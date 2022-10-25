ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Red Bulls announce end of the year roster decisions

The New York Red Bulls announced their end of the year roster decisions following the conclusion of their 2022 MLS campaign. After finishing the regular season in fourth place with 53 points in 34 games, the team qualified to the playoffs to face FC Cincinnati in the first round. But the Red Bulls’ postseason campaign was short lived, losing 2-1 to Cincinnati.
NEW YORK STATE
Giorgio Chiellini compares Western Conference final to Champions League game

LAFC will host Austin FC for the Western Conference final on Sunday at Banc of California, and defender Giorgio Chiellini is preparing accordingly. The Italian made the shocking move to LAFC in June, amid the 2022 Major League Soccer campaign. After helping the team to first on the Western Conference table and the Supporters Shield, Chiellini now feels ready to take on his first MLS postseason tournament.
AUSTIN, TX
