Ram’s Aiming for Cummins-Level Notoriety With Its ‘Hurricane’ I6 Gasoline Engine
Is this new turbocharged 500-horsepower I6 engineered to court Cummins fans? The post Ram’s Aiming for Cummins-Level Notoriety With Its ‘Hurricane’ I6 Gasoline Engine appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
US News and World Report
Why the Corvair Is a Hot Collector Car
General Motors didn’t do that great of a job with the Chevrolet Corvair. Want one anyway? You’re not alone. This ‘60s relic is increasing in popularity as a cool-looking, fun-to-drive little car, as long as you’re capable of fixing (or ignoring) the numerous issues in the first-generation cars. Or you can avoid most of the issues entirely and look for a second-generation car, along with nearly everyone else who wants one.
MotorTrend Magazine
Inside SME's New 3,080-HP Billet-Aluminum LS Engine
There's no denying that the LSX engine family has been hugely successful and impressive, and aftermarket support for it has been plentiful, boosting the platform's horsepower-making ability. We've seen impressive power-output from these engines over the years, but enthusiasts have pushed the OE components—as well as many aftermarket parts—well beyond their design envelopes. The result can be an unreliable engine program, and that's the last thing you want when you're spending big bucks for big performance. Steve Morris of Steve Morris Engines (SME) decided to build an LS engine that could not only surpass all aftermarket offerings in the power-delivery department, but do so with drag-and-drive reliability.
Top Speed
Here's How Much the 2023 Corvette Z06 Costs with All Options
The Chevrolet Corvette has been the definitive American sports car since 1953 and America's answer to the European sports cars. While the early C1 model was not much of a performer, the introduction of a V-8 quickly mended that. A few know that the Corvette was always meant to be a mid-engine model, and while not without its issues, it finally happened in 2020 with the C8 Corvette. In 2021, the C8 is offered again as a Z06 version, which is the first Vette to get a flat-plane V-8, similar to those used by Ferrari and McLaren. With a starting price of $106,695, the 670-horsepower C8 Z06 is the most affordable collection of “horses” with a mid-engine layout. However, its options list may have been inspired by the German sports car manufacturers a bit more than many would like.
Here’s Why the Straight-Six (I6) Engine is Making a Comeback
The beloved inline 6 engine was all-but extinct. Now multiple automakers are resurrecting it for the same reasons. The post Here’s Why the Straight-Six (I6) Engine is Making a Comeback appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Gilmore Car Museum has a One-Of-A-Kind Mustang You’ll Never See Anywhere Else In The World
Sure, everyone thinks they've got a unique car. Between after-market customizations and custom paint jobs, you literally can make your car stand out from the pack these days. But back in the 60s, it wasn't as easy, after-market parts weren't as readily available, and rarely does a one-off come directly from the manufacturer like this one did, and you can ONLY see it in Southwest Michigan.
Road & Track
First-Ever Two-Piece Connecting Rod Is Intriguing Piece of Tech
The internal combustion engine has been around for a long time. Just when it seems like every part that could be optimized or improved upon has been already, something new comes out. This latest innovation, brought to us courtesy of Transcend Energy Group, could improve internal-combustion with a new, first-of-its-kind two-piece connecting rod.
fordauthority.com
1995 Ford F-250 With Just 21K Miles Up For Sale
It’s always nice to stumble across a classic truck in fine condition, considering that many of them were used for heavy duty work and have the scars to show for it. Recently, Ford Authority featured a 1994 Ford F-150 with just 64,000 miles on the odometer that was up for auction online. Another has recently been put up for auction with even fewer miles than that – this 1995 Ford F-250 that shows approximately 21,000 miles on its odometer is currently up for grabs on Bring A Trailer.
