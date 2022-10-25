Read full article on original website
Related
Subscription Merchants Tweak Business Models to Keep Consumers
As subscription commerce moves from the pandemic sign-up wave to consumers being more selective and wanting more control, subscription providers are enhancing business models to deliver more value at a time when many subscriptions must pass the “nonessential” test. Speaking with PYMNTS for the “Subscribe and Scale” series,...
39% of US Consumers Now Use at Least One FinTech Service
Neobanks, nonbanks, and a host of other constructs fall under the heading “FinTech,” and while broadly popular with the digital-first economy, specific user profiles emerge on closer examination. PYMNTS analyzed this in “The Disbursements Satisfaction 2022: The Role of FinTechs,” a collaboration with Ingo Money, and part of...
51% of Merchants Invest in Tech to Track Omnichannel Purchases
Loyalty is the glue that binds consumers to their merchants. It’s what keeps consumers spending online or in-store, even during inflationary times. And for the merchants themselves, in-store experience that is both convenient and personalized is critical for keeping themselves front and center in consumers’ consciousness, and in capturing wallet share. To boost loyalty, retailers must follow their consumers across channels and anticipate where they may want to spend next — by knowing where they’ve been spending in the past.
Treasurers Will Have ‘Cloud Moment’ as Real-Time Payments Gain Traction
As Modern Treasury Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer Matt Marcus sees it, over the next few years, the payments sector will see seismic shifts as transactions make the leap to near-instant settlement and widespread usage. Speaking with PYMNTS, Marcus said he’s grown used to rapid change, especially in the four...
Alcohol Brands Mull D2C Conversion to Regain Control of Customer Data
As alcohol brands expand their presence on third-party marketplaces such as Drizly, many are coming up against the issues that restaurants have been facing with aggregators since early in the pandemic — a lack of access to their eCommerce sales figures that keeps them from being able to make informed business decisions.
PayPal Clarifies Misinterpretation of Acceptable Use Policy
Two weeks after a widely reported furor over reports of a policy that threatened to fine users for sharing what the company determined to be misinformation, PayPal has issued a statement clarifying its position on “appropriate behavior” and fines. In a statement emailed to PYMNTS, the California-based FinTech...
Uncertain Times Shift CFO Focus From Growth to Profitability
From a CFO's standpoint, the past year has seen an unmistakable change in the metrics and key performance indicators (KPIs) that matter most to businesses and their investors. Bitpay CFO Jagruti Solanki, COVU CFO Subodh Karnad and Riskonnect CFO David Rockvam told PYMNTS that can be seen in how firms are moving from a sole focus on revenue and growth KPIs to placing a greater emphasis on profitability and financial returns — all while keeping a close eye on the expense pool.
Boost Mobile Targets Underbanked Consumers With OmniMoney
Boost Mobile is entering the financial service sector with the launch of OmniMoney, a tool that offers underbanked consumers a free digital money account and debit card. “We’re looking to provide basic services for historically excluded communities — where 60 million Americans are underbanked,” Boost Mobile CEO Stephen Stokols said in a news release Thursday (Oct. 27).
CFOs Juggle Needs of In-House Teams and External Customers
At any company today, but especially at a startup, chief financial officers (CFOs) must be ready to do several jobs, help teams throughout the organization and partner with customers. “Even if you’re at a large Fortune 100 company, a CFO’s role these days is not just, I hope, to balance...
EU Consumers Tighten Belts as Cost of Living Rises
Rising interest rates and energy costs have forced consumers in Europe to start reducing their discretionary spending. As The Financial Times (FT) reported Sunday (Oct. 30), spending on cars, movies and hotel bookings have all dropped, with consumers drastically reducing their plans for major purchases. Overall spending has continued to rise, the report said, but the quantity of products being purchased is falling amid continued inflation.
Indian B2B Marketplace Udaan Raises $120M
Indian B2B marketplace Udaan has reportedly raised $120 million and aims to go public in 12 to 18 months. This round brings the total amount of capital raised by Udaan to $350 million, Deal Street Asia reported Friday (Oct. 28), citing an internal memo by Udaan Chief Financial Officer Aditya Pande.
TCH Sees ‘Mindset Shift’ Driving Integrated Instant Payments Gains
As much as COVID-19 gave digital tech and payments a boost, many industry experts think the next three years may hold similarly grand advancements, particularly when it comes to faster payments. For Peter Davey, senior vice president and head of product innovation at The Clearing House, the road to 2025...
VillageMD Eyes Merger Deal With Summit Health, Report Says
Walgreens-controlled healthcare provider VillageMD is reportedly considering a possible merger with Summit Health. According to a Sunday (Oct. 30) Bloomberg News report, sources familiar with the matter say the deal with Summit, a healthcare network and parent company of CityMD, would value the combined company at $5 billion to $10 billion.
FinTech IPO Index Posts 4% Gain as Software Firms Surge
Earnings season will be the tell, of course, as to how long the FinTech IPO rally lasts. But even with the volatility of daily trading headed into the end of the week, even with a bumpy Thursday, software as a service is sparking renewed investor attention, and, indeed, enthusiasm. Across...
Report: Macroeconomic Slowdown Expected to Reduce Payments Growth
Macroeconomic headwinds reportedly may begin weighing on the B2B payments sector. For example, B2B payments technology and services provider Fleetcor Technologies faces the primary challenge of a macroeconomic slowdown that will reduce payments growth, Seeking Alpha reported Wednesday (Oct. 26). The company has also been coping with rising interest rates...
CFPB Looks to Give Consumers More Control Over Their Data
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is looking at ways to give consumers more control over their financial data. Under the options the CFPB is considering, consumers would be able to more easily and safely. “walk away from companies offering bad products and poor service” and toward businesses offering alternative...
Revolut to Introduce ‘Spend From Crypto’ for Cardholders
As crypto payments and crypto banking grow in popularity, digital banking super app Revolut is looking to introduce crypto to its customers. The company is making cryptocurrency a viable payments option to give Revolut card customers a way to use their crypto balance to pay for eCommerce and in-person purchases, according to a Thursday (Oct. 27) notice sent to Revolut customers.
Report: 54% of Consumers Want to Return Online Purchases in Person
Consumers want to return products in person, even when they’ve purchased the items online. In fact, 54% of consumers would prefer to drop off their returns at a retailer — either the store where they purchased it or a third-party retailer — rather than having to box up the item and return it via mail or a scheduled home pick-up, according to Happy Returns, a PayPal company.
North Face Parent VF Corp Sees Elevated Inventories and Cautious Spending
With an arsenal of a dozen brands and D2C websites, a vast wholesale business and 1,300 of its own physical stores, VF Corporation has a unique purview of the global apparel industry. While the Denver-based holding company is actively pushing new product designs, designer partnerships and increased digital connectivity and...
UK Car Retailer Cazoo Ditches EU Market to Ease Path to Profitability
Following last month’s announcement that it is pulling out of the mainland European market to focus its attentions on the United Kingdom, British online auto marketplace Cazoo announced Thursday (Oct. 27) that the withdrawal is expected to be complete by the end of the year. In a third-quarter earnings...
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
26K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0