Langlade County, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Fond du Lac police investigating burglary at Fleet Farm

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac Police Department is investigating a burglary at the Fleet Farm on S. Military Rd. Around 8:53 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of an alarm. Officers noticed a hole cut in the perimeter fence and a service door forced...
FOND DU LAC, WI
UPMATTERS

Sheriff: Four still hospitalized as a result of Wisconsin bonfire incident

MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office has given an update on the Pulaski Bonfire incident back on October 14. According to deputies, detectives are continuing to meet with individuals who were at the October bonfire. Additional statements and information has been obtained since the last update.
PULASKI, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Shooting investigation underway in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of W. Follett St. and N. Macy St. around 10:51 p.m. Saturday. Police say witnesses saw gunfire exchanged between two vehicles. One vehicle was described as possibly a dark SUV and the other as a small light colored car.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

North Fond du Lac man has been missing for 27 years

NORTH FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been 27 years since the disappearance of North Fond du Lac man James Ruland. Ruland was last seen hitchhiking on Oct. 26, 1995, in North Fond du Lac. He was reported missing nine days later. On Nov. 14, 1995, Ruland’s white...
NORTH FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Detectives continue to gather information on bonfire explosion

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Detectives continue to meet with witnesses to a bonfire explosion that injured a number of young people from the Pulaski area. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fire as it happened in their jurisdiction. On Friday, the department said they had received additional statements and information since their last update on the case.
PULASKI, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Injured in Rural Outagamie County Crash

Two people were injured in a crash yesterday (October 26th) in rural Outagamie County. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was informed of the crash just before 7:45 a.m. Deputies were sent to the intersection of State Highway 54 and French Road in the Town of Osborn. Investigators determined that...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
b93radio.com

Accident Sends Teen on Flight for Hospitalization

A Random Lake teen was airlifted to Children’s in Milwaukee after a crash outside of Silver Creek yesterday afternoon. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies were called to Abbot Drive west of Lynn Road around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say the 2-car crash happened when the teen driver was turning into a private driveway and her car was struck by a Westbound vehicle being driven by a man from Cedar Grove. A Med unit was called to airlift the girl to Childrens Hospital in Wauwatosa.
RANDOM LAKE, WI
seehafernews.com

Determining the Cause of Manitowoc Fire is going to be Tough

There’s a lot of cleaning up to do after a massive warehouse fire in Manitowoc. The fire which started early yesterday morning “gutted” most of the warehouse along the river, at 102 Revere Drive. No one was hurt in the fire, but there was plenty of damage.
MANITOWOC, WI
WausauPilot

Police ID victim in Portage Co. death investigation

Police have identified the man whose body was found in September in a Portage County corn field as an investigation into the death continues. Bruce Vossekuil, a 41-year-old Wisconsin Rapids resident, was identified Oct. 24 by Portage Co. Medical Examiner Heather Schultz through forensic dental records, according to a news release. Vossekuil’s body was found Sept. 24 near the intersection of 15th Road and Lein Road in the town of Belmont by a farm worker.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
whbl.com

Sheboygan Police Seek Owner of Biting Dog

Sheboygan Police are searching for the owner of a dog that bit someone this past Tuesday. The SPD says the incident occurred in the early afternoon in the 2400 block of North 15th Street and involved a black pit bull mix with white spots, weighing around 30 pounds. The dog wasn’t wearing a collar or leash and the owner’s identity is unknown at this time.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area births, Oct. 27

Caleb Blaskowski and Jennifer Hanen announce the birth of their daughter Haven Willow, born at 11:53 p.m. Oct. 20, 2022. Haven weighed 4 pounds, 13 ounces. Scott Buss and Jessica Zeinert announce the birth of their daughter Rowan Charlee, born at 11:44 a.m. Oct. 21, 2022. Rowan weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces.
WAUSAU, WI
Fox11online.com

Pulaski bonfire victim expected to be home for Thanksgiving

PULASKI (WLUK) -- It's been two weeks since a drum, partially filled with diesel, was rolled into a bonfire, causing it to explode, burning dozens of Pulaski area teens. Brandon Brzeczkowski has undergone multiple surgeries, and has his breathing and feeding tubes removed. His family says it's progress, but he...
PULASKI, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Inmate killed in assault in Green Bay prison

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Corrections says a man in its care died after an assault at the Green Bay Correctional Institution. Corrections officials say Timothy Nabors was attacked last Friday and taken to a local medical facility, where he later died. The DOC says the “other...
GREEN BAY, WI

