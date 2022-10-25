Read full article on original website
Related
Patent Issued for Maintaining stability of health services entities treating influenza (USPTO 11468996): Cerner Innovation Inc.
Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11468996 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Influenza is a contagious respiratory illness with a long history of causing human morbidity and mortality. Despite extensive surveillance of seasonal influenza, its economic costs remain difficult to quantify. Although statistical methods have been proposed for estimating the excess hospitalization rate and mortality rate of influenza, few economic studies have attempted to measure the health insurance losses arising from acute-care hospitalizations resulting from influenza.
Study Data from National Center for Geriatrics and Gerontology Update Knowledge of Public Health (Comparison between the Chief Care Manager and the Normal Care Manager on Hospitalization and Discharge Coordination Activities in Japan: An Online …): Health and Medicine – Public Health
-- New research on public health is the subject of a new report. According to news reporting from the. by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “The Japanese long-term care insurance system came into operation in the year 2000 and the chief care manager certification system was established in 2006 to improve the quality of care management.”
Research on Health and Medicine Reported by Researchers at Tehran University of Medical Sciences (Basic Health Insurance Stewardship in Line with the Upstream Laws and Policies: Conflicts and Contradictions): Health and Medicine
-- