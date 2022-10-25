Read full article on original website
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
Steve Kerr drops bold Draymond Green claim after Warriors’ overtime loss to Hornets
The Golden State Warriors fell to the Charlotte Hornets in overtime 120-113 on Saturday, beginning both their first back-to-back and multi-game road trip of the season with a hard-fought yet ultimately frustrating defeat. Don’t blame Draymond Green for his team’s loss to an objectively inferior opponent, though. His fingerprints were all over Golden State’s second-half […] The post Steve Kerr drops bold Draymond Green claim after Warriors’ overtime loss to Hornets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving hit new low NBA hasn’t seen in 39 years
“When you try your best but you don’t succeed.” Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are probably listening to Coldplay’s “Fix You” after yet another humongous effort from the Brooklyn Nets duo went to waste following a 125-129 overtime loss to the Dallas Mavericks. The talented...
Nets forward Ben Simmons airballs layup and NBA Twitter isn’t letting it pass
It’s unfathomable just how far Brooklyn Nets forward (or guard… maybe even center?) Ben Simmons’ stock has fallen after being drafted first overall in the 2016 NBA Draft. Simmons has caught some considerable flak in recent years for appearing to not have improved on his game, especially offensively, despite being an all-world defender and playmaker (especially in transition).
‘We had it’: Grizzlies star Ja Morant slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with brutal truth about last season’s playoffs series
One could argue that it was the Memphis Grizzlies who gave the Golden State Warriors the biggest challenge during their majestic title run last season. Ja Morant definitely believes it. So much so, that the Grizzlies superstar is adamant that his team would have prevailed in their Western Conference Semifinals series had it not been […] The post ‘We had it’: Grizzlies star Ja Morant slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with brutal truth about last season’s playoffs series appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I hope he’s pissed off’: Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr vocal on Jonathan Kuminga becoming Warriors’ odd man out
The Golden State Warriors started off the season with an 11-man rotation. In their latest win against the Miami Heat, only 10 players took the court – leaving out second-year man Jonathan Kuminga. Kuminga was already being used sparingly for the team’s first four games. He played just over 10 minutes per contest in those […] The post ‘I hope he’s pissed off’: Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr vocal on Jonathan Kuminga becoming Warriors’ odd man out appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deion Sanders drops truth bomb on coaching rumors amid Jackson State football’s hot start
Could this be Deion Sanders’ final season at Jackson State? The Tigers’ impressive head coach has been linked to various big name schools amid Jackson State football’s hot start to the 2022 campaign. Sanders recently addressed the rumors, per Chris Hummer. “I’d be a fool and a...
Nets star Kyrie Irving pushes film full of virulent antisemitism
Kyrie Irving does a lot of questionable things on Twitter. This has become somewhat second nature for the highly polarizing Brooklyn Nets superstar. On Friday, Kyrie sent out a tweet that might get him into hot water again:. Seems innocent enough, right? The Nets point guard also didn’t include any...
4 Ben Simmons trades the Nets need to consider
The Brooklyn Nets have started the season 1-4, and it’s not too early to declare that the Ben Simmons experiment isn’t working. Simmons is playing 31 minutes and averaging 5.6 points, 6.8 assists, and 6.2 rebounds per game. He’s also not providing the defensive punch the Nets were hoping for. The team still ranks in the bottom half of the league in most defensive and rebounding metrics. To salvage the 2022-23 Nets season before it gets too out of hand, here are four Ben Simmons trades the Nets need to consider.
Brian Windhorst drops truth bomb on why Nets star Ben Simmons is ‘afraid’ of taking shots
There has been a lot of talk surrounding Ben Simmons’ aggressiveness on the offensive end, or rather, the apparent lack thereof. ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst believes that there is a compelling reason behind the Brooklyn Nets star’s unwillingness to take shots, and the renowned broadcaster has spilled the beans on Ben.
Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time
After being a semi-regular in the Golden State Warriors’ rotation last season, Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time has leveled off in a big way this 2022-23. He’s averaging only 10.8 minutes per game, down from the 16.9 he saw last campaign. He was seen as a promising young talent, but has been unable to find minutes […] The post Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mike Gundy apologizes after historically awful Oklahoma State 48-0 loss
Heading into Week 9 of the 2022 NCAA season, few fans were expecting to see a blowout when the Oklahoma State Football Cowboys faced off against the Kansas State Wildcats. Sure, both teams were ranked, with OSU coming in at nine and K-state at 22, but one of the teams was still very much a contender for bigger and better things thanks to their big-time wins over ranked Baylor, Texas, and Kansas City, plus a very close loss to TCU, whereas the other had just one big but impressive win with a surprising victory over Oklahoma when they were ranked sixth overall.
