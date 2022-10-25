Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Planning To Cancel 14-Year WWE PPV
Paul Levesque (Triple H) is reportedly planning to cancel a WWE pay-per-view (or premium live event) that has been a regular fixture on the calendar for 14 years. According to WrestleVotes speaking with GiveMeSport, Levesque will not be going forward with annual Hell in a Cell events. WrestleVotes explained that...
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Major Feud Being Considered For Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt made his big return to WWE at the Extreme Rules premium live event earlier this month and everyone is waiting to see who the former Universal Champion will end up feuding with now that he’s back. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Bray Wyatt has become the...
itrwrestling.com
Kevin Nash Reveals Why Booker T Refused To Join The Original nWo
On May 27th 1996 Scott Hall arrived on WCW Nitro completely unannounced, kicking off one of the biggest and most famous storylines in wrestling history. Hall was soon joined by fellow ex-WWE star Kevin Nash and at Bash At The Beach, the New World Order of professional wrestling was born as Hulk Hogan joined forces with the duo.
nodq.com
The real reason why Sheamus was “injured” by The Bloodline on WWE Smackdown
As seen during the October 27th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, Sheamus was “injured” in storyline by The Bloodline. WWE later revealed that Sheamus suffered a “non-displaced fracture” as a result of the attack. Sheamus appears to have been temporarily written out of storylines because he...
wrestlinginc.com
Dustin Rhodes Reacts To Soon-To-Be Rhodes Family Addition
53-year-old Dustin Rhodes' legacy continues to grow inside the ring, and outside as well, as he announced on Twitter that he will be a grandfather soon: "So proud!!! I can't wait to spoil my Grandson!! #ItsABoy." Dakota Runnels is the only child of Rhodes, with this being her and her husband's first child together. Dustin comes from a royal family in wrestling, if his brother's, Cody Rhodes, theme song is to be believed. Dustin and Cody are the sons of WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, a man who won over the hearts of many throughout his wrestling career and unfortunately passed away in 2015 at the age of 69. Dustin and Cody have continued carrying on the Rhodes name and legacy, as Dustin continues wrestling in AEW and Cody in WWE.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Legend With $25 Million Net Worth Refused To Lose Twice To Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar made his WWE main roster on the March 18th 2002 episode of Monday Night Raw. Flanked by Paul Heyman, Lesnar attacked Al Snow, Maven and Spike Dudley. However, it wouldn’t be long until the star had his sights set on much bigger goals. Victory in the 2002...
Yardbarker
Former WWE star returning to the company
Chelsea Green looks to be the latest former WWE star to be brought back by Triple H. As previously reported, WWE has a significant interest in bringing her back to the company. Pwinsider.com reports that Green filmed an exit vignette at the most recent set of Impact Wrestling TV tapings, with many people believing that she is WWE-bound following her way out of Impact Wrestling.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Raw Star Undergoes Surgery
A Raw star is back on the shelf after they revealed that they have undergone surgery on their hip and their road to recovery begins again. Tommaso Ciampa has not been in action since he competed back on the 17th of September at a WWE live event where he lost against Bobby Lashley. And now the world knows exactly why he hasn’t competed in well over a month.
wrestlinginc.com
Canceled CM Punk Plans Revealed
In August, CM Punk returned to AEW following an injury that required surgery he had suffered in early June just a couple of months prior and immediately began a program with Jon Moxley. The pairing faced off twice, with Moxley defeating Punk the first time to become the Undisputed AEW World Champion and then 11 days later at All Out, Punk defeated Moxley to win the title for a second time.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Responds To Idea That He Will Face Roman Reigns At WWE Elimination Chamber
WWE’s recent announcement states that the next Elimination Chamber match will take place on February 18th, 2023, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The news, however, sparked rumors that Sami Zayn could go one-on-one with Roman Reigns in a major title match. Zayn has shared his thoughts in response to rumors...
wrestlinginc.com
Spoiler On Returning AEW Star Turning On Danhausen
Another week, another "AEW Dynamite" in the books, and last night's episode delivered some standout moments that left fans wondering what will come next; both a teaser for the return of The Elite's Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks was featured, and an MJF babyface turn was tested yet again. But before storylines blossomed on the main show, a taping of "AEW Dark: Elevation" kicked off the night for the audience in Norfolk, Virginia. The ever-popular Danhausen participated in the main event, but needless to say, his night didn't end like he probably expected it to.
itrwrestling.com
Backstage Talk The Elite Could Return To AEW “Imminently”
Suspended following their involvement in the backstage scuffle at AEW All Out, The Elite’s Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have remained absent from company programming. The nature of the suspensions rocked AEW, but The Elite’s case was quite peculiar, given how they also serve as Executive Vice Presidents.
itrwrestling.com
Jon Moxley Comments On Renee Paquette Joining AEW
As 2022 has progressed, Jon Moxley’s importance to AEW has only creased. The star became Interim AEW World Champion while CM Punk was injured in June and won the World Championship following the chaos following AEW All Out. The first-ever three-time AEW World Champion has now also been joined...
wrestlinginc.com
The Boogeyman Returning To WWE Programming
The Boogeyman has been announced as one of the guests for the October 26 episode of WWE's "The Bump." The Halloween-themed episode is set to begin at 1 PM ET. The Boogeyman is under a legends contract with WWE, which means he makes infrequent non-wrestling appearances. Though in September, The Boogeyman made it clear that he wants to return full-time to the company. As noted, he had posted a photo of himself wearing a WWE Network hat with the caption, "Bring Boogeyman Back To TV."
itrwrestling.com
“I Think I Have One More Run Left In Me” – Buff Bagwell
Could we once again see Buff Bagwell in the squared circle?. The former WCW star and New World Order (NWO) member, Buff Bagwell, recently took part in an interview with Chris Van Vliet. Buff Bagwell Wants Back In The Ring. Buff Bagwell spoke about a multitude of topics, and the...
wrestlinginc.com
Sting Had His Reasons For Not Signing With WWE Until 2014
Sting is a true icon of professional wrestling who has always found a way to keep pace with the ever-changing industry. From his surfer gimmick and the vaunted Crow-styled antihero to his legendary TNA/Impact Wrestling run, The Man They Call Sting has seen and done it all, maintaining a consistent sense of professionalism through it all.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Dynamite Closes With Major Turn Involving MJF
MJF is now officially a babyface. The 10/26 episode of "AEW Dynamite" went off the air with The Firm's W. Morrisey sending MJF through a table with a chokeslam, bringing to a close a wild segment where MJF tried to rescue Jon Moxley from a beatdown at the hands of The Firm.
itrwrestling.com
AEW Announce Triple Signing
2022 has been a stellar year for signings made by All Elite Wrestling. Although no one has had quite the same buzz as the likes of Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson, and CM Punk did in 2021, the company has managed to snap up a plethora of formidable talent. The Kingdom...
nodq.com
Former WWE/Impact Wrestling stars have reportedly signed contracts with AEW
Fightful.com is reporting that former WWE/Impact Wrestling stars Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis have signed full-time, multi-year contracts with AEW. It was noted that Maria has only signed as a talent despite her expressing interest in helping Tony Khan with the ROH women’s division. In addition to them, Bennett’s...
itrwrestling.com
Chris Jericho To Meet Former ROH World Champion On AEW Dynamite
Chris Jericho captured the ROH World Championship at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam when he defeated Claudio Castagnoli. The ‘Ocho’ has since followed that win up with successful defences against Bandido, Bryan Danielson and Dalton Castle. Alongside his work in the ring, Jericho has vowed to destroy the legacy...
