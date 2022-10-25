Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
Uber Q3 Preview: Rebound Quarter Inbound?
UBER - Free Report) , is on deck to unveil quarterly earnings on November 1st, before the market open. Uber Technologies provides a platform that allows users to access transportation and food-ordering services. Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) paired with an overall VGM Score of a...
Zacks.com
Will Price Gains Buoy Chevron's (CVX) Q3 Upstream Earnings?
CVX - Free Report) is gearing up to release its third-quarter results on Oct 28. This time around, the primary contributor to the company’s earnings — its upstream (or exploration and production) division — is likely to have benefited from the ongoing strength in oil and natural gas prices. Chevron also has a downstream business, which refines crude oil into fuels like gasoline and diesel oil.
Zacks.com
Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Up
COLM - Free Report) posted third-quarter results, wherein the top and bottom lines increased year over year, and the latter came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Earnings and sales reflect solid business momentum and the strength of the company’s brand portfolio. Columbia Sportswear reaffirmed its top and bottom-line...
Zacks.com
Carter's (CRI) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Fall Y/Y
CRI - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results, wherein the top line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate while the bottom line beat the same. Both metrics fell year over year. Results were hurt by tough year-over-year comparisons along with the surge in gas and food prices. Inflation has also been weighing on demand for CRI’s brands.
Zacks.com
Stock Market News for Oct 28, 2022
The Dow closed higher for the fifth-straight session on Thursday as fresh data showed that the GDP grew faster than expected in the third quarter, which gave investors’ confidence a boost. However, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended lower following a mixed batch of earnings reports, while investors awaited earnings reports from some tech giants.
Zacks.com
Southern (SO) Q3 Earnings Miss, Maintains Vogtle Timelines
SO - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 earnings per share (excluding certain one-time items) of $1.31, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33. The underperformance reflects a spike in operations and maintenance cost. However, SO’s bottom line was above the year-earlier quarter’s adjusted profit of $1.23 per share, backed by...
Zacks.com
What to Expect From American International's (AIG) Q3 Earnings?
AIG - Free Report) is set to report its third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the leading global insurance organization’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.19 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.3% due to reduced alternative investment income. This was partially offset by higher net realized gains on the Fortitude Refunds withheld embedded derivative and solid underwriting results within the General Insurance segment.
Zacks.com
Arch Resources (ARCH) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Beat
ARCH - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $8.68, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.14 by 5%. Arch Resources' earnings improved a whopping 76.4% year over year. Revenues. Total revenues were $863.4 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $699 million by 23.5%....
Zacks.com
How Much Upside is Left in American Airlines (AAL)? Wall Street Analysts Think 29%
AAL - Free Report) have gained 14% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $13.97, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $18 indicates a potential upside of 28.9%.
Zacks.com
3 Top Business Services Stocks Braving Industry Challenges
WNS - Free Report) , BGSF, Inc. (. VVI - Free Report) to sail through the pandemic-related challenges. The Zacks Business-Services industry comprises companies that offer a range of services, including specialty rental, supply-chain management, electronic commerce, technology, document management, digital audience, data, voice, analytical and business transformation, among others. The pandemic will continue to change the way industry players have conducted business and delivered services so far. The industry’s key focus is currently on channelizing money and efforts toward more effective operational components, such as technology, digital transformation, data-driven decision-making and enhanced cybersecurity. To position themselves suitably in the post-pandemic era and better utilize the opportunities that the economic recovery will bring, service providers are increasing their efforts toward formulating and reassessing strategic initiatives.
Zacks.com
Amarin (AMRN) Q3 Earnings Beat, Sales Hurt by Vascepa Generics
AMRN - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of 2 cents per American depositary share in third-quarter 2022, beating both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our model estimates, both of which are pegged at a loss of 2 cents per share. The company recorded adjusted earnings of 3 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.
Zacks.com
Earnings Preview: Gates Industrial (GTES) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline
GTES - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com
Will ExxonMobil's (XOM) Upstream Business Aid Q3 Earnings?
XOM - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 28, before the opening bell. Since the integrated energy player has significant exposure to upstream business, a considerable improvement in oil price is likely to have aided the quarterly performance. Upstream Business. ExxonMobil’s upstream businesses fall under...
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 28th
LMST - Free Report) : This bank holding company which offers checking and saving accounts, lines of credit, credit and debit cards, online banking, agricultural lending and treasury management services, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.
Zacks.com
MDC's Earnings Miss Estimates in Q3, Gross Margin Declines
MDC - Free Report) reported lackluster earnings for third-quarter 2022c, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and declined year over year. Revenues topped the consensus estimate and rose year over year. In a bid to stay competitive in the current market condition, MDC is offering great opportunities for the build-to-order...
Zacks.com
Charles River (CRL) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
CRL - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings per share of $2.77 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.09%. Earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 2.63%.
Zacks.com
Newell (NWL) Surpasses Q3 Earnings, Misses Sales Estimates
NWL - Free Report) has reported third-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, whereas the top line lagged the same. Both metrics declined year over year. Results have been affected by a tough environment, reduced inventory, inflationary pressure and the impact of a stronger dollar. Management expects the headwinds to persist in the near term.
Zacks.com
Chevron (CVX) Tops Q3 Earnings on Strong Prices, Margins
CVX - Free Report) reported adjusted third-quarter earnings per share of $5.56, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.02 and surging from the year-earlier quarter's profit of $2.96. The outperformance could be attributed to robust commodity prices and product margins, which propelled both CVX segments to better-than-expected bottom line results.
Zacks.com
Here's What Could Help Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB) Maintain Its Recent Price Strength
While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
Zacks.com
3 Gold Funds to Buy as Alternate Investment Destinations
Major Wall Street bourses continue to gyrate on account of various domestic and global macro-economic factors. The Eearnings season hasve given some a breather to the investors, and the market reported positively in the month of October after a highly disappointing September. But the overall sentiment remains bearish. The S&P 500, the Dow and the Nasdaq have given negative returns of 20.12%, 11.85%, and 31.02%, respectively, so far this year.
