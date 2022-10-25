INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King. Mortgage rates rose again this week, topping 7% for the first time since 2002. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 7.08% in the week, ending October 27th, up from 6.94% the week before, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the 30-year fixed rate stood at 3.14%. The last time the average rate surpassed 7% was in April 2002.

2 DAYS AGO