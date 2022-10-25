Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Twitter confirms completion of Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition deal
(CNN) — Elon Musk has completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, the company confirmed in a securities filing Friday, putting the world’s richest man in charge of one of the world’s most influential social media platforms. The company said the deal “became effective” on Thursday, as...
WISH-TV
Jane King: Friday’s business headlines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King. Mortgage rates rose again this week, topping 7% for the first time since 2002. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 7.08% in the week, ending October 27th, up from 6.94% the week before, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the 30-year fixed rate stood at 3.14%. The last time the average rate surpassed 7% was in April 2002.
