Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Amazon Shares Fall 7% on Weak Fourth-Quarter Forecast
Shares of Amazon tumbled Friday, at one point reaching their lowest since April 2020. Amazon gave weak guidance for the holiday quarter, and its third-quarter revenue also fell short of Wall Street's expectations. Amazon shares plunged 7% on Friday, a day after the company projected sales in the holiday quarter...
Best iPad deals for October 2022: Cheapest prices on Apple’s tablets
There’s good news for anyone shopping for a cheap iPad – Apple is rumoured to be announcing the new iPad 2022 and iPad pro 2022 very soon. And we’re already seeing small discounts across the existing range of iPad, iPad pro, iPad mini and iPad air tablets released in 2021 and 2020.Since the debut of the original iPad in 2010, Apple’s tablets have led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream media, play games, browse online, edit audio, pictures and video and even double up as a laptop. They’ve managed to become one of the...
NBC Los Angeles
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. We knew this was going to be a pivotal week for stocks, with so many Big Tech names reporting earnings. Now that we're through those reports, we have a good sense of where things stand as we venture deeper into the fourth quarter. After Alphabet disappointed investors with soft ad revenue and Microsoft issued underwhelming guidance, Facebook cratered as it became clear it would continue losing money on its increasingly dire metaverse venture. Then came Amazon and Apple earnings after the bell Thursday. Amazon shares fell big time after it posted revenue that missed Wall Street's projections and issued weak guidance for the fourth quarter. Apple turned out to be the best of the bunch, but that's not saying much: Sales of iPhones and services came in below expectations. Read live market updates here.
NBC Los Angeles
The Fear of Missing Out Can Be a Killer for Investors. Here's How Top-Ranked Financial Advisors Keep It at Bay
The fear of missing out, or FOMO, has led many people to buy into "hot" investments such as crypto, meme stocks and SPACs, according to financial advisors and money experts. They may do so without an understanding of risk or how the asset fits into an overall portfolio. Controlling FOMO...
NBC Los Angeles
Key Inflation Gauge for the Fed Rose 0.5% in September, in Line With Expectations
The core personal consumption expenditures price index in September increased 0.5% from the previous month and 5.1% from a year ago. Including food and energy, PCE inflation rose 0.3% for the month and 6.2% on a yearly basis. Personal spending rose 0.6%, more than expected amid the rise in prices.
NBC Los Angeles
How Super-Hot Rocks Miles Under the Earth's Surface Could Provide Limitless Clean Energy
Superhot rock geothermal energy can be generated from dry rock that's at least 752 degrees Fahrenheit. It exists all over the earth at depths between two and 12 miles. A new report out Friday from the Clean Air Task Force, a non-profit climate organization, finds that with investment in innovation, this category of clean, baseload energy has the potential to be cost-competitive with other zero-carbon technologies, while having a small land footprint.
Stellantis, China's GAC joint venture to file for bankruptcy
Oct 31 (Reuters) - Stellantis (STLA.MI) said that shareholders of its loss-making joint venture producing Jeep vehicles in China have approved it to file for bankruptcy. The European carmaker said it has fully impaired the value of its investment in the venture in its results for the fist half of 2022, in a statement.
Comments / 0