Sioux City Police investigating double homicide on West Fifth Street
SIOUX CITY — Two people were killed in a shooting in the wee hours of Saturday morning on Sioux City's west side, according to Sioux City Police. According to a press release, officers say the shooting occurred in the 1400 block of West Fifth Street where they came across two victims: one who was pronounced dead at the scene and the other who was pronounced dead after arriving at a local hospital.
Sioux City man sentenced to 50 years prison for fatal shooting
SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man was sentenced Friday to 50 years in prison for fatally shooting his roommate. A Woodbury County jury in August found Robert Buel, 54, guilty of second-degree murder and going armed with intent for the Aug. 22, 2021, shooting death of Jason Lafferty, 41, at their home at 211 21st St.
Sioux City jewelry store robbed by two suspects with sledgehammers, police say
SIOUX CITY — Two male suspects, wearing masks and carrying sledgehammers, broke into a Sioux City jewelry store and made off with an untold amount of jewelry just before 1 p.m. on Saturday. That's according to Sioux City Police who say the suspects busted a glass jewelry case at...
CASE HISTORY: Laurel, Nebraska, a town of less than 1,000, reckons with quadruple homicide
On Aug. 4, 2022, four people were found dead at two different crime scenes in Laurel, Nebraska. The next day, 42-year-old resident Jason Jones was charged with 10 felonies including four counts of first-degree murder. Here's the case history so far. breaking topical alert top story. Nebraska State Patrol Col....
Granville, Iowa man charged with making terroristic threats against hospital employees
ORANGE CITY, Iowa — A Granville, Iowa, man is facing a felony charge for allegedly threatening to shoot the employees of a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, hospital. Ryan Betcke, 58, was arrested Wednesday and charged with making terroristic threats, a class D felony. The Sioux County Sheriff's Office said...
Conkey
Duane and Doreé (Johns) Conkey of Sioux City will celebrate 70 years of marriage on Wednesday. Cards may be sent to 1609 S Rustin, Sioux City, IA 51106. Duane and Doreé were married on Nov. 2, 1952, at the Methodist Church on Rustin Ave in Sioux City. Duane was a firefighter in Sioux City. Doreé was a homemaker and worked as a bookkeeper/secretary in the past. Both are retired.
Man arrested following burglary at Sioux City's Cathedral of the Epiphany
SIOUX CITY -- A man has been charged in a burglary that occurred at the Cathedral of the Epiphany Church Thursday afternoon. At around 1 p.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to the 1011 Douglas St. church where a male suspect allegedly broke an exterior window to gain entry. Once inside, he broke into a cash box, stealing an undisclosed amount of money before leaving the church.
Richard Krone
Richard Krone of Sioux City will celebrate his 96th birthday on Monday with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 908 Cecelia St., Sioux City, IA 51105. Richard was born on Oct. 31, 1926, in Sioux City. He worked as a communication cost estimator. Richard married Anne on Oct. 14, 1950, in Sioux City. His children are Rick Krone of Sioux City; and Sharon (Mike) Irish of Sioux City. Richard has five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Journal endorses in Sioux City legislative races, Woodbury County contests
The Sioux City Journal editorial board today begins its 2022 general election endorsements with two races for Iowa legislative districts in Sioux City and contests for Woodbury County Attorney and a Woodbury County Board of Supervisors seat. Iowa House District 2. Steve Hansen (Democrat) Bob Henderson (Republican) Our endorsement: Hansen....
What you missed this week in notable Siouxland crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Sioux City Journal. (54) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
1 killed in Wayne County crash
WAYNE, Neb. -- One person was killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle accident in rural Wayne County. According to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, Bernard Kneifl Jr., was northbound on Nebraska Highway 16 in a semitrailer and was turning west onto 849th Road when his truck was struck from behind by a northbound vehicle driven by Sander Granados-Herrera.
