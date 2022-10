TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Wright Elementary School is celebrating reading at their Spooktacular Family Literacy Night on October 27, 2022. The event is scheduled to last from 5 PM to 6 PM at the Tallulah Community Center.

The literacy night will feature games, books and activities. Concession will also be for sale and the proceeds will be used to support the Wright Elementary’s reading program.