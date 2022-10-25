Except for switching from Intel's 11th to 12th Generation processors, there's not much new about the fifth edition of Lenovo's premium laptop for content creators and office-bound business execs. The ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 (starts at $1,649; $3,403 as tested) still has the 16-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio display introduced in last year's Gen 4. It's actually a choice of four 16-inch displays, all based on IPS technology instead of the ritzy OLED panels offered by rivals like the Dell XPS 15 and HP Envy 16. There's nothing wrong with IPS—in fact, the 4K touch screen is gorgeous—but there's something wrong with Lenovo charging $3,403 when the OLED Envy 16 and Asus Vivobook Pro 16X are under $2,000 each. The X1 Extreme is still a splendid desktop replacement, but it needs a price cut to stay competitive.

16 HOURS AGO