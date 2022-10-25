Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
eastidahonews.com
Spence Carter receives professional society ‘5 Under 35’ award
IDAHO FALLS – For Spence Carter, fire protection engineer at Idaho National Laboratory’s Advanced Test Reactor, what he does is more about people than property. “It’s about buying people time,” he said. “Our job is to assess hazards and put protections in place to get people out of buildings safely.”
eastidahonews.com
Republican incumbent for District 28 senator being challenged by independent candidate
IDAHO FALLS – Incumbent Jim Guthrie is being challenged by Mike Saville in the race for Senator in District 28. District 28 includes all of Franklin and Power counties, and parts of Bannock County. EastIdahoNews.com sent the same eight questions to both candidates. Their answers were required to be...
eastidahonews.com
Utah-based women’s clothing store opening in Ammon next month
AMMON – Popular women’s clothing store, Roolee, will be opening a location in Ammon. The new store will be in the Sandcreek Commons shopping center between Blaze Pizza and Costa Vida. Roolee was first established in Logan, Utah in 2013. Since then, it has grown into a well-known...
eastidahonews.com
Part of Highway 20 blocked following multiple crashes
RIGBY — U.S. Highway 20 in Jefferson County is blocked in both directions following multiple crashes Friday night. Emergency crews from several agencies are on the scene of the wrecks at County Line Road. Many EastIdahoNews.com users say they have been stuck on the highway since around 8:30 p.m.
ksl.com
Idaho woman charged with exploiting dying champion speedskater in Utah
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Prosecutors have refiled charges against an Idaho woman accused of getting a champion speed skater in Utah to sign his will over to her while he was dying and unable to comprehend what was going on. Marina Billings, 50, of Pocatello, was charged Thursday in 3rd...
eastidahonews.com
Local woman wants communities help gathering memories and stories of Pearl Harbor
POCATELLO – Veterans Day is approaching and a local veterans organization wants the communities help with an ongoing project. Bannock County Veteran Services is asking the public to share their memories of the fateful attacks on Pearl Harbor. The Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service attacked the the U.S. Naval base in Honolulu, Hawaii on Dec. 7, 1941.
eastidahonews.com
Missing Idaho Falls man found dead after 10-day search
IDAHO FALLS – The body of an Idaho Falls man who’s been missing since Oct. 19 was found Saturday. Ashley Countryman, a spokeswoman for the family of Michael Faller, confirms to EastIdahoNews.com the 73-year-old man is dead. She didn’t have any other information. Faller went camping with...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls Zoo extending season into November
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Zoo is extending its regular season into November to give visitors more chances to enjoy the best little zoo in the west. “We can’t wait to show you the zoo during the fall,” Idaho Falls Zoo Public Engagement Curator Sunny Katseanes says. “Fall is a great time to visit the zoo as some of the cold-hardy animals, like camels and snow leopards, become more active in the cooler temperatures.”
eastidahonews.com
Man hospitalized in rollover crash near Blackfoot
BLACKFOOT – A man was hospitalized early Sunday morning after his vehicle rolled on Interstate 15. The crash happened at milepost 94 near Blackfoot at 2:42 a.m., according to a news release from Idaho State Police. A 32-year-old man from Carrollton, Texas, whose name was not specified, was driving...
eastidahonews.com
No sign of Idaho Falls hunter missing for more than a week
HOWE — A local sheriff’s office will continue the search Saturday for a 73-year-old hunter who has been missing for more than a week. Deputies from Butte County Sheriff’s Office and search and rescue crews have been looking for Michael Faller of Idaho Falls. According to a...
eastidahonews.com
Drop off your unused or expired medication at these locations for National Drug Take Back Day
IDAHO FALLS – On October 29th, the Drug Enforcement Administration and its state and local partners will hold the 23rd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The DEA began the initiative in 2010 to provide easy, anonymous opportunities to remove medicines in the home that are highly susceptible to misuse, abuse, and theft. Locally, the Idaho Office of Drug Policy, Eastern Idaho Public Health, College of Eastern Idaho, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Falls Police Department, and Bonneville Youth Development Council are hosting a Take Back Day collection site event in Idaho Falls from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at College of Eastern Idaho.
eastidahonews.com
3 people taken to hospital following crashes on Highway 20
RIGBY — Three people were taken to the hospital following multiple crashes on U.S. Highway 20 Friday night. Idaho State Police, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Central Fire and Idaho Falls Fire responded to the scene at County Line Road around 8:10 p.m. The original call was for...
eastidahonews.com
Pocatello man gets probation for attempting to strike an officer
POCATELLO — A man who was tased and arrested after he attempted to punch an officer has been sentenced to probation. Michael James Archer, 27, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of battery on an officer. As part of a plea agreement, two misdemeanor counts of possessing a legend drug without a prescription were dismissed by the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office.
East Idaho city facing more than $160 million in fines for allegedly violating federal wastewater rules over 2,600 times
The federal government is suing Driggs, an East Idaho city near Grand Teton National Park, for dumping toxic waste from its sewage treatment plant into a stream that feeds several scenic rivers in the region. The lawsuit from the U.S. Department of Justice was filed in Idaho’s U.S. District Court on Monday. The federal government contends the city of Driggs violated the Clean Water Act by dumping effluent with too...
eastidahonews.com
Trial to begin Monday for man accused of murder behind Planet Fitness in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — A trial in Bonneville County is set to begin on Monday for a man accused of second-degree murder after a body was found behind a local gym. The trial for Jake Eilander, 37, is scheduled for two weeks with Judge Stevan Thompson starting on Monday and running until Nov. 10. Jury selection for the trial will begin Monday morning and is expected to last several hours.
eastidahonews.com
A random Facebook request for old tapes leads to this Feel Good Friday surprise
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. Several months ago we received an email about a man named Michael. It said:. I met Michael when he posted several...
eastidahonews.com
Man sentenced for multiple wildlife crimes, banned from hunting for life
REXBURG — Brayden Froehlich was sentenced in District Court in Madison County Monday for multiple wildlife crimes including one felony count of unlawfully killing, possessing or wasting wildlife and one misdemeanor count for hunting with a revoked license. Froehlich’s initial 2-year license revocation stemmed from a prior prosecution in...
