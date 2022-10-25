Read full article on original website
Brentford vs Wolves - Premier League: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Brentford's Premier League meeting with Wolves, including team news, lineups and prediction
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Leeds - Premier League
Liverpool's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Leeds United
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Arsenal's Premier League meeting with Nottingham Forest, including team news, lineups and prediction
Jonas Eidevall expecting tough challenge for Arsenal from West Ham
Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall discusses West Ham's strengths ahead of WSL clash.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Girona - La Liga
Real Madrid's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Girona.
New York Red Bulls announce end of the year roster decisions
The New York Red Bulls announced their end of the year roster decisions following the conclusion of their 2022 MLS campaign. After finishing the regular season in fourth place with 53 points in 34 games, the team qualified to the playoffs to face FC Cincinnati in the first round. But the Red Bulls’ postseason campaign was short lived, losing 2-1 to Cincinnati.
Crystal Palace vs Southampton - Premier League: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Crystal Palace's Premier League meeting with Southampton, including how to watch on TV, live stream, lineups and prediction
Jurgen Klopp warns Liverpool about 'emotional' Jesse Marsch & Leeds threat
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp warns his players about Jesse Marsch and his Leeds side ahead of Saturday's clash at Anfield.
Manchester United predicted lineup vs West Ham - Premier League
Manchester United's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with West Ham
What teams are dropping from the Champions League into the Europa League?
Barcelona are into the Europa League but some other huge teams such as Atletico Madrid, Juventus, and Tottenham Hotspur could be joining them from the Champions League.
Premier League midfielders - 2022/23 power rankings
90min ranks the top 10 performing midfielders in the Premier League this season.
Fulham vs Everton - Premier League: How to watch on TV & live stream
How to watch Fulham vs Everton in the Premier League on TV in the UK, US and Canada.
Giorgio Chiellini compares Western Conference final to Champions League game
LAFC will host Austin FC for the Western Conference final on Sunday at Banc of California, and defender Giorgio Chiellini is preparing accordingly. The Italian made the shocking move to LAFC in June, amid the 2022 Major League Soccer campaign. After helping the team to first on the Western Conference table and the Supporters Shield, Chiellini now feels ready to take on his first MLS postseason tournament.
Paris Saint-Germain predicted lineup vs Troyes - Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain's predicted starting XI for their Ligue 1 meeting with Troyes.
Chelsea vs Aston Villa - WSL preview: TV channel, live stream, predicted lineups & prediction
Preview of the WSL clash between Chelsea and Aston Villa, including team news and where to watch.
Newcastle United vs Aston Villa - Premier League: How to watch on TV & live stream
How to watch Newcastle vs Aston Villa on TV, live stream and match highlights.
Declan Rice: West Ham's Europa League run will live with me forever
Declan Rice opens up on West Ham's iconic Europa League run in a new interview with Joe Cole.
CF Montreal midfielder Samuel Piette signs new contract through 2025 MLS season
CF Montreal midfielder Samuel Piette has signed a new three-year contract, the club announced Friday. Piette's new deal will run through the 2025 MLS season with Montreal holding the option to extend his stay for an extra year. “We are very pleased to sign Samuel, a local Quebec and Canadian...
Valencia vs Barcelona - La Liga: How to watch on TV & live stream
How to watch Valencia vs Barcelona on TV and live stream, including match highlights.
NYCFC's Sean Johnson hoping for a repeat of the 2021 MLS Cup
New York City FC goalkeeper Sean Johnson is looking to achieve back-to-back MLS Cup titles, and form part of the first team to accomplish the feat since LA Galaxy lifted the trophy in 2011 and 2012. NYCFC won their first league title last season, coming in as underdogs before stunning...
