This townhome built in 2018 nestled in a cul-de-sac is as good as new. 3 bedrooms with a finished basement. This townhome features a 3 car garage, main floor laundry and knotty alder cabinets throughout. The kitchen is eat in with a dining area and granite countertops. The living room has a gas fireplace and hardwood floors. The primary bedroom has tray ceilings and a must see off suite bathroom. This bathroom has a tile walk in shower, a water closet for privacy, tile floor, granite vanity and a large walk in closet. The second bedroom on the main level has wanes coating, a double closet and ceiling fan. The main bathroom has tile flooring, granite vanity and a whirlpool tub. The lower level of this townhome has a large entertaining space and a wet bar with tile flooring. The lower level also has an additional large bedroom with a walk-in closet, work out room and a 3\4 bathroom with a large shower. The home sits on level lot with a poured patio for grilling and catching some rays. Snow removal and lawn maintenance is included. Why wait for new construction? This home is ready and finished just for you..

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO