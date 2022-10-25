Read full article on original website
Lightning Analytics Firm Amboss Unveils Data Sharing Feature. The End Of Privacy?
Is this new Amboss feature as dangerous as it looks? The analytics company unveiled “Reported Channel Balances” and the bitcoin world immediately reacted with severe criticism. Were they overreacting or did they have a point? Is bitcoin’s Lightning Network at risk? Let’s study exactly what happened and find out. It all starts with the notion that a node’s capacity is not the same as a node’s liquidity.
DeFi App Alluo Sponsoring ETH San Francisco, World’s Largest Ethereum Hackathon; Collaboration With Unblock Announced
London — October 29, 2022 — Alluo, the mobile and web app offering FinTech usability powered by an advanced DeFi engine, has announced their participation as a “Pillar” sponsor at the forthcoming ETH San Francisco. ETH San Francisco is the world’s biggest Ethereum Hackathon taking place...
First Metaverse Shopping Mall To Rise In Mexico
Mexico remains second to none in terms of crypto-friendly regimes testing, interacting and building innovative development within the metaverse and web 3 boundaries. Indeed, the North-American country has turned into a crypto-centric government with its adoption of digital assets due to rising inflation issues. Mexico introduces its first shopping mall...
Silicon Valley CEOs Say They’re ‘Not Interested’ In Current Scenario Of The Metaverse
The metaverse has been receiving more attention in recent events. Several projects have emerged due to the growing number of fans in the space. However, some CEOs from tech companies have expressed less enthusiasm over the metaverse. For example, Microsoft gaming chief Phil Spencer and Evan Spiegel, the CEO of Snap, disclosed not being big fans of the metaverse.
Hong Kong-based Q9 Wins Approval To Run Crypto Services In Dubai
The Hong Kong-based crypto investment firm Q9 Capital secures its provisional license from the VARA regulatory to operate in the UAE. The platform joins the list of other big names like Binance, Crypto.com, OKX, FTX and others, currently operating in the regime following the approval. It comes as part of the company’s move to expand its reach in the gulf countries’ financial hub, UAE.
DOGELIENS $10K GIVEAWAY: WHY CARDANO AND COSMOS COMMUNITIES ARE JUMPING ON THIS OFFER
Given the exponential development in the number of cryptocurrencies available in the crypto market, it is likely that the best in crypto technology is yet to come. Several cryptocurrencies have made their mark in the cryptocurrency industry, with Dogeliens (DOGET) being one of the more recent projects with a bright future.
Finding New Ways To Stake: Oryen Network, Nexo, And Mina Protocol
As the staking and governance industry rapidly expands, investors have more opportunities than ever to get involved. We’ll look at three projects innovating in the staking space: Oryen Network, Nexo, and Mina Protocol. Each of these projects has its unique approach to staking and governance, so investors should carefully examine their offerings before deciding. With so many exciting projects in the staking arena, it’s sure to be an exciting year for this burgeoning industry!
Is Rocketize Meme Token As Smart As Solana and Cardano Currency?
One of the interesting and eye-catching sets of cryptocurrencies is meme coins. In our increasingly connected society, memes reflect the most recent stage in the evolution of language. The fundamentals of communication have been reinvented in the 21st century to include a blend of comedic, visual, and textual genres. By the adoption of these non-traditional incentive structures, both Decentralised Finance (DeFi) and Decentralised Autonomous Organizations, can reinvent how communities function.
Price Prediction: Oryen (ORY), Polygon (MATIC), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Which Will Reach 1$ First?
Despite the bearish sentiment and the generally gloomy outlook for the global economy, crypto enthusiasts look forward to pushing the prices of Polygon (MATIC) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) to $1 or beyond. Analysts are also taking notice of the quick rise of Oryen (ORY), a new reserve currency currently on its initial coin offering (ICO).
XT.COM Lists Plugin (PLI) in the Main & Web3 Zone
XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of PLI on its platform in the Main & Web3 zone and both the PLI/USDT and PLI/BTC trading pairs will be open for trading from 2022-10-29 10:00 (UTC). Users can deposit PLI for trading at...
How ChainPort Is Making DeFi Cross-Chain Bridges Safer
Hacks in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space have become so rampant that they are expected at this point. However, with billions of dollars passing through the industry, it has become imperative to ensure the safety of users through adequate security measures. Bitcoinist caught up with Erez Ben-Kiki, CEO and Founder...
Three Social Tokens That Are Developed For Community: Rocketize Token, ApeCoin, And Decentraland.
So far, 2022 has been one hard-nut of a year for investors in the world of cryptocurrency. Multiple crashes have been witnessed which have caused the likes of prominent blockchain networks like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Terra (LUNA), and Solana (SOL) to plummet in value and market capitalization. The result has made many people feel apprehensive about purchasing cryptocurrencies, as they view them as unreliable methods to make financial fruition because of their volatility.
Anthony Georgiades Explains The Importance of Minting Your NFTs on Your Own Smart Contract
Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) have taken the crypto space, and even the attention of people outside of crypto, to a new level. From the very beginning to this very day, some NFTs get sold for millions of dollars in the form of cryptocurrencies. However, getting into crypto can be a difficult...
Invest In These Green Cryptocurrencies For A Sustainable Future: Big Eyes Coin, Cardano And Avalanche
Ever since Bitcoin (BTC) launched in 2009, critics have pointed out the drastic environmental impacts of crypto mining. To keep the blockchain ledgers intact, miners have to solve complex mathematical puzzles that require high-tech computing power. E-waste produced by these computers is not a friend of the natural ecosystem. Coins...
Ripple Reports Key Milestones In Q3 – What You Need To Know
Ripple Labs has published its third quarter report. In addition to numerous advances in development and adoption, two bits of information are particularly interesting for XRP investors. The first figure was hailed a major milestone by Ripple Labs CEO Brad Garlinghouse on Twitter. For the first time in the history,...
Binance Boss Warns Users Of Crypto Scam Sites On Google Search Results
Crypto scams are now as popular as legitimate projects in the space. With the number of new tokens being pushed into the market, the number of scam tokens actually outnumber those with good intentions and the fight against them continues. One way these scammers promote their projects is through ads, and even though platforms like Google seem to be fighting the ads, they continue to pop up on search results, according to Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ).
Bitget and b-cube.ai to enter a Strategic Partnership
Victoria, Seychelle – AI trading bot marketplace, b-cube.ai (“b-cube”), and leading global crypto exchange, Bitget, announces today entering a strategic partnership to integrate b-cube’s AI trading bot with Bitget’s trading platform. The strategic partnership will benefit users of both platforms. Bitget provides competitive trading circumstances...
Why Crypto Is ‘The Better Bet’ Compared To Gold, According To Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin
Crypto assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum can no longer be considered as just tenants in the outskirts of the world’s current financial system. They have already matured in such a way that they are now the driving force behind a digital revolution that is fuelled by enthusiastic investors that recognize their potential not only as store of value but also as source of profit.
Rocketize To Solve Crypto Inflation With Its Meme Coin Could Make Better Investment Than Monkeyballs and Filecoin
There have been multiple entries into the crypto market over the years. Newer and better crypto technology has been developed since the advent of Bitcoin (BTC). It is thus predicted to continue as long as cryptocurrency exists. One of the new coins to be introduced is Rocketize (JATO), a meme coin with a unique concept and innovative DeFi protocol.
Crypto Startup Domain Money Revises Its Operational System
Many potential investors in the crypto space are still skeptical about it. The reason is the inability to utilize the opportunities well. However, due to the knowledge and experience gap, some top shots created a way to guide participants in their investment journey. One such initiative is Domain Money. Domain...