‘He shouldn’t be in the league’: Dennis Smith Jr. sounds off on doubters after outlasting Stephen Curry, Warriors
The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Golden State Warriors in a nail bitter to secure their first home win, 120-113. It may have taken overtime to get the job done against a team led by the greatest shooter ever in Steph Curry, but it was an impressive win by this young group. The Hornets are now 3-3 on the season after dropping their last two games on the road to the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic. They would not have secured the win if it was not for Dennis Smith Jr. though. He finished with 13 points, eight assists, and nine rebounds.
Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard day-to-day with knee stiffness
The Los Angeles Clippers will be without star Kawhi Leonard for the next couple of games, but the team maintains his situation is game-to-game with no timetable for his return. Speaking with members of media on Sunday morning before the Clippers’ matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, Lue ruled Leonard out for both the matinee […] The post Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard day-to-day with knee stiffness appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers test Ewing Theory in big win vs. Raptors amid Joel Embiid’s absence
The Philadelphia 76ers notched their second win of the 2022-23 season without their key superstar. They won 112-90 versus the Toronto Raptors despite missing Joel Embiid, who was sidelined with knee soreness. Tyrese Maxey stepped up with a huge performance to lead the Sixers to victory. The Sixers looked truly...
RUMOR: Nets Ben Simmons appalling reaction to being in foul trouble, per Brian Windhorst
ESPN’s NBA guru Brian Windhorst recently revealed that the reason behind Ben Simmons’ lack of aggression on the offensive end could stem from his fer of being fouled. Apparently, the Brooklyn Nets star doesn’t want to shoot free throws. That wasn’t all that Windy said about Simmons. The renowned NBA insider also dropped a massive […] The post RUMOR: Nets Ben Simmons appalling reaction to being in foul trouble, per Brian Windhorst appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cooper Kupp’s injury leaves Rams’ Sean McVay kicking himself
Is there any wide receiver in the NFL who has a higher usage rate than Cooper Kupp with the Los Angeles Rams? The former third-round pick out of Eastern Washington has already amassed 72 targets, 56 catches, and 607 yards heading into his team’s contest against the San Francisco 49ers, marks that rank third, second, and fifth league-wide despite having already been on a Bye, and is all but surely destined to make his second-straight Pro Bowl when the season comes to an end… unless he misses significant time due to injury.
Nets owner Joe Tsai ‘disappointed’ with Kyrie Irving’s promotion of antisemitic film
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has drawn a strong response for his endorsement of a film and book that is widely considered antisemitic. On Thursday, Irving posted a tweet and Instagram story that feature an Amazon link to the 2018 film, “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America”, which is based on a 2015 book […] The post Nets owner Joe Tsai ‘disappointed’ with Kyrie Irving’s promotion of antisemitic film appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deion Sanders leads Jackson State football fans in epic SWAC chant on College Gameday
Deion Sanders made a statement. During his appearance on ESPN’s College Gameday, the Jackson State Tigers’ football head coach turned around and led the team’s faithful fans in this epic SWAC chant. While seated at the College Gameday desk, Deion Sanders began to chant “Who is SWAC”,...
Patrick Peterson roasts Cardinals organization after victory
The Minnesota Vikings were celebrating following their 34-26 victory over the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, and cornerback Patrick Peterson was among those celebrating the loudest. Not only was Peterson happy to see his team win its fifth game in a row and move to 6-1 for the season, it also meant...
Mavs become No. 2 out of 9,977 to pull off epic choke job vs. Thunder
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks seemed to have the game in hand as they held a huge lead over the Oklahoma City thunder with just over four minutes to go. A Christian Wood midrange jumper put the Mavs up 97-81 at the 4:14 mark, but it went all downhill from there as the Thunder closed with an 18-2 run the rest of the way to beat the odds and come away with the victory. Runs happen in basketball all the time, but this particular result isn’t your ordinary bad beat for Dallas.
