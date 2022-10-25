ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

Pinterest (PINS) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

PINS - Free Report) reported healthy third-quarter 2022 results with a year-over-year increase in revenues driven by strong demand from joint businesses. Both the bottom line and top line beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarter Details. The company reported a GAAP net loss of $65.2 million or a loss...
Zacks.com

Overstock.com (OSTK) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates

OSTK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.13 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.12 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.54 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.33%. A...
Zacks.com

Amarin (AMRN) Q3 Earnings Beat, Sales Hurt by Vascepa Generics

AMRN - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of 2 cents per American depositary share in third-quarter 2022, beating both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our model estimates, both of which are pegged at a loss of 2 cents per share. The company recorded adjusted earnings of 3 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.
Zacks.com

Schneider (SNDR) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, 2022 View Tweaked

SNDR - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results wherein earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Quarterly earnings of 70 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents. The bottom line rose 13% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Operating revenues of $1,675.3 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,725.4 million but improved 16% year over year. Revenues (excluding fuel surcharge) increased 8% to $1,441.8 million.
Zacks.com

MDC's Earnings Miss Estimates in Q3, Gross Margin Declines

MDC - Free Report) reported lackluster earnings for third-quarter 2022c, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and declined year over year. Revenues topped the consensus estimate and rose year over year. In a bid to stay competitive in the current market condition, MDC is offering great opportunities for the build-to-order...
Zacks.com

AutoNation (AN) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates

AN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $6 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.32 per share. This compares to earnings of $5.12 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.06%. A...
Zacks.com

First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

FGBI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.70 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.71 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.67 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.41%. A...
Zacks.com

TransUnion's (TRU) Shares Barely Move Since Q3 Earnings Beat

TRU - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same. There has not been any major price change since the earnings release on Oct 25. TransUnion’s shares have declined 50% over the past year compared with the 18.9% decline of the industry it belongs to.
Zacks.com

ExxonMobil (XOM) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates, Hikes Dividend

XOM - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 earnings per share of $4.45, excluding identified items, have beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.88 and improved from the year-ago profit of $1.58. Total quarterly revenues of $112,070 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $115,188 million but jumped from the year-ago quarter’s...
Zacks.com

Enova International (ENVA) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

ENVA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.74 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.60 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.50 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.75%. A...
Zacks.com

Primis Financial (FRST) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates

FRST - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.21 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.27 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -22.22%. A...
Zacks.com

First American (FAF) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Decline Y/Y

FAF - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 operating income per share of $1.62, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8%. The bottom line declined 24.6% year over year. The quarterly earnings reflect lower expenses and higher net investment income, partly offset by soft performance at both Title Insurance and...
Zacks.com

Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

NECB - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 32.43%. A...
Zacks.com

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

AMBP - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.06 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.09 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.14 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -33.33%. A...
Zacks.com

Onto Innovation (ONTO) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates

ONTO - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.35 per share, up 38% year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.1%. Revenues of $254 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.7%. The top line increased 27% year over year. The upside can be attributed to higher demand from several end markets, particularly advanced nodes and Inspection market, owing to increasing demand for the compound semiconductor power device market.
Zacks.com

Chevron (CVX) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

CVX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $5.56 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.02 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.96 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.76%. A...
Zacks.com

DaVita (DVA) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, 2022 EPS View Cut

DVA - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45 in the third quarter of 2022, which declined 38.3% on a sequential basis. The figure lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.1%. Our projection of adjusted EPS was $1.64. GAAP EPS for the quarter was $1.13, reflecting a...
Zacks.com

Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

PIPR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.08 per share. This compares to earnings of $4.55 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 11.54%. A...
Zacks.com

Core Labs (CLB) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Meet

CLB - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 results, wherein adjusted earnings of 18 cents a share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 9 cents. This could be attributed to the Reservoir Description segment performing better than expected. Moreover, earnings in the reported quarter were in line with the year-ago quarter’s...
Zacks.com

Carter's (CRI) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Fall Y/Y

CRI - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results, wherein the top line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate while the bottom line beat the same. Both metrics fell year over year. Results were hurt by tough year-over-year comparisons along with the surge in gas and food prices. Inflation has also been weighing on demand for CRI’s brands.

Comments / 0

Community Policy