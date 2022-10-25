Read full article on original website
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 PlayStation Exclusives Include Big XP Boosts And Extra Loadouts
As part of its long-running collaboration deal with Activision, Sony has revealed all the PlayStation-exclusive features that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II players will receive on that platform. PS5 and PS4 players who preordered Modern Warfare II through the PlayStation Store can grab the Oni Operator Pack from today, which includes the unique specialist and a high-level weapon blueprint that can be used in the game and in the upcoming battle royale Warzone 2.
Overwatch 2 Will Receive Balance Changes On November 15, Far Earlier Than Expected
Overwatch 2 will receive its first major hero balance patch on November 15, Blizzard has announced, far earlier than the previously announced balance changes scheduled to come with the game's second multiplayer season. Blizzard originally stated major balance changes would not be coming until Season 2 (which is slated to...
Overwatch 2 Guides Hub - Tips For Heroes, Game Modes, And More
Overwatch 2 boasts one of the most varied rosters of the many hero-based games out there today. With more than 30 unique characters to choose from, each with their own special kits to master, there's a lot to take in whether you're a new player or a veteran seeking to try someone new. Because of that daunting task, we've built out hero guides for all 35 characters currently in the game.
This Bonkers Marvel Snap Combo Isn't A Bug, It Just Feels Like One
If you've been playing Marvel Snap--and I highly recommend you do--you may have run into an opponent over the last few days who flung you around like a Hulk annoyed by a Loki. A powerful super-combo allows players to win locations with upwards of 4,000 or even 6,000 power, in a game where your total power usually maxes out in the 30s or 40s. This has prompted many to ask: Wait, what the hell? Is this a bug or a hack?
Apex Legends Catalyst Guide: Abilities, Lore, And Tips For Apex's Newest Legend
Apex Legends is known for its diverse cast of characters, with the game introducing a believable, fully-fleshed out legend to the game every season. Season 15: Eclipse is no different, introducing us to Apex's first-ever transgender legend, Catalyst. A practicing witch, Catalyst often turns to tarot cards, crystals, and various other forms of divination for guidance, and as we saw in Stories From The Outlands: Last Hope, she appears to have a spiritual connection to her homeworld's moon, Cleo.
Best Horror Games On Xbox Game Pass
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Xbox Game Pass isn't just one of the best deals in gaming, it's also a hub for horror that can instantly provide some of the most chilling frights imaginable on console and PC. With hundreds of games to choose from, a fair number of entries from the horror genre were bound to creep in and lurk in the shadows of the subscription service, biding their time until they can strike your download queue.
Post-Apocalyptic Adventure Somerville Launches November 15 As A Day One Xbox Game Pass Addition
After nearly a year of dormancy, save for a few images on social media, indie studio Jumpship has announced its first game Somerville will launch on Xbox consoles and PC November 15 as a day one Xbox Game Pass title. Somerville is a third-person action/platformer which follows the exploits of...
Phil Spencer Says Activision Blizzard Deal Is About Mobile, Not Making Call Of Duty Exclusive
In a new statement, Xbox head Phil Spencer reiterated that Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard is more about the mobile aspects, but noted that it plans to treat Call of Duty more like Minecraft. Speaking at The Wall Street Journal's Tech Live event, Spencer expanded upon the future of Call...
God Of War Ragnarok's Launch Trailer Wants You To Prepare For The End Of The World
The God of War Ragnarok launch trailer is here, encouraging you to prepare for the end of the world when the game arrives next month. "Time is running out," Atreus reminds us at the opening of this trailer, going on to say, "the prophecies say Fimbulwinter leads to Ragnarok. War is coming." Good thing his dad's the God of that, then. The trailer is quite the dramatic one, showing plenty of action and tense moments, as well as some new moves from Kratos showing him swinging around the place with his classic Blades of Chaos.
Modern Warfare 2’s Cross-Play Problem, Most Hated Map & More | GameSpot News
Games with cross-play support generally offer the ability to toggle it off, since some console players might not want to play with PC players using mouse and keyboard, while some PC players prefer not to play with console players that have aim-assist. For some unknown reason, this option in Modern Warfare 2 is only available to PS5 and PS4 players, meaning Xbox and PC players are stuck being lumped into cross-play lobbies unless developer Infinity Ward makes a change.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Cross-Play Can't Be Disabled On Xbox And PC
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now officially live, revealing that only PlayStation players currently can turn off cross-play in the game's multiplayer. Cross-play allows players on all platforms to compete in the same matches, which can benefit matchmaking times given how much larger the pool of players is. Games with cross-play support generally offer the ability to toggle it off, since some console players might not want to play with PC players using mouse and keyboard, while some PC players prefer not to play with console players that have aim-assist.
Apex Legends Season 15 Start Date, Catalyst, Broken Moon Map, Stickers, And Everything We Know
Apex Legends Season 15 starts very soon, and developer Respawn has outlined pretty much everything we can expect to see in the new season. Season 15 is the final season of Apex Legends Year 4, and Respawn is holding to tradition--so that means, alongside the new playable character Catalyst, the new season is adding a new battle royale map too, called Broken Moon.
GOG Has A Bunch Of Awesome PC Game Deals Right Now
CD Projekt's PC game storefront GOG is in a party mood, as the company is celebrating not only the Halloween season but also the 15th anniversary of the Witcher franchise. Right now, you can grab deep discounts on some of CDPR's biggest games, as well as deals on a curated list of titles in its Halloween sale.
The Callisto Protocol Canceled In Japan, Here's Why | GameSpot News
The Callisto Protocol will not be released in Japan due to the game failing to receive a rating there, presumably due to its violence and gore. The studio said via its Japanese Twitter account that the localized version for Japan will be discontinued and that anyone who preordered will get a refund.
Black Adam For MultiVersus Delayed
The DC character Black Adam is coming to the fighting game MultiVersus, but fans awaiting his arrival will need to stay patient. The developers have announced that Black Adam is "not quite ready to change the hierarchy of MultiVersus," which is a fancy way of saying his release is delayed.
Amazon Prime Free Games For November 2022 Revealed
Following a leak, Prime Gaming has officially announced next month's free games. Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to claim seven free games in November 2022. The lineup of freebies includes Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition, WRC 9, Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade, Facility 47, Etherborn, Whispering Willows, and Last Day of June. As usual, subscribers will also be able to snag loot for popular games such as Apex Legends, Pokemon Go, and Grand Theft Auto Online.
Seven Years After Launch, Rainbow Six Siege Has 85M Players And Spending Continues To Rise
Ubisoft released earnings results for its latest period today, and two of the standout announcements included major new player milestones for Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Rainbow Six Siege. Ubisoft announced that Siege, which is free, has now passed 85 million unique players. The game sees a "very large" number of...
Overwatch 2 Players Speak Out Over Mei's Broken Ice Wall Ability
Mei was one of the most popular heroes in the original Overwatch, but a number of nerfs to her icy kit have reduced her competitive viability in Overwatch 2. Recently, a popular Reddit post pointed out a number of bugs with her Ice Wall ability that make it less powerful than intended, and fans are asking Blizzard to fix them.
CoD: Modern Warfare 2 Jam-Packed Highway Map Is Already Getting Hate
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now live, and players can get their hands on campaign, multiplayer, and Spec Ops mode. Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer launched with 10 standard 6v6 maps and five Ground War battle maps, and in less than 24 hours, players are already speaking out about Santa Sena Border Crossing's unique layout.
2 Free Games Are Up For Grabs At The Epic Games Store
The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.
