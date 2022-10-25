Read full article on original website
Mississippi State soccer closes out regular season with draw against Georgia
STARKVILLE — In a flash, the chance had gone. Alivia Buxton was in the right position at the right time, but the opportunity just wasn’t there for her to take a controlled shot. Mississippi State had pressed for the better part of the second half to get a second goal but in the end came up short of a dramatic winner in the final minutes.
Starkville Academy bounced by Leake Academy in first round of MAIS Class 5A playoffs
STARKVILLE — Lightning did not strike twice for Starkville Academy against Leake Academy on Friday night. After a 38-7 Volunteers victory in September, the dominoes looked to be falling in the right place with home-field advantage baked on top of it. That was until the second quarter hit and...
Columbus earns hard-fought win over Lake Cormorant in emotional senior night performance
Columbus has played from behind all season, and the Falcons had to play from behind again on Friday night. Trailing 14-7 for much of the game against Lake Cormorant, and for nearly all of the second half, the Falcons seemingly fought for every yard in the fourth quarter, but they got the job done thanks to strong defense and perseverance on an emotional senior night.
Prep roundup: Starkville keeps playoff hopes alive, blows out Germantown
MADISON — Starkville got back to the .500 mark for the first time in district play this season, defeating Germantown on the road, 46-14, on Friday night. The Yellow Jackets (7-3) now hold the head-to-head tiebreakers over Germantown and Oxford for the fourth and final playoff spot in MHSAA Class 6A, Region 2. It was the third straight game that Starkville scored 46 or more points and its fifth game this season scoring 42 or more points.
Friday’s prep football scores (Oct. 28)
Leake Academy 41, Starkville Academy 7, MAIS Class 5A playoffs, first round. LA — Whitt Welch 29 run (Matthew Nowell kick), clock 6:55. LA — Nowell 6 pass from Welch (Nowell kick), clock 1:17. Third quarter. LA — Rhett Atkinson 19 pass from Welch (kick failed), clock 4:29...
Caledonia secures first-round playoff home game with impressive victory over Shannon
CALEDONIA — A playoff spot for Caledonia football was already guaranteed heading into its final regular-season game against Shannon on Thursday night. It was both the regular-season finale and senior night for the Cavaliers, but there was a chance for it not to be the final home game of the season.
Columbus Christian Academy falls to Prentiss Christian in playoff shootout
STEENS — Columbus Christian Academy quarterback Garrett Weathers scored six touchdowns against Prentiss Christian School, but the Rams couldn’t keep pace in a 58-42 loss Friday night. Weathers shouldered the Rams in their Mississippi Association of Independent Schools eight-man, Class 2A playoff clash against the Saints, finishing with...
Caledonia basketball coach charged with felony marijuana possession
The Caledonia Middle School boys basketball coach has been charged with felony marijuana possession. Horatio Jackson, 25, was arrested Thursday after a junior high football game in Caledonia, Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said. Two sheriff’s deputies, who also work as school resource officers, noticed a vehicle parked behind a...
An Eagle Scout’s legacy: McWilliams loved scouts, helping others, even in death
If there was one thing that Tom McWilliams loved, it was scouting. “He grew up in Starkville and got involved in scouting just like most boys back then,” said Clay McWilliams, Tom’s brother. “He started in the Cub Scouts and moved all the way up the ranks and became an Eagle Scout and a member of the Order of Arrow.”
Ask Rufus: Columbus newspapers
When working on my weekly Dispatch column, I often rely on period newspapers for primary source information. That creates a real problem for me, as I almost always get sidetracked. Old newspapers are filled with the stories of our past and the everyday lives of those who once lived here. In Columbus we are lucky for the Library of Congress through its American Chronicles has digitized and made available most of the surviving copies of Columbus newspapers published between 1836 and 1922.
Roses and thorns: 10-30-22
A rose to fall and Halloween-themed events across the Golden Triangle. Starkville hosted its annual Pumpkinpalooza on Thursday, bringing out children and adults alike, many donning costumes, for food, games and fun. The annual Boo Parade brought dozens of children in costumes through downtown Columbus. Meanwhile, the Community Benefit Committee, led by sheriff’s deputy Rhonda Sanders, is hosting its annual haunted house at Columbus Fairgrounds this weekend. In Clay County, the sheriff’s office plans to let children come in on Halloween night and dig donated candy from a full-size coffin that inmates built last year for the occasion. Trunk-or-treats are planned for Sunday in Columbus and Caledonia.
Letter: Excitement building around Mississippi Spelling Bee
Yes, it’s a spelling competition where everyone wishes to get a word they can spell, so they can be the one to remain in the contest. Unfortunately, there is only one top speller, but no one leaves a spelling bee without memories of it. Years later, many can still recall the word they misspelled as well as the excitement, nerves, and their friends around them at the Bee.
34th annual Welty Writers’ Symposium brings Southern authors together
In reading his essay called “Dirty,” Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science senior Nathan George moved the audience with a story about his struggles, including dealing with bullies and the death of his mother. George was one of five winners of the Ephemera Prize, which awards $200 to...
Starkville/MSU Symphony Association hosting family concert on Friday
The Starkville/MSU Symphony Association will present its family concert on Nov. 4 in the Bettersworth Auditorium, at Lee Hall on the Mississippi State University Campus. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public. This concert is part of the Starkville/MSU Symphony Association’s Programs...
Columbus looks at annexing areas east, southeast
Representatives from the Golden Triangle Planning and Development District pitched a proposal to annex two areas, one east and one southeast, of Columbus at Columbus City Council’s work session on Thursday. Vice Mayor Joseph Mickens and Ward 5 Councilman Stephen Jones contacted the GTPDD and asked for the proposal,...
Church, local artist resurrect Jesus billboard on Hwy 82
When Bob Nolan’s children were students at Victory Christian Academy, he encountered a familiar, inspiring sight each day as he headed east on Highway 82. A billboard owned by Living Faith Tabernacle with a portrait of Jesus watched over a cemetery. An artist and person of faith, he always...
Our View: Cotton District Arts Festival offers diverse options
There is no shortage of events this weekend, as communities all over the area host boo parades and Halloween-themed events. One event in particular stands apart from the frightful events, though. The Starkville Area Arts Council will once again host the Cotton District Arts Festival on Saturday from 9 a.m....
$2.3M downtown water, sewer project to begin next year
STARKVILLE — As the city prepares to upgrade water and sewer infrastructure downtown, Starkville Utilities Department is working to keep the public in the loop. Aldermen plan to advertise the estimated $2.3 million project for bids during their meeting Tuesday evening at City Hall. The city is using American Rescue Plan Act funds for the project.
Downtown holiday events kick off with Christmas Open House
Ready or not, it’s time to get into the holiday spirit! Ring in the season in Downtown Columbus with three days of shopping, dining, discounts and prizes at the Downtown Christmas Open House!. The Christmas Open House will be held on Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.,...
Letter: Questions city spending priorities
I think maybe the priorities of what’s important in Columbus have been lost along the way. The council continues to spend money we don’t have, start new projects we might not really need, while not addressing real issues our city is facing. Our police and fire departments are understaffed. The morale of both departments is extremely low.
