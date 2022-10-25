Read full article on original website
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 PlayStation Exclusives Include Big XP Boosts And Extra Loadouts
As part of its long-running collaboration deal with Activision, Sony has revealed all the PlayStation-exclusive features that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II players will receive on that platform. PS5 and PS4 players who preordered Modern Warfare II through the PlayStation Store can grab the Oni Operator Pack from today, which includes the unique specialist and a high-level weapon blueprint that can be used in the game and in the upcoming battle royale Warzone 2.
Overwatch 2 Will Receive Balance Changes On November 15, Far Earlier Than Expected
Overwatch 2 will receive its first major hero balance patch on November 15, Blizzard has announced, far earlier than the previously announced balance changes scheduled to come with the game's second multiplayer season. Blizzard originally stated major balance changes would not be coming until Season 2 (which is slated to...
Alan Wake 2 Remains On Schedule For 2023, As Remedy Provides Updates On Control Sequels"
As part of developer Remedy's latest earnings briefing, the Finnish game studio confirmed that one of its most highly anticipated upcoming games, Alan Wake 2, remains on track for release in 2023. The developer also provided development updates on its four other games in development, including its Control sequels. Plenty...
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Cross-Play Can't Be Disabled On Xbox And PC
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now officially live, revealing that only PlayStation players currently can turn off cross-play in the game's multiplayer. Cross-play allows players on all platforms to compete in the same matches, which can benefit matchmaking times given how much larger the pool of players is. Games with cross-play support generally offer the ability to toggle it off, since some console players might not want to play with PC players using mouse and keyboard, while some PC players prefer not to play with console players that have aim-assist.
Xbox Game Pass Is Not Growing As Fast As Microsoft Anticipated
Game Pass subscription targets fell short of Microsoft company goals, according to a new financial filing from the tech giant. According to a report from Axios, Microsoft targeted a 73% gross rate for Game Pass for last fiscal year, which ended June 30, 2022. The service grew instead by 28%.
Modern Warfare 2’s Cross-Play Problem, Most Hated Map & More | GameSpot News
Games with cross-play support generally offer the ability to toggle it off, since some console players might not want to play with PC players using mouse and keyboard, while some PC players prefer not to play with console players that have aim-assist. For some unknown reason, this option in Modern Warfare 2 is only available to PS5 and PS4 players, meaning Xbox and PC players are stuck being lumped into cross-play lobbies unless developer Infinity Ward makes a change.
PS5 Restock Tracker: Call Of Duty Bundle Is Available Now
PlayStation Direct currently has the PS5 in stock. Unlike usual, you don't have to wait in a queue to purchase the PlayStation 5. The only way to purchase the console at the moment, however, is by grabbing the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II bundle that comes with a digital copy of the game for $560. You're saving 10 bucks overall versus buying the console and game separately, and since Modern Warfare II just launched, you won't have to wait long to get your console and game.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Burger King DLC Bundle Selling For $40+ On eBay
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is finally here, and some fans are spending big money to acquire a rare skin sold only at Burger King. Activision and Burger King partnered to give Whopper-eaters an exclusive Operator skin based on Burger Town, a fictional restaurant in the Call of Duty universe.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Hardcore Playlist, Now Called Tier 1, Arrives In November
People logging into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II for the first time today might have noticed there is no hardcore playlist. It's not a mistake, but rather Infinity Ward is rolling out the new playlist later this year. In an update to a previously published blog post, Infinity Ward...
Apex Legends Mobile - Ash Legend Guide
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions went live last week, debuting a new battle pass and Seasonal Store, along with a plethora of limited-time events. But the star of the season is, of course, Ash: a human-turned-simulacrum who made her debut in Titanfall 2, then joined the Apex Games in Season 11 before making her way over to mobile.
Overwatch 2 Players Speak Out Over Mei's Broken Ice Wall Ability
Mei was one of the most popular heroes in the original Overwatch, but a number of nerfs to her icy kit have reduced her competitive viability in Overwatch 2. Recently, a popular Reddit post pointed out a number of bugs with her Ice Wall ability that make it less powerful than intended, and fans are asking Blizzard to fix them.
Bungie Is Aiming To Make Destiny 2's Weapon Crafting More Fun In Lightfall
Destiny 2's weapon crafting can help create some amazing tools of destruction, but the process of doing so is one that developer Bungie wants to overhaul so that it can be more fun. In the studio's latest blog update, Bungie explained some of the changes that will be applied to weapon crafting in the Lightfall expansion.
Best Xbox Series X|S Deals Available This Weekend
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. We’re inching ever closer to Black Friday, and retailers are already jumping the gun with some impressive Xbox deals. Right now you’ll find a wide variety of Xbox games and Xbox accessories on sale, making it a great time to pick up gifts for others and stuff for yourself before the big holiday rush.
Modern Warfare 2 - Full Campaign Cutscenes & Post-Credit Scene
Spoiler warning! Here's every cinematic and in-game cutscene from the latest Call of Duty game, Modern Warfare 2.
Trials Of Osiris Rewards This Week In Destiny 2 (October 28-November 1)
It's time to kick off a new weekend of intense PvP action in Destiny 2, right after you've paid a visit to Saint-14 to grab a card and enter the line for the Trials of Osiris. Don't forget to go see Xur, as the Agent of the Nine has some decent Legendary-class gear up for sale. Here's where you'll play Trials of Osiris this weekend and what weapons you can earn for going flawless.
Best Horror Games On Xbox Game Pass
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Xbox Game Pass isn't just one of the best deals in gaming, it's also a hub for horror that can instantly provide some of the most chilling frights imaginable on console and PC. With hundreds of games to choose from, a fair number of entries from the horror genre were bound to creep in and lurk in the shadows of the subscription service, biding their time until they can strike your download queue.
Analogue Super NT And Mega SG Final Production Run Is Available Now
Retro gaming still has a dedicated market around the world, and if you've been looking for one of the best and purest pieces of hardware to bring classic games to life, then you have one final chance to do so this week. A new run of Analogue Super NT and...
Apex Legends' Broken Moon Map Builds On The Afrofuturism Of Catalyst And Seer's Home
Alongside new playable legend Catalyst, Apex Legends Season 15 adds a fifth battle royale map to the game called Broken Moon. Broken Moon explores both the bright and dark sides of the moon, contrasting heaven and hell. Located upon Cleo, the partially destroyed moon hanging over Boreas, Broken Moon will feature African culture and imagery, reflecting what we've seen of Catalyst and Seer's homeworld.
Get Even More Free Games At Epic By Downloading The GOG Galaxy App
As part of a time-limited welcome gift, GOG is offering two free games to anyone who grabs the GOG Galaxy app from the Epic Games Store. Log in, download the app, and you'll be able to claim Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition and Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection for free. You'll want to be quick though, as the Genesis Alpha One offer expires on October 30. Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection will be available to claim on October 31.