Golf.com
4 ways to remove sweat stains from your favorite golf hats
Welcome to Stuff Golfers Should Know, a GOLF.com series in which we reveal all kinds of useful golf (and life!) wisdom that is sure to make you the smartest, savviest and most prepared player in your foursome. Every golfer has a go-to cap; most have several. The challenge is keeping...
globalspec.com
Argo AI to close as Ford and VW discontinue robotaxi support
Ford Motor Company and Volkswagen (VW) are removing support for their joint autonomous driving robotaxi division, Argo AI. The news comes as Ford said it made a strategic decision to shift its capital spending from Level 4 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) being developed by Argo AI to internally developed L2+/L3 autonomous driving technology.
globalspec.com
Video: New materials make for quieter, safer EVs
Quieter and safer electric vehicles (EVs) will soon be on the road, thanks to new materials developed by Ascend Performance Materials. A flame-retardant nylon 66 withstands exposure to 1,100° C direct flame for 15 minutes, surpassing standard flame-retardant materials and aluminum tested in accordance with SAE AS5127, a test originally designed for aerospace applications. Starflam X-Protect replaces high-heat thermoplastics and thermoset applications, and the polyamide maintain its integrity during thermal runaway and electrical arcs.
globalspec.com
Leak-tightness and technical cleanliness in screw fastenings
Clean and tight — this essential technical relationship is the basis for leak-tight fastening solutions such as are required in the electric vehicle (EV) sector. Arnold Umformtechnik investigates the fundamentals required to guarantee leak-tightness and cleanliness, specifies applications, and analyzes the factors that influence the system. Arnold Umformtechnik has been active in technical cleanliness for many years and the fastening solutions manufacturer, based in Forchtenberg, Germany, believes that it is important to create an awareness that a certain requirement for leak-tightness also requires a defined degree of cleanliness.
saltwatersportsman.com
Invincible 46 Pilothouse
The new 46 Pilothouse from Invincible rides on the same hull as the vaunted 46 Catamaran. center-console model but with an enclosed center pilothouse for additional comfort and weather protection. Designed by Scott Wood, SVP of engineering, this outboard-powered model is unique among cats. The pilothouse interior features sleeping berths—one located forward and another converted using a U-shaped settee. There’s also a roomy head compartment and a well-appointed helm station. The entire interior is climate-controlled for the protection and comfort of the crew, and you can choose from two available seating layouts. Air conditioning and a generator are standard. The glass partition at the rear of the pilothouse is a power window that can raise and lower for communication with anglers in the cockpit or to usher in fresh air. The pilothouse layout features 360 degrees of walkaround. The Morrelli & Melvin-designed multihull for the 46 is rated for up to four outboards to 1,800 hp total.
globalspec.com
Video: Coval announces enhanced range of multi-stage vacuum pumps for heavy duty suction applications
With its new CMS HD series of modular multi-stage vacuum pumps, Coval offers a robust and powerful solution for applications requiring a high suction flow rate for the vacuum handling of a wide variety of objects. They are ideally suited to performing pick-up and transfer operations in applications such as the handling of porous parts or emptying large volume tanks.
fordauthority.com
Ford ‘Vehicles On Wheels’ Expected To Arrive At Dealers By 2023
With various supply chain issues plaguing automakers for the past two-plus years, each is struggling to secure the materials it needs to produce enough vehicles to meet demand. This has prompted a number of companies to build vehicles missing certain features and then store/park those vehicles until the required parts are available. Ford calls these models “vehicles on wheels,” and it has been doing precisely that for quite some time now, though it had more than 40,000 of those vehicles on wheels parked as of last September. However, those vehicles are now expected to arrive at dealers by next year, the automaker has revealed.
demolitionandrecycling.media
New bucket tooth system launched by MTG
MTG has launched a new fully hammerless solution for small construction machines at Bauma. The bucket tooth system, called COMET, has been especially developed for digging applications of excavators under 15 tonnes, mini loaders, and backhoe loaders. Speaking to KHL, the company said that the main markets for the product...
Road & Track
Listen to the Pagani Utopia's Intoxicating V-12 for the First Time
If Paganis are known for one thing, it's grabbing attention. They're some of the most eye-catching cars on the road, with exaggerated proportions and unique bodywork. But looks aren't the only reason why people love Paganis. There's also the sound. Pagani has always used AMG-sourced V-12s, and its newest offering,...
