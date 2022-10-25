Read full article on original website
3 of the Most Dangerous Lakes in the US Are Here in New York
We love and are proud of our lakes in New York State. No matter the season, there's always something to do around our lakes. Just the fact that we have something no other state has, the Finger Lakes, and the fact that two of the great lakes border New York State, must give us some clout that we are one of the best places in the country for beautiful lakes.
16 Ways To Celebrate National Chocolate Day in Upstate New York
Yes, every day is National Chocolate Day for many of us. There is a "national food holiday" virtually every day on the calendar, it can be pretty hard to keep track. But they are great. They give a certain food (or drink) item a few moments in the spotlight. National Chocolate Day (October 28) is one of the best.
Small But Mighty: 13 of the Smallest Colleges in Upstate New York
Big is good. But small can be even better. Upstate New York is home to many large and well-known colleges and universities. There are several with huge enrollments of 20,000, 25,000, and even 30,000 students. But there are also a lot of smaller schools that also provide a great education, oftentimes in a niche subject matter.
Unemployment Drops in All New York Counties
All 62 counties in New York state are seeing a drop in their unemployment rate over the past year according to New York State Department of Labor data released October 25. Tioga and Chenango Counties posted non-seasonably adjusted unemployment rats of less than three percent in September while Broome, Delaware and Cortland Counties reported rates of between three and three-point-nine percent. Broome’s rate was three-point-three percent.
Viral TikTok Challenge Hits NY, Which Car Owners are at Risk?
Social media can be a good thing. I use it all the time both for work and privately as well. But as you know, there's a dark side and a dangerous side to social media too. One of the dangerous sides involves challenges you see from time to time. Lately, you may have heard about the Kia Challenge on TikTok. Apparently, the challenge is to steal a Kia or Hyundai vehicle and then take it for a joy ride according to the Auto Body News website.
12 Beautiful and Exciting Places To Bike Across Upstate New York
There are now dozens of ways for folks to bike across Upstate New York. And you can thank our state's railroad history for that!. One time, there were an uncountable number of long and short regional railroads traversing the breadth of the Upstate New York Region. From the far southwestern corner of the state around Jamestown to Plattsburgh in the North, Syracuse in Central New York and all along the Hudson Valley, trains chugged along their routes carrying goods and people from one end of the state to the other.
Is it Lights Out for Jack-O-Lanterns in New York State?
Finally, after two months of the Halloween season being present everywhere, the day is almost here. This year, I'm not planning on being home during the time of trick-or-treating, so if I find toilet paper strewn around the front of my house, it's my own fault. During a conversation with...
Tips for Getting the Real ID/Enhanced NY Driver License
Getting the new Enhanced Driver License or Real ID in New York may be harder for some people than others as time is running out for the upgrade. The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner is making the rounds of the Southern Tier and Central New York, stopping at airports in Broome and Onondaga counties, reminding residents that the deadline is approaching for travelers to get a Real ID or Enhanced Driver License if they have any plans to fly or travel outside the country even to Canada or Mexico.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Further Expands Red Flag Law
On Monday, October 24, Governor Hochul and New York Attorney General Letitia James announced an expansion of New York’s red flag law. The expansion of the law is aimed at putting even more safeguards in place to remove firearms from individuals who may be dangerous. To help make this happen, Hochul and James announced that an increase of $4.6 million dollars would be added to the attorney general’s 2023 budget. The funds will further support the efforts of New York State Police to obtain extreme risk protection orders when an individual has been deemed a danger to themselves or others. What this means is that if a person is flagged as being a potential risk, they will be banned from buying or owning a firearm."
NEPa Covid Numbers Jump/ NY Opens Enrollment for COVID Tax Credits
It’s been a rough week in Northeast Pennsylvania for the rate of infection from the coronavirus with a jump in the number of COVID-19 cases and several additional death recorded. A check of the Pennsylvania COVID-19 dashboard on October 26 shows Pennsylvania, overall, posted 20,104 new cases over the...
New York State Police Look for Stolen Delaware County Turbine Water Pump
New York State Police are looking for someone who stole some very heavy and specialized equipment in the Town of Masonville in Delaware County. Authorities say they are looking for a huge “Buffalo” turbine water pump that was stolen from a building being demolished on State Route 8 sometime between July and this month.
New York State University Professions Urge More $ for Central NY Campuses
The union that represents State University of New York faculty and staff is warning projected operating deficits at several SUNY campuses threaten public higher education across Central New York. United University Professions and several Central New York lawmakers are calling on the state to fully fund SUNY Cortland, SUNY College...
What’s New York’s Favorite Halloween Candy?
Candy is without a doubt the absolute best part of Halloween, and now we know which candy New York loves to fill their trick or treat bowls with. According to Ben George at Candystore.com, using consumer data spanning the last 15 years, when it comes to New Yorkers' favorite candy nothing beats Sour Patch Kids. So if you still haven't bought your Halloween candy, now you know which one will make you the most popular house on the block. Hot Tamales and Candy Corn finished second and third respectively.
Broome County “Early Voting” Polling Places to Open Soon
Early voting will get underway in Broome and other New York state counties in a few days. The Broome County Board of Elections will operate four sites for early voting for the general election. Registered voters also may cast their ballot on Election Day, November 8. Early voting hours will...
Upstate New York Haunted Attraction Named One of the Best in America
Upstate New York is home to one of the very best haunted house attractions in the entire United States of America!. According to the Haunted Attraction Association which is the only official association in the haunt industry, Frightmare Farms Haunted Scream Park in Palermo (near Lake Ontario) is one of the top haunted attractions in the United States.
Massachusetts Man Missing at Canadarago Lake, Otsego County
New York State Police out of Richfield Springs are investigating the disappearance of a Massachusetts man at Canadarago Lake in Otsego County. Authorities say 47-year-old Frederick Mayock of Springfield Massachusetts was last seen assembling a kayak at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, October 22. His unoccupied kayak and other items were found later but the Massachusetts man was nowhere to be found in the area.
A Dozen Spooktacular Upstate New York Halloween Events
Every town and city in Upstate New York will hold a special Halloween event. In fact, many from downstate New York and New York city often travel up to take part in many of these festive fall events. These include parades, scary movies, costume parties, dances, hayrides and spooky walking tours just to name a few.
“Used Car King of New York” Pleads Guilty for Fake License Plates
The self-proclaimed "Used Car King of New York" has plead guilty to conspiring to commit wire fraud and now faces up to 20 years in prison. According to a press release from the United States Attorney's Office Southern District of Texas, 51-year-old Octavian Ocasio pleaded guilty to conspiring with others to buying and selling thousands of fraudulent Texas-issued temporary buyer tags for cars outside of Texas without a legitimate vehicle purchase.
New York Designated Funds for SUNY Campus Child Care Deserts
Over $15.5 million is being invested by New York State in expansion of child care access at State University and City University of New York schools. Governor Kathy Hochul says the funding includes $10.8 million to address child care “deserts” across SUNY campuses that have been standing in the way of parents continuing their education.
Historic Cornerstone Saved Prior to IBM Country Club Demolition
Just as the wrecking crew is preparing to tear down the old IBM Country Club complex west of Endicott, Broome County officials have secured a cornerstone from the facility. The block marked with the year "1951" had been installed as part of a new wing to the facility on Watson Boulevard in the town of Union.
