Virginia State

Virginia’s 15-year-old voter registration system booted, new contractor announced alongside upcoming features

By Kassidy Hammond
WJHL
 5 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The current voter registration system in Virginia was implemented in 2007, and 15 years later, it’s finally getting a makeover.

The Virginia Department of Elections announced a contract has been awarded to The Canton Group to build and implement the state’s new voter registration system, which is estimated to take effect statewide in February 2025.

“As election technology and security requirements have increased, the need to replace our current voter registration system has become imperative,” said Virginia Department of Elections Commissioner Susan Beals in a release. “Due to the critical importance of this project, this procurement was subject to the state`s high-risk requirements, including review by the Virginia Information Technology Agency and the Office of the Attorney General.

“There is broad support for replacing VERIS, and we were determined to obtain the best solution capable of serving the Commonwealth for years to come.”

Features of the new system will include:

  • expanded candidate management tools
  • enhanced features for absentee voting
  • streamlined voter registration workflows (including Pre-Registration of 16-year-olds and Same Day Registration enhancements)
  • improved functionality for election night reporting (including reporting by precinct)
  • ballot proofing
  • ranked-choice voting
  • increased capabilities for election security
The initiation of the system is expected to cost $13.5 million, and after it begins, annual renewals, hosting, maintenance and support systems are expected to cost $2.9 million per year for up to 10 years.

WJHL

