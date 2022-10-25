With the return of the hit, HBO show 'White Lotus,' a new batch of entitled travelers are set to check into a luxury hotel, this time in Sicily. Get ready for sun, sand, and scandals—on October 30, The White Lotus returns for a second season. Written and directed by Mike White, the HBO miniseries’ first season won 10 Emmy awards. Like the first season, which depicted one week in the life of the staff and very privileged guests at a five-star resort in Hawaii, the second season will take place over the course of a week at a luxurious resort—this time in Sicily, at the Four Seasons San Domenico Palace in Taormina, to be precise. We caught up with Lorenzo Maraviglia, the hotel’s general manager, to find out how the property was chosen and transformed into the White Lotus.

