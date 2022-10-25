ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

No debate: Why Kentucky Republicans are ignoring their Democratic challengers

By David Catanese
McClatchy DC
McClatchy DC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JgWxW_0ilqaOOK00

Rand Paul has largely ignored Charles Booker this year – except for a moment when his Democratic challenger for U.S. Senate had the chance to command statewide attention.

On the night Booker sat for an interview with KET earlier this month, Paul’s campaign unleashed a scathing digital commercial. It accused Booker and his supporters of encouraging political violence.

But an underlying goal of the strategically timed attack was to divert eyeballs away from Booker’s opportunity to drive his own narrative at a forum that Paul shunned.

“They’re ignoring Kentucky, they’re ignoring this race. He doesn’t really think he has a challenge,” Booker said in a recent interview.

Paul has not agreed to debate Booker and with just two weeks left until Election Day, it looks like the tradition of a face-to-face meeting between the two major party candidates will expire this campaign cycle.

It’s a trend that’s increasingly common across the country this year, as Republicans’ deepening distrust of longstanding media entities are leading them to bypass them altogether.

Candidates in Arizona, Nevada and Pennsylvania are also foregoing debates, and sometimes it’s Democrats who are refusing to lend their opponents a platform to launch attacks.

But in Kentucky, it’s the Republican incumbents who are acting as if their challengers don’t exist .

Like Paul, Rep. Andy Barr also declined KET’s invitation for a forum with his Democratic opponent, Geoff Young.

“I will take my case for re-election directly to the voters,” Barr said in explaining his decision.

Young, a heavy underdog against Barr in the Lexington-based 6th Congressional District, espouses a series of controversial foreign policy views, including calling for the indictments of U.S. officials who have visited Taiwan.

“I first met Andy Barr in person at a town hall he put on in Versailles in August, 2013. Since then, he has never dared to debate me in any format. He’s one of the most cowardly politicians in Kentucky. I think he chickened out of the … KET debate because he didn’t want me to say to his face that he has knowingly voted to send weapons to Ukrainian Nazis for the last eight years,” Young said.

Political debates always carry some inherent risks for front-running candidates with commanding leads, says Aaron Kall, the director of debate at the University of Michigan.

“Sharing a debate stage elevates underdog candidates and there is always the possibility that a major gaffe could fundamentally change the trajectory and media coverage of a race in its closing weeks,” Kall said. “If debates are consistent with the best political interests of candidates, they will continue to participate. Unfortunately, this has become less common recently and the voters will ultimately be less informed about their important democratic decisions.”

In Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District, Democratic candidate Matt Lehman hasn’t been able to secure a debate or forum with Rep. Thomas Mssie.

Lehman has blasted the liberty-minded Massie as “a coward who doesn’t talk to his constituents.”

“To our knowledge, he has held no town halls in the last two years, and he’s skipped candidate forums, including the Lewis County Lions Club Candidate Forum and Cake Auction in Vanceburg where he lives, Gallatin County Chamber of Commerce in Warsaw, and Trimble County Public Library in Bedford,” said Lehman adviser Bob Driehaus. “Matt has attended every one.”

In a statement to McClatchy, Massie said that “given the political irrelevancy of the Democrat Party in this district, the consequential race is the primary contest in the spring.”

“My opponent this fall is not credible, well funded or in sync with the values of the district,” Massie said.

GOP Reps. James Comer and Hal Rogers both showed up for interviews on KET, but neither of their Democratic opponents met the network’s criteria required for an appearance, an indication of how uncompetitive their races are.

Rep. Brett Guthrie did not respond to KET’s invite to appear with his Democratic challenger Hank Linderman.

The only two congressional candidates who jointly appeared on the network were Democrat Morgan McGarvey and Republican Stuart Ray, who are competing for the open seat occupied by Rep. John Yarmuth, who is retiring.

Comments / 5

Just Me Too
4d ago

Booker bumping his gums again. He doesn’t have a chance of winning against Rand Paul who has visited local counties n spoken to them about his beliefs n policies supported.

Reply
5
Lisa Seng
5d ago

Why should Any Republican stand and debate with some Lying…. Race Baiting Democrats??? No point.

Reply
13
Related
westkentuckystar.com

Kentucky voter registration continues surge

Secretary of State Michael Adams announced that voter registration last month doubled August's surge, and remained strong this month through the October 11 registration deadline. From September 1 through October 11, Kentucky saw 22,613 new registrations, for a net gain of 16,467 voters. During that same period, 6,146 voters were...
KENTUCKY STATE
WUKY

In the fight over Kentucky's abortion ballot question, it's important to understand the difference between the amendment and its likely effects

The wording of Kentucky's Amendment allows supporters and opponents to frame the issue with some key differences — some subtle, some not-so-subtle. The amendment appears simple on the surface. If adopted, it would add a new section to the state constitution that states, “To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.”
KENTUCKY STATE
Metro News

Justice says Amendment 2 vote “biggest moment of my governorship”

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice has an ally in the Kanawha County Commission in his opposition to Amendment 2 and Justice took advantage of it during stop at the commission’s Thursday night meeting in Charleston. Justice, speaking before a commission room full of county first responders, said...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky governor’s education plan includes 5% pay raise, teacher student loan forgiveness

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear renewed his push Thursday for higher teacher salaries and state-funded preschool for 4-year-olds, offering a response to statewide test scores showing setbacks among many students caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Flanked by state education leaders, the Democratic governor urged the Republican-dominated legislature to reopen the state budget next year […]
KENTUCKY STATE
Fox 19

Kentucky participates in ‘National Prescription Drug Take Back Day’

NORTHERN KENTUCKY (WXIX) - In a national effort to help end drug abuse in the U.S., Kentuckians were encouraged to participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday. People interested in the nationwide event could drop off their unwanted medications between 10 a.m. and...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Abortion in Kentucky: What a vote for or against Amendment 2 will do

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A whopping $3.6 million has been raised to pay for campaigns for and against Amendment 2. Yard signs, billboards and television ads are being employed to sway voters. One TV spot declares its passage would mean "no abortions, no exceptions." Another claims that "radical, out-of-state activists...
KENTUCKY STATE
eaglecountryonline.com

Gov. Beshear Announces Over $217 Million to Provide Clean Drinking Water, Improve Infrastructure Across Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Oct. 27, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced $217,200,881 in funding to support 408 projects that will provide clean drinking water and improve water infrastructure across 102 counties in Kentucky. The funding comes from the second round of Gov. Beshear’s Cleaner Water Program. Approximately 1,500 unserved...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Kentuckians call for regulations for sober living facilities

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Wednesday marks the fifth town hall meeting for the state’s Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission (KYOAAC) since it started over the summer. The commission traveling all over the state to hear from those impacted by drug use, how they think the state’s portion of a $478-million settlement should be spent.
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Hiking Forecast for West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio

(WOWK) — It was another round of absolutely fantastic weather to start the weekend in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky. Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists will tell you how the weather will hold up for the rest of the weekend. Here’s some cool trails if you are looking for some ideas. We will see partly cloudy […]
KENTUCKY STATE
k105.com

Drought conditions worsen across Kentucky

Continued dry weather has led to an expansion of both the area and severity of drought conditions in Kentucky, according to the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor report issued Thursday. The eastern half of Pike County is the only area of the state not experiencing any drought conditions in the Oct....
KENTUCKY STATE
McClatchy DC

McClatchy DC

Washington, DC
887
Followers
11
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

McClatchy's Washington-based journalists are part of the wider McClatchy network of news professionals who cover the federal government and Congress for all of our newsrooms. The D.C. team’s work appears not only on the McClatchyDC.com digital publication but also across McClatchy's network of news products, from the websites to mobile and tablet apps, and on the printed pages of McClatchy’s 30 newspapers. While located in the heart of D.C., the team aims to cover Washington from an outside-the-Beltway perspective. Working hand-in-hand with McClatchy's newsrooms, the team reports not only about the people who make the decisions in D.C., but with a focus on the citizens of America, who must live with those decisions.

 https://www.mcclatchydc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy