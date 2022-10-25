ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Best iPad deals for October 2022: Cheapest prices on Apple’s tablets

There’s good news for anyone shopping for a cheap iPad – Apple is rumoured to be announcing the new iPad 2022 and iPad pro 2022 very soon. And we’re already seeing small discounts across the existing range of iPad, iPad pro, iPad mini and iPad air tablets released in 2021 and 2020.Since the debut of the original iPad in 2010, Apple’s tablets have led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream media, play games, browse online, edit audio, pictures and video and even double up as a laptop. They’ve managed to become one of the...
NBC Chicago

Asia-Pacific Markets Rise Ahead of China Factory Activity Data

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific rose on Monday ahead of China's factory activity data that's slated to be released, and as markets look ahead to the U.S. Fed meeting later this week. On Friday in the U.S., major stock indexes jumped 2% each...
Reuters

Stellantis, China's GAC joint venture to file for bankruptcy

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Stellantis (STLA.MI) said that shareholders of its loss-making joint venture producing Jeep vehicles in China have approved it to file for bankruptcy. The European carmaker said it has fully impaired the value of its investment in the venture in its results for the fist half of 2022, in a statement.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
98K+
Followers
78K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy