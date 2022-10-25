Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cases of dog attacks in the United States are a growing concern following a Missouri caseVictorExcelsior Springs, MO
The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning gardenCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Your pet dog would like to stroll in a park too--here are some dog park options in the Kansas City metropolitan areaCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Amazon Driver Found Dead In A YardMarissa NewbyExcelsior Springs, MO
Related
Armed Kan. fugitive killed by U.S. Marshal had history of crime
KANSAS CITY— A man who had walked away from a halfway house in Kansas last month was fatally shot by a U.S. Marshal after he pointed a gun at authorities who had tracked him down, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Joshua Bailes, 40, was killed Wednesday afternoon...
kttn.com
Missouri man pleads guilty to illegally possessing a handgun stolen from police officer
A Missouri man who used his Snapchat account to sell illegal drugs and firearms pleaded guilty in federal court to illegally possessing a firearm after selling a stolen handgun to an undercover federal agent. Antonio Johnson, 20, of Grandview, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes to one...
Kansas City man found guilty in the murder of 3 family members
KANSAS CITY—A jury Oct. 26, convicted 39-year-old Issac Fisher of multiple felonies, including two Murder 1st Degree charges, for a violent rampage in 2018 that killed three and injured a 4-year-old, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. The jury convicted Fisher of two Murder 1st Degree charges,...
plattecountylandmark.com
Juvenile gets 26 years in drug deal shooting
A 15-year-old boy who shot a 17-year-old girl in the head over $20 of marijuana was. sentenced to 26 years in prison on Oct. 19. Judge Thomas Fincham handed down the sentence to Jay Palmer, now 17, after he was found guilty by a Platte County jury of. second degree...
fox4kc.com
KCPD investigating two suspicious deaths Sunday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating two separate death investigations Sunday morning. Police were called to a scene at 24th and Toping where they said a person walking in Blue Valley Park Sunday morning found the dead person near a pond and alerted police.
northwestmoinfo.com
Liberty Woman Arrested For Warrant, Weed, & Paraphernalia
A Liberty woman was arrested Thursday evening in Daviess County after being discovered to have an arrest warrant as well as marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession. According to the arrest report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Liberty resident Tara L. Lawson was arrested at 7:04 P.M. Thursday on an outstanding felony Clay County arrest warrant for a probation violation for class E felony resisting arrest by fleeing. Lawson was also discovered to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Grandview man pleads guilty to involvement in $4.1 million meth conspiracy
A Grandview man has pled guilty to his role in a meth conspiracy worth $4.1 million that was linked to two murders.
kttn.com
Missouri man pleads guilty to his part in distributing 1150 pounds of meth in $4.1 million conspiracy
A Missouri man has pleaded guilty in federal court to his role in a $4.1 million drug-trafficking conspiracy, which is linked to two murders, and which distributed approximately 520 kilograms of methamphetamine in the Kansas City and St. Louis metropolitan areas. Markus Michael A. Patterson, 39, of Grandview, pleaded guilty...
Man who died in murder-suicide was suspect in killings of medical researchers in Kansas City
A man who died in a murder-suicide in Clay County has been identified as the suspect in the murders of two South American researchers earlier this month, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor.
Former KCPD officer admits excessive force against teen
KANSAS CITY —A former Kansas City Police Department sergeant, Matthew Neal, 42, pleaded guilty Thursday to felony assault charges for excessive force he used against a Kansas City juvenile in November 2019, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. A Jackson County judge accepted Neal’s plea of guilty....
KCTV 5
Leavenworth man gets nearly 10 years in prison after convicted of pointing gun at police officers
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) --- A 32-year-old Leavenworth, Kansas, man has been sentenced to nearly a decade in prison after being convicted of multiple counts of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer. Donald Sidney Barden Jr., was also convicted of a second case of residential burglary and a third case...
Grandview man pleads guilty to meth scheme linked to two killings
A Grandview, Missouri man has pleaded guilty in federal court for his role in a drug-trafficking scheme that is linked to two killings.
KCTV 5
Jackson County Prosecutor: Double homicide suspect identified in deaths of two Stowers researchers
Kansas City will light up in teal on Friday in support of the Kansas City Current’s first-ever appearance in the National Women’s Soccer League Championship match this weekend. |. Kansas City’s oldest brick home is popular among paranormal investigators this time of year. Ariel Young’s family wants...
Dozens fall victim to repackaging scam, prompting federal agencies to look deeper
According to the United States Postal Service, it appears the 15 individuals who contacted FOX4 are victims of something commonly referred to as the "repackaging scam."
Authorities: Armed fugitive killed by US Marshal in Missouri
A man who had walked away from a halfway house in Kansas last month was fatally shot by a U.S. Marshal after he pointed a gun at authorities who had tracked him down, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Troopers suspect road rage behind I-35 shooting in Kansas City
Kansas City drivers may have witnessed a road rage shooting between two drivers on Interstate 35 and Northeast Chouteau Trafficway Friday.
kchi.com
Liberty Woman Arrested In Daviess county
A Liberty woman was arrested Thursday evening in Daviess County. State Troopers arrested 40-year-old Tara L Lawson for alleged possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also arrested on a Clay County warrant for alleged probation violation on a conviction for resisting arrest by fleeing. She was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail with no bond allowed.
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County Sheriff Arrests Clyde Donald Taylor II, 11-Time Convicted Felon, for ‘Felon in Possession of a Firearm’ on October 25, 2022
On Tuesday, Oct. 25, around 9:00 P.M., deputies responded to reports of an armed subject on Reddoch Road in Marianna. When deputies arrived on scene, they quickly located the suspect, Clyde Donald Taylor II, inside a vehicle. Through the course of the investigation, a probable cause search of Taylor’s vehicle...
Police: Kayaker finds body in Kansas River
KANSAS CITY—Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are investigating a body discovered in the Kansas River by a kayake, according to a media release from police. Just after noon Saturday, police were dispatched to the east bank of the Kansas River south of 670 and north of...
KAKE TV
Sister pleads guilty in shooting death of 12-year-old brother in Kansas
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) -- The 21-year-old sister of a 12-year-old who was killed in a shooting that occurred April 14, 2021, was convicted Wednesday of one count of involuntary manslaughter. Brooke Johnson, 21, of Kansas City, Missouri, was convicted of the severity level 5 felony for her connection to a...
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 2