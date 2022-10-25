Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
WISH-TV
The first look at Marcus Ericsson on the Borg-Warner trophy
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The celebration continues for Sweden’s second-ever Indianapolis 500 champion, 32-year-old, first time winner, Marcus Ericsson. On Thursday, the former go kart racer from a small Swedish town witnessed his likeness on the most prestigious trophy in motorsports for the first time. In front of a...
WISH-TV
Jiffy Lube murals finalist in international competition
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Local artwork in Indiana is reaching people worldwide. For the past six years, Jiffy Lube of Indiana has partnered with the Arts Council of Indianapolis to showcase the artwork of local artists on its store walls throughout the state. The mural projects started as a way...
WISH-TV
Irvington Halloween Festival back for 76th year
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thousands of people expected to fill the streets of Irvington for their “Historic Halloween Festival.”. This is the 76th year of celebrations. “Last year, IMPD estimated that 70,000 people showed up,” said Carrie Yazell, director of the festival. “This year, with the nice weather we are expecting that and maybe more!”
WISH-TV
8 spirited high schools named finalists for 2022 WISH-TV Zone Banner
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – During the football season, high schools in central Indiana have battled for the 2022 WISH-TV Zone Banner presented by Crew Carwash. The schools competed for the best student section. After weeks of watching school spirit on display in high school football, the eight finalists were announced...
WISH-TV
Community Link: Role of Downtown Indy, Inc.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays was joined by President and CEO of Downtown Indy, Inc., Taylor Schaffer. Schaffer speaks about the role of Downtown...
WISH-TV
All Indiana Bets: October 29, 2022 (CFB Week 9)
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s finally Saturday, which means All Indiana Bets is back for a full slate of college football!. No tricks this week, only treats: Notre Dame faces a 16-ranked Syracuse, #2 Ohio State takes on #13 Penn State, and #3 Tennessee hosts #19 Kentucky. Jason Hammer and Scott Long break down those games and more this week.
WISH-TV
Wet weather for game day and Halloween
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ve been dry to start Sunday, but that’s changing. Today: It’ll be a mainly dry morning with afternoon/evening showers taking over across the area, just in time for Colts football as they take on the Commanders. Highs will reach the low-mid 60s. Tonight:...
WISH-TV
Tracking showers for Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Clouds are starting to increase this evening, but the forecast remains dry for tonight. Better chances at rain arrive on Sunday and Monday. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies hold in place for the night with lows dropping into the mid 40s. TOMORROW: Most start out the day...
WISH-TV
Nightmare on Edgewood offers three haunted attractions, Randall Newsome takes tour
Nightmare on Edgewood (1959 S. Meridian) is now in its 45th season (open on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays). The three-part haunted house has expanded to traverse two stories and cover over 40,000 square feet. “All Indiana” host Randall Newsome went for a walk through the haunted house to give viewers...
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: Celebrating National Cat Day with a new book
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 with KJ McGlinn, The Kitty Correspondent to talk about a new book that McGlinn wrote.
WISH-TV
Rain still possible on Halloween
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Showers have developed this afternoon and will be sticking around through Halloween. TONIGHT: On/off showers remain likely with cloud cover firmly in place. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. TOMORROW/HALLOWEEN: Scattered on/off showers remain in place with a low pressure system nearby. Showers won’t...
WISH-TV
Overturned bus at I-465 causing three left lanes be blocked
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There is an overturned bus between Old US 31 at South East Street and South Meridian Street, according to the Indianapolis Department of Transportation. At 8:38 a.m. Sunday, INDOT reported three left lanes are blocked for the next two hours. This story will be updated with...
WISH-TV
Pleasant Saturday; rain returns Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The warmup continued into our Friday in what was a nice and typical bright fall day statewide. Saturday is shaping up to be fantastic before we bring back rain chances for Sunday and Halloween. Friday night: We’re in for a cool, clear, and comfortable night with...
WISH-TV
Beech Grove opens Thompson Trail for pedestrians
BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — The city government of Beech Grove opened its new pedestrian trail Friday afternoon. The 1-mile asphalt Thompson Trail runs along the north side of Thompson Road between Emerson and Ninth avenues in the city in southeastern Marion County. The new addition is in one...
WISH-TV
Overturned semi trailer at I-465 between South Meridian Street and South East Street, left lane blocked
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There is an overturned semi trailer between South Meridian Street and South East Street, according to the Indianapolis Department of Transportation. At 11:25 a.m. Sunday, INDOT reported the left lane is blocked for the next four hours. This story will be updated with more information as...
WISH-TV
5 shot in 3 separate overnight shootings across Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A violent weekend led to five people being shot in three separate shootings across Indianapolis, according to the Indiana Metropolitan Police Department. Man shot near 21st Street and North Arlington Avenue. Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, a man was shot and taken to the hospital, police said.
WISH-TV
Pleasant Saturday, but wet weather approaching
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The weekend will be half-dry and half-wet; that wet weather could linger into Halloween. Today: Pleasant with mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures. Highs in the mid 60s for most of us. Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid-upper 40s. Sunday: Showers move in; the...
WISH-TV
Car insurance rates going up, COVID-19 to blame
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If your car insurance rates have gone up, you’re not alone. Premiums are in the rise, and the COVID-19 pandemic is partially to blame. “You may remember that back during COVID-19 in 2020, auto insurers lowered rates and returned around 14 billion dollars nationwide to their policy holders because fewer people were driving,” Scott Holeman, spokesperson for the Insurance Information Institute, which is a non profit that educates consumers about insurance, said.
WISH-TV
Jury acquits Indiana man of abandoning adult daughter
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A jury has acquitted a man of neglect charges after he was accused with his ex-wife of abandoning an adopted daughter. The Tippecanoe Superior Court panel deliberated about two hours Thursday before finding Michael Barnett not guilty of three neglect charges and conspiracy to commit neglect of a dependent.
WISH-TV
Fiery crash sends person to hospital
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was in the hospital after a fiery crash Friday morning. Police say it happened just before 2:30 a.m. Friday at Ninth and Pennsylvania streets. Police say they haven’t found the driver; however, they say the crash did knock part of a tree into an apartment building on Pennsylvania Street.
