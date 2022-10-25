ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Steve Kerr drops bold Draymond Green claim after Warriors’ overtime loss to Hornets

The Golden State Warriors fell to the Charlotte Hornets in overtime 120-113 on Saturday, beginning both their first back-to-back and multi-game road trip of the season with a hard-fought yet ultimately frustrating defeat. Don’t blame Draymond Green for his team’s loss to an objectively inferior opponent, though. His fingerprints were all over Golden State’s second-half […] The post Steve Kerr drops bold Draymond Green claim after Warriors’ overtime loss to Hornets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Nets forward Ben Simmons airballs layup and NBA Twitter isn’t letting it pass

It’s unfathomable just how far Brooklyn Nets forward (or guard… maybe even center?) Ben Simmons’ stock has fallen after being drafted first overall in the 2016 NBA Draft. Simmons has caught some considerable flak in recent years for appearing to not have improved on his game, especially offensively, despite being an all-world defender and playmaker (especially in transition).
BROOKLYN, NY
‘We had it’: Grizzlies star Ja Morant slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with brutal truth about last season’s playoffs series

One could argue that it was the Memphis Grizzlies who gave the Golden State Warriors the biggest challenge during their majestic title run last season. Ja Morant definitely believes it. So much so, that the Grizzlies superstar is adamant that his team would have prevailed in their Western Conference Semifinals series had it not been […] The post ‘We had it’: Grizzlies star Ja Morant slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with brutal truth about last season’s playoffs series appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
‘I hope he’s pissed off’: Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr vocal on Jonathan Kuminga becoming Warriors’ odd man out

The Golden State Warriors started off the season with an 11-man rotation. In their latest win against the Miami Heat, only 10 players took the court – leaving out second-year man Jonathan Kuminga. Kuminga was already being used sparingly for the team’s first four games. He played just over 10 minutes per contest in those […] The post ‘I hope he’s pissed off’: Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr vocal on Jonathan Kuminga becoming Warriors’ odd man out appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
4 Ben Simmons trades the Nets need to consider

The Brooklyn Nets have started the season 1-4, and it’s not too early to declare that the Ben Simmons experiment isn’t working. Simmons is playing 31 minutes and averaging 5.6 points, 6.8 assists, and 6.2 rebounds per game. He’s also not providing the defensive punch the Nets were hoping for. The team still ranks in the bottom half of the league in most defensive and rebounding metrics. To salvage the 2022-23 Nets season before it gets too out of hand, here are four Ben Simmons trades the Nets need to consider.
Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time

After being a semi-regular in the Golden State Warriors’ rotation last season, Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time has leveled off in a big way this 2022-23. He’s averaging only 10.8 minutes per game, down from the 16.9 he saw last campaign. He was seen as a promising young talent, but has been unable to find minutes […] The post Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mike Gundy apologizes after historically awful Oklahoma State 48-0 loss

Heading into Week 9 of the 2022 NCAA season, few fans were expecting to see a blowout when the Oklahoma State Football Cowboys faced off against the Kansas State Wildcats. Sure, both teams were ranked, with OSU coming in at nine and K-state at 22, but one of the teams was still very much a contender for bigger and better things thanks to their big-time wins over ranked Baylor, Texas, and Kansas City, plus a very close loss to TCU, whereas the other had just one big but impressive win with a surprising victory over Oklahoma when they were ranked sixth overall.
STILLWATER, OK
‘He shouldn’t be in the league’: Dennis Smith Jr. sounds off on doubters after outlasting Stephen Curry, Warriors

The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Golden State Warriors in a nail bitter to secure their first home win, 120-113. It may have taken overtime to get the job done against a team led by the greatest shooter ever in Steph Curry, but it was an impressive win by this young group. The Hornets are now 3-3 on the season after dropping their last two games on the road to the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic. They would not have secured the win if it was not for Dennis Smith Jr. though. He finished with 13 points, eight assists, and nine rebounds.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard day-to-day with knee stiffness

The Los Angeles Clippers will be without star Kawhi Leonard for the next couple of games, but the team maintains his situation is game-to-game with no timetable for his return. Speaking with members of media on Sunday morning before the Clippers’ matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, Lue ruled Leonard out for both the matinee […] The post Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard day-to-day with knee stiffness appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RUMOR: Nets Ben Simmons appalling reaction to being in foul trouble, per Brian Windhorst

ESPN’s NBA guru Brian Windhorst recently revealed that the reason behind Ben Simmons’ lack of aggression on the offensive end could stem from his fer of being fouled. Apparently, the Brooklyn Nets star doesn’t want to shoot free throws. That wasn’t all that Windy said about Simmons. The renowned NBA insider also dropped a massive […] The post RUMOR: Nets Ben Simmons appalling reaction to being in foul trouble, per Brian Windhorst appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
Cooper Kupp’s injury leaves Rams’ Sean McVay kicking himself

Is there any wide receiver in the NFL who has a higher usage rate than Cooper Kupp with the Los Angeles Rams? The former third-round pick out of Eastern Washington has already amassed 72 targets, 56 catches, and 607 yards heading into his team’s contest against the San Francisco 49ers, marks that rank third, second, and fifth league-wide despite having already been on a Bye, and is all but surely destined to make his second-straight Pro Bowl when the season comes to an end… unless he misses significant time due to injury.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nets owner Joe Tsai ‘disappointed’ with Kyrie Irving’s promotion of antisemitic film

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has drawn a strong response for his endorsement of a film and book that is widely considered antisemitic. On Thursday, Irving posted a tweet and Instagram story that feature an Amazon link to the 2018 film, “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America”, which is based on a 2015 book […] The post Nets owner Joe Tsai ‘disappointed’ with Kyrie Irving’s promotion of antisemitic film appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mavs become No. 2 out of 9,977 to pull off epic choke job vs. Thunder

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks seemed to have the game in hand as they held a huge lead over the Oklahoma City thunder with just over four minutes to go. A Christian Wood midrange jumper put the Mavs up 97-81 at the 4:14 mark, but it went all downhill from there as the Thunder closed with an 18-2 run the rest of the way to beat the odds and come away with the victory. Runs happen in basketball all the time, but this particular result isn’t your ordinary bad beat for Dallas.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
