SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The 28th Annual Festival of Trees Garden Club fundraiser will be held Friday, Nov. 18, from 6–8 p.m. at the Great Hall, 100 River Street, Springfield, with the theme, “Have a Holly Jolly Christmas.” Santa will be center stage, along with his sleigh. Decorations will remain up through the first week of January for the public to enjoy.

SPRINGFIELD, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO