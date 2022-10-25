Read full article on original website
Related
Fasano runs unopposed for new governing body term in Freehold Township
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — An incumbent Republican member of the Township Committee in Freehold Township is running unopposed for a new three-year term on the governing body. Maureen Fasano, who is serving as Freehold Township’s mayor in 2022, is seeking a term that will run from Jan. 1, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2025.
Three northern New Jersey residents arrested ‘casing’ vehicles in Marlboro
MARLBORO — Three residents of northern New Jersey were arrested by Marlboro police officers in the early morning hours of Oct. 22 and charged with attempted motor vehicle burglary, among other violations. In response to a request for information from the News Transcript, Marlboro Police Capt. Stephen Levy said...
Temple Shaari Emeth, Temple Rodeph Torah complete merger
History was made in central New Jersey in September as state officials granted final approval to the merger of two reform Jewish synagogues – Temple Shaari Emeth of Manalapan and Temple Rodeph Torah of Marlboro. The announcement was made by Fabian Burstyn, board president of Temple Shaari Emeth, according...
Reich, Rogers running unopposed for Freehold Borough council seats
FREEHOLD — Two incumbent Democratic members of the Borough Council in Freehold Borough are running unopposed for new three-year terms on the governing body. The terms currently held by Democrats Adam Reich and Margaret Rogers are on the 2022 ballot. Voting is already underway with vote-by-mail ballots and early in-person voting will take place from Oct. 29 through Nov. 6. Election Day is Nov. 8.
News Transcript News Briefs, Oct. 26
The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:. On Oct. 5 at 3:50 p.m., employees of Knob Hill Country Lanes, 363 Route 33, Manalapan, reported that sometime during the overnight hours, unknown individuals entered the business and damaged an ATM machine. Patrolman Matthew Meyler took the report.
Former Gov. James Florio was a conservation trailblazer in New Jersey
The pristine wilderness of the New Jersey Pine Barrens may seem worlds apart from the state’s polluted industrial sites in need of cleanup and restoration. But one thing they had in common was James Florio in their corner. Florio – a former New Jersey governor, U.S. congressman, state assemblyman...
Six residents seeking seats on Marlboro K-8 Board of Education
MARLBORO — Six residents are seeking three three-year terms on the Marlboro K-8 School District Board of Education in the 2022 general election. Voting by mail has been underway for several weeks. Early in-person voting will take place from Oct. 29 through Nov. 6 at selected locations in Monmouth County (available to all residents of the county), or Marlboro residents may vote at their regular polling location in the township on Nov. 8.
Motorists warned to drive with caution as deer activity increases
Drivers are reminded to be extra vigilant on roads this fall as the mating season for white-tailed deer gets underway and daylight is limited during peak commuting hours, the New Jersey Department of Transportation (DOT) and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced. Deer are more likely to...
10 years after Sandy, are we safer from flooding?
Nearly everyone who lived in New Jersey 10 years ago has vivid, and possibly traumatic, memories of Superstorm Sandy slamming this state we’re in. Thirty-eight lives were lost. More than 300,000 homes were either completely destroyed or so badly damaged as to be uninhabitable. About 2.7 million people were left without power, some for up to two weeks.
Manalapan planners approve retail center at Route 33 and Woodward Road
MANALAPAN — The members of the Manalapan Planning Board have granted preliminary and final site plan approval to an applicant that proposed the construction of a retail center at the corner of Route 33 west and Woodward Road. However, when board members voted unanimously to approve the application during...
News Transcript Datebook, Oct. 26
• The award-winning Sweet Adelines International Liberty Oak Chorus has just moved to Marlboro and is welcoming singers to attend a three-week open house event. The chorus sings jazz, pop, rock, oldies, patriotic, show tunes and more in the a capella style. Voice ranges include alto, soprano, mezzo-soprano and contralto. Join for the music and stay for the harmony. First event is at 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Marlboro Memorial Middle School, 71 Nolan Road, Morganville. Singers must RSVP to hold a space. Email Carol@Meaney.com.
Sauickie introduces storm-related bill package ahead of Sandy anniversary
Hurricane Ian’s recent path of destruction in Florida is reminiscent of Superstorm Sandy’s devastating impact on New Jersey in October 2012, said state Assemblyman Alex Sauickie of Jackson, who is introducing a storm-related bill package in advance of the 10th anniversary of the state’s worst natural disaster.
Freehold Township officials add small lot to open space inventory
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — The members of the Township Committee in Freehold Township will purchase and preserve a small open space parcel on Siloam Road. Siloam Road (Route 527) begins at Monmouth Road (Route 537) at the border of Freehold Township, Manalapan and Millstone Township and eventually becomes Cedar Swamp Road in Jackson.
Manalapan officials welcome eight new officers to police department
MANALAPAN — The members of the Township Committee have hired and sworn in the newest officers in the Manalapan Police Department. Mayor Susan Cohen, Deputy Mayor Mary Ann Musich, Committeeman Jack McNaboe, Committeeman Barry Jacobson and Committeeman Eric Nelson welcomed the new officers and their family members to Manalapan during a meeting on Sept. 28.
Accounting firm reports no issues in audit of Marlboro’s 2021 records
MARLBORO — An accounting firm has presented Marlboro’s mayor and Township Council with another clean audit of the municipality’s financial records. The accounting firm Suplee, Clooney and Company has released its audit report for 2021 and for the 10th consecutive year the auditor reported there were no findings that require corrective action by municipal officials, Business Administrator Jonathan Capp announced during the Sept. 15 meeting of the Township Council.
Maureen Ogden was a conservation trailblazer
The year was 2011 and former state assemblywoman Maureen Ogden was worried about the future of open space in New Jersey. The nation was in an economic downturn, but Ogden wanted New Jerseyans to understand the need to create a permanent, dedicated source of funding to preserve large swaths of the state’s remaining undeveloped lands.
Freehold Township voters deciding open space tax rate question
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — Voting has begun on a public ballot question that will, if approved by voters, increase the local open space tax rate in Freehold Township by 1 cent per $100 of assessed valuation. Election Day is Nov. 8, but mail-in ballots are being filled out and returned...
The Atlantic Hub
Secretary of State reminds residents of ways to vote in general election
New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way and the New Jersey Division of Elections are reminding voters of three convenient ways to vote in the 2022 general election, with information on each available at Vote.NJ.Gov:. Those three ways are at a polling place on Election Day, Nov. 8; at in-person...
Freehold Borough officials vote to advance redevelopment plan
FREEHOLD — A redevelopment plan that identifies adjacent properties on Court Street and on Broad Street has been adopted by the Borough Council in Freehold Borough. During a meeting on Sept. 19, council members adopted the redevelopment plan through an ordinance for 26-28 Court St. and for 2-6 Broad St. The four properties are together at the same block at the intersection of Court and Broad streets and have a building on their respective lots.
Freehold Borough rep Moses will step down from FRHSD board
Heshey Moses, who has spent more than 50 years in the Freehold Regional High School District as a teacher, coach and member of the Board of Education, is stepping down as Freehold Borough’s elected representative on the nine-member school board. During the board’s Sept. 29 meeting, Moses announced he...
