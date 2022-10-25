Read full article on original website
This NJ Woman is Hosting a Montclair Launch Party for Her New Candle Line
Meet Melyssa Murray + James Murray (AKA Murr from Impractical Jokers) — an NJ-based couple who currently lives in Princeton with their dog. With a background in geriatric care, Melyssa found herself unable to work with patients due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and that’s how WithoutTheRoots was born. What started off as a woman-owned, moss art-based company has now expanded into selling candles. Plus, the couple is hosting a launch party for No. 95 Candles next Saturday, November 5th, at 18 Label Studios in Montclair. What’s more, not only will this be a night of drinking, dancing, and fun, but all proceeds from this event also benefit the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation. Read on to learn more about Melyssa + James as well as how WithoutTheRoots came to be.
A New Cafe is Opening Inside the Montclair Art Museum
The Montclair Art Museum, located at 3 S Mountain Avenue, recently announced that it’s getting a new addition. A brand new cafe, called the Cornerstone Cafe, will be opening inside the museum on November 4th. This addition, which came to be through a partnership with Cornerstone Montclair, is part of a new expanded program called “Fridays at MAM” — and it has a meaningful mission. Cornerstone Café will be run by members of both the Montclair High School Transition program along with Jewish Vocational Service of Metrowest, and the initiative aims to have a positive impact on everyone visiting the museum. Open only on Fridays, the cafe will serve coffee from Java Love Roasting Co along with other drinks + snacks. Plus, the new Friday programs also include remote workspaces, art workshops, and more. Read on to learn more about what to expect from this new cafe — along with other programs that will be part of Fridays at MAM.
A Guide to Luxury Apartment Rentals in Essex County: Part II
Essex County is one of the premier suburbs of New York City with numerous transportation options allowing anyone to reach the city with ease. Anywhere in the county is just under 30 miles from Manhattan and accessible by train, bus, or car. Luxury apartment rentals are one of the numerous housing options to choose from if you want to make North Jersey your home. For those with a preference for a busy downtown or for those who opt for a secluded suburban sector, Essex County has it. We have done the research and compiled over 70 luxury apartment rentals in the Essex County area. Our list was so extensive that we’ve decided to break it down into three parts. This list will cover luxury rentals in Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Livingston, Maplewood, Millburn, Montclair, and Newark. Read on for a guide to luxury apartment building rentals in these Essex County towns — and stay tuned for Part III.
