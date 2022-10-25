The Montclair Art Museum, located at 3 S Mountain Avenue, recently announced that it’s getting a new addition. A brand new cafe, called the Cornerstone Cafe, will be opening inside the museum on November 4th. This addition, which came to be through a partnership with Cornerstone Montclair, is part of a new expanded program called “Fridays at MAM” — and it has a meaningful mission. Cornerstone Café will be run by members of both the Montclair High School Transition program along with Jewish Vocational Service of Metrowest, and the initiative aims to have a positive impact on everyone visiting the museum. Open only on Fridays, the cafe will serve coffee from Java Love Roasting Co along with other drinks + snacks. Plus, the new Friday programs also include remote workspaces, art workshops, and more. Read on to learn more about what to expect from this new cafe — along with other programs that will be part of Fridays at MAM.

