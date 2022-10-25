ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Business Insider

5 things passengers should do on one of Europe's fastest trains, which reaches speeds of 400 kph

Europe's high-speed train, the Frecciarossa, has many features onboard that keep passengers entertained. There's a conference room, rotating seats, and three menus to choose from. Here's what Insider's Kate Duffy recommends passengers should do onboard the Frecciarossa. The Frecciarossa is one of Europe's fastest trains and can reach speeds of...
wanderwisdom.com

Island in Italy Is Paying People $15K to Move There and We're Ready to Sign Up

Millions of us have only fantasized and dreamed of living in Italy. To be able to call this picturesque country home, while enjoying a fabulous lifestyle enriched with gorgeous weather, deep history and culture, and mouthwatering cuisine would be a dream. Well, if that alone doesn't have you packing your bags, check out this amazing incentive. Italy's government will actually pay you up to $15,000 to move to Sardinia. Seriously?!
FodorsTravel

The GM of the REAL White Lotus Hotel in Sicily Tells All

With the return of the hit, HBO show 'White Lotus,' a new batch of entitled travelers are set to check into a luxury hotel, this time in Sicily. Get ready for sun, sand, and scandals—on October 30, The White Lotus returns for a second season. Written and directed by Mike White, the HBO miniseries’ first season won 10 Emmy awards. Like the first season, which depicted one week in the life of the staff and very privileged guests at a five-star resort in Hawaii, the second season will take place over the course of a week at a luxurious resort—this time in Sicily, at the Four Seasons San Domenico Palace in Taormina, to be precise. We caught up with Lorenzo Maraviglia, the hotel’s general manager, to find out how the property was chosen and transformed into the White Lotus.
Smithonian

To Get to Know Portugal, Explore Its Azulejo Tilework

From a few steps back, the artfully painted panorama of Lisbon at the National Azulejo Museum is an impressive sea of blue and white. Portraying every cathedral, bridge and shipyard in Portugal’s capital city as it looked just before a devastating 8.5-magnitude earthquake in 1755 means the work wraps around the entire room.
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Just Unearthed 10,500-Year-Old Human Remains In A German Bog

The bones found in the Duvensee bog of the Schleswig-Holstein region provide evidence of Germany's oldest known burial. Since the 1920s, archaeologists exploring the Duvensee bog in Germany’s Schleswig-Holstein region have uncovered pieces of flint, evidence of hazelnut roasting, and bark mats from Stone Age campsites. But they never found any human remains — until now.
April Killian

Mummies Open and Close Their Eyes After Hundreds of Years

For several years, the internet has been going crazy over photos and videos of the mummified bodies of two deceased young girls from different parts of the world - who both suddenly seem to be opening and closing their eyes. Could it be true? Read along, watch the videos, then give your opinion in the comments!
Business Insider

An unfinished 168-foot superyacht that was abandoned in 2007 will soon be up for auction starting at $1.5 million — see inside the 40% complete yacht

An unfinished superyacht abandoned just before the Great Recession will be up for auction starting at $1.5 million. The 168-foot motoryacht could cost between $16 million to $25 million to complete. Take a look at the nearly half-finished motoryacht that'll be auctioned by Boathouse Auctions in November. A 168-foot superyacht...
mailplus.co.uk

A great woman - but not much of a mother

Jan Morris: Life From Both Sides by Paul Clements (Scribe £25, 608pp) The telegram from base camp on Mount Everest, scribbled by a young ex‑Oxford and ex-Army journalist called James Morris, arrived at The Times offices on June 1, 1953: ‘Snow conditions bad stop advanced base abandoned yesterday stop awaiting improvement.’
TMZ.com

Cher Selling Malibu Home for $85 million

Cher's massive Malibu mansion, a place she's called home for decades, is hitting the market ... at a price fitting for one of music's all-timers. The Wall Street Journal reports the pop icon listed the stunning home for a whopping $85M, an incredible bump from the $2.95M she bought the place for back in 1989. The Italy-inspired home took five years to build, and it's a true beauty ... with just about all the amenities you can imagine.
Maya Devi

Meet Julia Günthel, the world's most flexible woman

Julia Günthel (who professionally goes by the name Zlata), also known as the Goddess of Flexibility, can fit herself in a 50 cm square box easily and it ‘just feels very natural to her.’ When doctors put her through an MRI machine, they found that she was as flexible as an infant.
disneyfoodblog.com

The SECRET Bathrooms of Disney World

We’re always looking for hidden gems in Disney World. Underrated snacks, hotels, restaurants — our mission is to find the best that Disney World has to offer. But…what about bathrooms? When ya gotta go, where can you find a cleaner, less crowded bathroom? Well, we’ve got a list for you — check out the secret bathrooms of Disney World!
HackerNoon

The Trail of Death

Astounding Stories of Super-Science, February 1930, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. The Beetle Horde - Chapter IX: The Trail of Death. Astounding Stories of Super-Science, February 1930: The Beetle Horde - CHAPTER IX.
