Brownrigg, North Forty News’ Delivery Driver, took this picture near Red Feather Lakes recently while delivering your newspapers. He said he looked for the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. He found gold! Aren’t those Aspens beautiful?!?!. Each Week North Forty News features a...
northfortynews

Community to Benefit from Weld Project Connect

Weld Project Connect will host up to 1,000 people today. They will receive vital services that help them maintain health, housing, employment, and more. The event will be held at Island Grove Events Center in Greeley from noon to 6:30 pm. Guests must check in by 5:30 pm. Major event...
GREELEY, CO
northfortynews

Annual Wish for Wheels FOCO Program Brings Hundreds of New Bikes to Second-Graders

This fall, Bike Fort Collins, in partnership with its peer organization, Wish For Wheels, has a goal to bring a new bike and helmet to every second-grader in Poudre School District’s Title 1 schools as part of the 3rd Annual Wish for Wheels FoCo program, and the community’s support is needed to make it happen. Each new bike and helmet has a program cost of $150 and can be funded individually, or by businesses or organizations at any quantity. Funding 25-bikes enables a donor to sponsor an entire second-grade class, while a 65-bike commitment sponsors and funds an entire school. The bikes often last each second-grader for up to 3-years of use before growing out of them.
FORT COLLINS, CO




