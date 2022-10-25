ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 26

Joe Ciccio
2d ago

It should have already been investigated why didn’t other states put their infected elderly back in nursing homes if it was Trump’s fault? Hell NY had more beds than other States also thanks to Trump!

Reply(1)
7
Karen Porter
2d ago

She has accomplished absolutely nothing constructive. She has failed to honor her oath , to the Constitution, denied a legitimate election, stood up front, refusing to certify a legitimate election, kissed the ring of Don the Con vowing fealty, kicked off the college board of directors for those very actions. Now, 2, 3 years later she wants an investigation into the Nursing home scandal concerning their handling of COVID. She will do, say absolutely anything to remain relevant while doing absolutely nothing of value!

Reply(1)
8
Johnny Showgoer
1d ago

I would like to have Elise Stefanik investigated for her critical Race Theory that led to the Victims at the Buffalo Store Shootings.....

Reply
5
