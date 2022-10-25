ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Transcript

Comments / 1

Related
News Transcript

Reich, Rogers running unopposed for Freehold Borough council seats

FREEHOLD — Two incumbent Democratic members of the Borough Council in Freehold Borough are running unopposed for new three-year terms on the governing body. The terms currently held by Democrats Adam Reich and Margaret Rogers are on the 2022 ballot. Voting is already underway with vote-by-mail ballots and early in-person voting will take place from Oct. 29 through Nov. 6. Election Day is Nov. 8.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
News Transcript

News Transcript News Briefs, Oct. 26

The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:. On Oct. 5 at 3:50 p.m., employees of Knob Hill Country Lanes, 363 Route 33, Manalapan, reported that sometime during the overnight hours, unknown individuals entered the business and damaged an ATM machine. Patrolman Matthew Meyler took the report.
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
News Transcript

Six residents seeking seats on Marlboro K-8 Board of Education

MARLBORO — Six residents are seeking three three-year terms on the Marlboro K-8 School District Board of Education in the 2022 general election. Voting by mail has been underway for several weeks. Early in-person voting will take place from Oct. 29 through Nov. 6 at selected locations in Monmouth County (available to all residents of the county), or Marlboro residents may vote at their regular polling location in the township on Nov. 8.
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
News Transcript

10 years after Sandy, are we safer from flooding?

Nearly everyone who lived in New Jersey 10 years ago has vivid, and possibly traumatic, memories of Superstorm Sandy slamming this state we’re in. Thirty-eight lives were lost. More than 300,000 homes were either completely destroyed or so badly damaged as to be uninhabitable. About 2.7 million people were left without power, some for up to two weeks.
FLORIDA STATE
News Transcript

News Transcript Datebook, Oct. 26

• The award-winning Sweet Adelines International Liberty Oak Chorus has just moved to Marlboro and is welcoming singers to attend a three-week open house event. The chorus sings jazz, pop, rock, oldies, patriotic, show tunes and more in the a capella style. Voice ranges include alto, soprano, mezzo-soprano and contralto. Join for the music and stay for the harmony. First event is at 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Marlboro Memorial Middle School, 71 Nolan Road, Morganville. Singers must RSVP to hold a space. Email Carol@Meaney.com.
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
centraljersey.com

Accounting firm reports no issues in audit of Marlboro’s 2021 records

MARLBORO — An accounting firm has presented Marlboro’s mayor and Township Council with another clean audit of the municipality’s financial records. The accounting firm Suplee, Clooney and Company has released its audit report for 2021 and for the 10th consecutive year the auditor reported there were no findings that require corrective action by municipal officials, Business Administrator Jonathan Capp announced during the Sept. 15 meeting of the Township Council.
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
The Atlantic Hub

Maureen Ogden was a conservation trailblazer

The year was 2011 and former state assemblywoman Maureen Ogden was worried about the future of open space in New Jersey. The nation was in an economic downturn, but Ogden wanted New Jerseyans to understand the need to create a permanent, dedicated source of funding to preserve large swaths of the state’s remaining undeveloped lands.
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Atlantic Hub

Secretary of State reminds residents of ways to vote in general election

New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way and the New Jersey Division of Elections are reminding voters of three convenient ways to vote in the 2022 general election, with information on each available at Vote.NJ.Gov:. Those three ways are at a polling place on Election Day, Nov. 8; at in-person...
News Transcript

Freehold Borough officials vote to advance redevelopment plan

FREEHOLD — A redevelopment plan that identifies adjacent properties on Court Street and on Broad Street has been adopted by the Borough Council in Freehold Borough. During a meeting on Sept. 19, council members adopted the redevelopment plan through an ordinance for 26-28 Court St. and for 2-6 Broad St. The four properties are together at the same block at the intersection of Court and Broad streets and have a building on their respective lots.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
News Transcript

News Transcript

Marlboro, NJ
385
Followers
2K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Manalapan Township, Englishtown, Freehold Township, Freehold, Howell Township, Siloam, Smithburg, Marlboro,

 https://centraljersey.com/news-transcript/

Comments / 0

Community Policy