Niobrara rancher, Crofton businessman run for legislative seat in Northeast Nebraska pits
A fourth-generation rancher from Niobrara and an investment banker from Crofton are competing in a sprawling state Legislative district in Northeast Nebraska. District 40, which was redrawn by lawmakers following the 2020 census, covers the northern two-thirds of Dixon County, northern Pierce County and all of Cedar, Holt and Antelope counties. The district stretches from Atkinson in the west, north to the South Dakota border, east to the Iowa border and south to the Neligh area.
Police seize $100,000 worth of pot in Gayville
GAYVILLE, S.D. -- Law enforcement officers seized more than $100,000 in marijuana and guns in a drug bust at a Gayville home. South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation agents, Yankton Police Department officers and Yankton County Sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant Wednesday at the house. It resulted in the seizure of 22 pounds of marijuana, 751 grams of concentrated marijuana wax, 95 Nerds Rope marijuana edible packages, Suboxone, a Ruger SR-556 rifle, a Glock 48 9mm pistol and $6,250 in cash.
Siouxland Sleep Out raises awareness of homelessness through pledges, contests
Using tarp, pieces of cardboard and rope tied against a tree, Rick Edwards had a safe place to sleep while protecting himself against a cold autumnal wind. “It’s actually pretty warm inside here,” the Sioux City native said of the makeshift tent he built with his friend Christian David. “I’ve been in worst places.”
Woodbury County Attorney's election features experienced incumbent, challenger
SIOUX CITY — There might not be another contest on this year’s ballot matching two candidates as familiar with the office they are seeking — and each other — as the race for Woodbury County Attorney. Incumbent Patrick “PJ” Jennings, a Democrat, has held the position...
Yard of the Year winners promote native gardening
Yard of the Year winners Tom and Cheri Stewart of 2801 Cecelia St. use a combination of native and non-native flowers in their extensive 2-acre landscape, and belong to an organization called Loess Hills, Iowa chapter of Wild Ones, which promotes planting native landscapes in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.
PHOTOS: 2022 Sioux City Halloween Decorations
It's the spookiest time of the entire year. So we decided to spotlight some most bone-chilling, blood-curdling, horrifying Halloween yard decorations we could find in all of Siouxland. Check them out before they get taken down.
3 Bedroom Home in South Sioux City - $319,000
This townhome built in 2018 nestled in a cul-de-sac is as good as new. 3 bedrooms with a finished basement. This townhome features a 3 car garage, main floor laundry and knotty alder cabinets throughout. The kitchen is eat in with a dining area and granite countertops. The living room has a gas fireplace and hardwood floors. The primary bedroom has tray ceilings and a must see off suite bathroom. This bathroom has a tile walk in shower, a water closet for privacy, tile floor, granite vanity and a large walk in closet. The second bedroom on the main level has wanes coating, a double closet and ceiling fan. The main bathroom has tile flooring, granite vanity and a whirlpool tub. The lower level of this townhome has a large entertaining space and a wet bar with tile flooring. The lower level also has an additional large bedroom with a walk-in closet, work out room and a 3\4 bathroom with a large shower. The home sits on level lot with a poured patio for grilling and catching some rays. Snow removal and lawn maintenance is included. Why wait for new construction? This home is ready and finished just for you..
Restoration St. Louis to construct 32-unit apartment building in Sioux City's downtown
SIOUX CITY — Restoration St. Louis, the developer behind the renovation of the Warrior Hotel and Davidson Building, plans to expand 614 Pierce St. into a new multi-family apartment building. Warrior Lofts will consist of 32 total units -- 24 studio units, four one-bedroom units and four two-bedroom units....
STATE VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW: Sioux Center, Unity Christian set for bids at the 3A state title
CORALVILLE, Iowa – A pair of Sioux County schools are headed east as Sioux Center and Unity Christian qualified for the Class 3A state tournament in Coralville, Iowa starting Tuesday. Sioux Center won Region 1, and did so with three straight sweep victories. The Warriors are 30-3 on the...
