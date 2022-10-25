Read full article on original website
PC Magazine
Need New Headphones? Amazon Has a Selection of Beats Earbuds on Sale Now
Get started on your holiday shopping with Amazon's sale on a variety of Beats by Dr. Dre earbuds, all available now for less than $180. Beats Studio Buds deliver a powerful, bass-forward experience with active noise cancellation (ANC), Spatial Audio, and one-touch pairing for iOS and Android devices. Among the smallest of true wireless earpieces, the Studio Buds feature a modest IPX4 water-resistance rating, meaning they can withstand light splashes, but shouldn't be cleaned under a running faucet.
PC Magazine
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 Review
Except for switching from Intel's 11th to 12th Generation processors, there's not much new about the fifth edition of Lenovo's premium laptop for content creators and office-bound business execs. The ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 (starts at $1,649; $3,403 as tested) still has the 16-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio display introduced in last year's Gen 4. It's actually a choice of four 16-inch displays, all based on IPS technology instead of the ritzy OLED panels offered by rivals like the Dell XPS 15 and HP Envy 16. There's nothing wrong with IPS—in fact, the 4K touch screen is gorgeous—but there's something wrong with Lenovo charging $3,403 when the OLED Envy 16 and Asus Vivobook Pro 16X are under $2,000 each. The X1 Extreme is still a splendid desktop replacement, but it needs a price cut to stay competitive.
Xiaomi 12T review: Imperfection at an attractive price
The Xiaomi 12T Pro is making headlines for its sweet 200-megapixel main camera and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. But did you know, there’s a cheaper version of the Xiaomi 12T Pro? It’s called the Xiaomi 12T, and while it doesn’t offer those headline-making features, it still offers most of what makes the Xiaomi 12T Pro a great phone.
PC Magazine
Whoops! Amazon Left a Prime Video Database Named 'Sauron' Unprotected
Amazon didn't protect one of its internal servers, allowing anyone to view a database named "Sauron" which was full of Prime Video viewing habits. As TechCrunch reports, the unprotected Elasticsearch database was discovered by security researcher Anurag Sen. Contained within the database, which anyone who knew the IP address could access using a web browser, were roughly 215 million records of Prime Video viewing habit information. The data included show/movie name, streaming device used, network quality, subscription details, and Prime customer status.
PC Magazine
Amazon to Ramp Up Manufacturing of Project Kuiper Satellites
Amazon is preparing to churn out hundreds of satellites for Project Kuiper, the company’s rival to SpaceX's Starlink internet service. On Thursday, Amazon announced it plans on opening a new 172,000-square-foot production facility in Kirkland, Washington, to ramp up manufacturing of Project Kuiper satellites. “The new facility will create...
PC Magazine
Motorola Q14 Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System Review
Number of Wired LAN Ports (Excluding WAN Port) 1 on main router, 2 on node. Motorola's networking offerings enter the cutting-edge Wi-Fi 6E arena with the new Q14 Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System. This $649.99 three-piece kit installs in minutes and offers some tempting features including multi-gig Ethernet connectivity, free parental control and network security software, and of course the speedy 6GHz data transmissions of the new Wi-Fi 6E standard. Unfortunately, the Motorola system's 6GHz band is tied to its automatic band-steering feature and can't be assigned its own network name (SSID). The Q14 is a solid performer, but our top pick for Wi-Fi 6E mesh systems, the Eero Pro 6E, offers better all-around performance and doubles as a home automation hub.
PC Magazine
Epson Expression Home XP-5200 All-in-One Printer Review
Type All-in-one Color or Monochrome Color. Monthly Duty Cycle (Maximum) 5,000 pages per month. Maximum Scan Area 8.5" x 11.7" Scanner Optical Resolution 1,200 by 1,200 pixels per inch. Standalone Copier and Fax Copier. All Specs. A quick glance at the Epson Expression Home XP-5200 All-in-One Printer's name suggests it's...
PC Magazine
Corsair Katar Elite Wireless Review
Do you prefer to keep your palm in the air while using a mouse? The newest member of Corsair's line of Katar gaming mice is uniquely shaped for players who like to control their mice with their fingertips: The light and compact Katar Elite Wireless ($79) has a relatively flat, wide palm rest that tapers dramatically as you move from the top down, or from the front of the palm rest to its base, making the six-button mouse ideal for claw- and- fingertip-grip gamers. The upgrade to 2020's Katar Pro bolsters the design with premium features including a new proprietary sensor, a rechargeable battery with USB-C cable, and 2,000Hz polling. It's definitely the best Katar yet, and worth a look from claw and 'tip fans.
