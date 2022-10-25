Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
5 things passengers should do on one of Europe's fastest trains, which reaches speeds of 400 kph
Europe's high-speed train, the Frecciarossa, has many features onboard that keep passengers entertained. There's a conference room, rotating seats, and three menus to choose from. Here's what Insider's Kate Duffy recommends passengers should do onboard the Frecciarossa. The Frecciarossa is one of Europe's fastest trains and can reach speeds of...
wanderwisdom.com
Island in Italy Is Paying People $15K to Move There and We're Ready to Sign Up
Millions of us have only fantasized and dreamed of living in Italy. To be able to call this picturesque country home, while enjoying a fabulous lifestyle enriched with gorgeous weather, deep history and culture, and mouthwatering cuisine would be a dream. Well, if that alone doesn't have you packing your bags, check out this amazing incentive. Italy's government will actually pay you up to $15,000 to move to Sardinia. Seriously?!
‘We’re booked until April 2023’: The White Lotus effect on Sicily’s glitziest town
It must have been like manna from heaven when, in October 2020, HBO decided to locate its new hit drama, The White Lotus, at the Four Seasons on Maui, Hawaii. The luxury resort had been closed since the islands locked down in late March, but this meant suites could be reopened for filming and furloughed staff brought back to work.
FodorsTravel
The GM of the REAL White Lotus Hotel in Sicily Tells All
With the return of the hit, HBO show 'White Lotus,' a new batch of entitled travelers are set to check into a luxury hotel, this time in Sicily. Get ready for sun, sand, and scandals—on October 30, The White Lotus returns for a second season. Written and directed by Mike White, the HBO miniseries’ first season won 10 Emmy awards. Like the first season, which depicted one week in the life of the staff and very privileged guests at a five-star resort in Hawaii, the second season will take place over the course of a week at a luxurious resort—this time in Sicily, at the Four Seasons San Domenico Palace in Taormina, to be precise. We caught up with Lorenzo Maraviglia, the hotel’s general manager, to find out how the property was chosen and transformed into the White Lotus.
Smithonian
To Get to Know Portugal, Explore Its Azulejo Tilework
From a few steps back, the artfully painted panorama of Lisbon at the National Azulejo Museum is an impressive sea of blue and white. Portraying every cathedral, bridge and shipyard in Portugal’s capital city as it looked just before a devastating 8.5-magnitude earthquake in 1755 means the work wraps around the entire room.
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists Just Unearthed 10,500-Year-Old Human Remains In A German Bog
The bones found in the Duvensee bog of the Schleswig-Holstein region provide evidence of Germany's oldest known burial. Since the 1920s, archaeologists exploring the Duvensee bog in Germany’s Schleswig-Holstein region have uncovered pieces of flint, evidence of hazelnut roasting, and bark mats from Stone Age campsites. But they never found any human remains — until now.
Mummies Open and Close Their Eyes After Hundreds of Years
For several years, the internet has been going crazy over photos and videos of the mummified bodies of two deceased young girls from different parts of the world - who both suddenly seem to be opening and closing their eyes. Could it be true? Read along, watch the videos, then give your opinion in the comments!
An unfinished 168-foot superyacht that was abandoned in 2007 will soon be up for auction starting at $1.5 million — see inside the 40% complete yacht
An unfinished superyacht abandoned just before the Great Recession will be up for auction starting at $1.5 million. The 168-foot motoryacht could cost between $16 million to $25 million to complete. Take a look at the nearly half-finished motoryacht that'll be auctioned by Boathouse Auctions in November. A 168-foot superyacht...
mailplus.co.uk
A great woman - but not much of a mother
Jan Morris: Life From Both Sides by Paul Clements (Scribe £25, 608pp) The telegram from base camp on Mount Everest, scribbled by a young ex‑Oxford and ex-Army journalist called James Morris, arrived at The Times offices on June 1, 1953: ‘Snow conditions bad stop advanced base abandoned yesterday stop awaiting improvement.’
A couple laying a new kitchen floor dug up a trove of 264 rare gold coins that just sold at auction for $845,000
A collection of 17th-18th century gold coins was found in England when a couple renovated their kitchen. The rare coins sold at auction in London for £754,000 ($842,330), including fees. The auctioneer described the trove as "120 years of English history hidden in a pot the same size as...
TMZ.com
Cher Selling Malibu Home for $85 million
Cher's massive Malibu mansion, a place she's called home for decades, is hitting the market ... at a price fitting for one of music's all-timers. The Wall Street Journal reports the pop icon listed the stunning home for a whopping $85M, an incredible bump from the $2.95M she bought the place for back in 1989. The Italy-inspired home took five years to build, and it's a true beauty ... with just about all the amenities you can imagine.
An art expert has been fired after he valued a Chinese vase at $1,950 that sold at auction for nearly $8 million
The art expert believed the vase was just a decorative piece worth less than $2,000, but it sold for more than 4,000 times his estimate in France.
Meet Julia Günthel, the world's most flexible woman
Julia Günthel (who professionally goes by the name Zlata), also known as the Goddess of Flexibility, can fit herself in a 50 cm square box easily and it ‘just feels very natural to her.’ When doctors put her through an MRI machine, they found that she was as flexible as an infant.
disneyfoodblog.com
The SECRET Bathrooms of Disney World
We’re always looking for hidden gems in Disney World. Underrated snacks, hotels, restaurants — our mission is to find the best that Disney World has to offer. But…what about bathrooms? When ya gotta go, where can you find a cleaner, less crowded bathroom? Well, we’ve got a list for you — check out the secret bathrooms of Disney World!
Skeleton DNA Proves That The People Who Called Themselves English Originated From Germany, Denmark, & the Netherlands
Recently, ancient DNA was "extracted from skeletons in burial sites across England." As a result, archeologists and researchers believe these burial sites provide insight into "where the first people to call themselves English originally came from." [i]
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
The Trail of Death
Astounding Stories of Super-Science, February 1930, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. The Beetle Horde - Chapter IX: The Trail of Death. Astounding Stories of Super-Science, February 1930: The Beetle Horde - CHAPTER IX.
10 Places To Live Abroad So Cheap You Could Quit Your Job
With the cost of living in the United States soaring, more and more people are setting their sights on an international destination that won't break the bank. Some locales are so affordable that with...
Homes could face three-hour power cuts this winter, warns National Grid
Households could experience a series of three-hour power cuts this winter if Vladimir Putin shuts off gas supplies from Russia and Britain experiences a cold snap, National Grid has warned. Such an event would mean consumers in different parts of the country being notified a day in advance of three-hour...
I work remotely on a sailboat. I travel the world, bathe in the sea, and go snorkeling whenever I want.
Theresa Feulner is a psychologist who works remotely on a sailboat. In her free time, she's either hiking, relaxing on the boat, or exploring a city.
Comments / 1