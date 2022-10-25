INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If your car insurance rates have gone up, you’re not alone. Premiums are in the rise, and the COVID-19 pandemic is partially to blame. “You may remember that back during COVID-19 in 2020, auto insurers lowered rates and returned around 14 billion dollars nationwide to their policy holders because fewer people were driving,” Scott Holeman, spokesperson for the Insurance Information Institute, which is a non profit that educates consumers about insurance, said.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO