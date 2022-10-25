ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marie Claire US

'Love Is Blind' Contestant Andrew Used Eye Drops During an Emotional Scene, And Fans Are Convinced He Was Faking Tears

By Iris Goldsztajn
Marie Claire US
Marie Claire US
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yWJ3z_0ilqaJyh00

I'm a sucker for a completely bizarre story, and Love Is Blind contestant Andrew Liu has provided the fodder for my new favorite. (Sorry, special salad dressing , but you had your moment.)

The season 3 contestant appeared on camera during episode 4, after he had proposed to fellow contestant Nancy Rodriguez , who turned him down.

Speaking to the producers, he asked, "Are you rolling?"

When they confirmed that they were, Liu said, "Oh, hang on," and dug out a bottle of eye drops from his pocket, saying, "This is too much. Just a little bit."

He then appeared to smile, before scrunching his eyes and sniffing. He said, "It didn't feel good, to be completely honest. I guess I feel satisfied that I went for it. It just... Yeah man, it hurts."

He continued, "I guess it's a good moment for the..." as he pulled out the eye drops again. He then asked, "Is it OK that I'm doing this?"

Off camera, a producer replied, "If your eyes are hurting, by all means."

While sad music continued to play, Liu spent a few seconds putting in more eye drops, before sniffing again.

"Um, I never thought I could care for someone that would bring me to tears," he concluded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PtnPP_0ilqaJyh00

(Image credit: Ser Baffo/Netflix)

*rubbing hands together* Let's get into it.

Twitter user @aidanthereup shared the clip on Twitter , captioning it, "he really thought the producers were gonna edit that out i'm cryingggg"—the implication being that Liu used the eye drops to fake tears, and thought it wouldn't be shown in the final edit.

The comments are some of the best things I've read in my entire life (please, I don't even know what a hyperbole is ).

"he thought the producers wanted drama... likeee no, they want MESS," one person wrote.

"Yeah the producers are petty but the editors are SAVAGE! Why would they play that sad song like he really had a f***ing moment," someone else wondered.

"This was so crazy my jaw dropped. Why does anyone in reality tv trust editors/producers??? If you're mic'd it's going in, they're not on your side mate," another person commented.

"he asked if they were filming, he never asked if they were editing," remarked someone else.

Liu has since addressed the controversy, reposting the clip from Netflix' Instagram with the caption, "Could have at least edited out the pimple, guys"—which reaaally doesn't sound like a denial to me.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23KKlz_0ilqaJyh00

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix / Instagram)

Liu also reshared a story from season 2 contestant Shayne Jansen , in which Jansen says, "Now, this might be an unpopular opinion, but I respect this move, because you know what, if you're gonna go down, get some f***ing screen time while you do it, OK. People are talking about it, you know, get your f***ing screen time. Do your thing, my man, I respect the move. I love it."

Thank you, Andrew. Thank you, Netflix. I, personally, am having a wonderful time.

Comments / 0

Related
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab

Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

'It's highly insensitive': Netflix bosses in hot water for 'rewriting history' in The Crown as show changes the Queen's Annus Horribilis speech given in 1992

Netflix has been criticised for making up royal scenes for The Crown and have reportedly been forced to rewrite the Queen's historic Annus Horribilis speech. In November 1992 her Majesty spoke at London's Guildhall after a number of scandals and just four days after the fire which burnt down part of her home at Windsor Castle.
Daily Mail

'It has made things better': Strictly's Ellie Simmonds reveals that appearing on the show has improved public support after previously facing 'name calling' in the street

Ellie Simmonds has shared that appearing on Strictly Come Dancing has improved previous abuse that she would face on a day-to-day basis. The Olympic swimmer, 27, who is the show's first contestant with dwarfism, admitted that prior to appearing in the competition she would face 'stares' and 'name calling' in the street.
Marie Claire US

Marie Claire US

932
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fueling discovery of fashion, beauty and career, and delivering the social conscious journalism, Marie Claire US is a flagship brand in women’s lifestyle and is authentically committed to celebrating the richness and scope of women’s lives.

 https://www.marieclaire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy