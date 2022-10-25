Read full article on original website
Related
vermontjournal.com
Springfield Garden Club hosts Festival of Trees
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The 28th Annual Festival of Trees Garden Club fundraiser will be held Friday, Nov. 18, from 6–8 p.m. at the Great Hall, 100 River Street, Springfield, with the theme, “Have a Holly Jolly Christmas.” Santa will be center stage, along with his sleigh. Decorations will remain up through the first week of January for the public to enjoy.
vermontjournal.com
CRF holds annual Penny Sale
CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – The Charlestown Rotary Foundation will be holding their 67th annual Penny Sale on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the Charlestown Middle School. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. The Penny Sale will involve a special kids’ series with chances to win $100 in cash...
vermontjournal.com
United Church of Ludlow installs new pastor
LUDLOW, Vt. – The United Church of Ludlow, a church serving all, is very pleased to announce the installation of Michelle Fountain as its new pastor. The installation was held at a special service Sunday, Oct. 23, followed by a lovely reception with many representatives of the Vermont Conference of the United Church of Christ.
vermontjournal.com
Springfield Hospital announces new Pain Clinic
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Hospital is pleased to announce the opening of the Springfield Pain Clinic. Located on Level D at Springfield Hospital, the Pain Clinic’s goal is to assist patients with chronic and acute pain issues and develop a treatment plan that meets patient’s needs and expedites their recovery process. The clinic offers pain management for medical conditions that include lower back pain, neck pain, headaches, musculoskeletal disorders, complex regional pain syndrome, and neuropathy.
vermontjournal.com
Anthony Marro Fund seeks applications for fund distribution
LUDLOW, Vt. – The Anthony Marro Memorial Trust Fund is seeking 501(c)3 entities within the town of Ludlow area for funds distribution. The Trustees will be requesting applications for funding consideration. Application process deadline is Nov. 10, 2022. Recipients must meet trust fund requirements. All awarded recipients will be notified via mail with funding decision.
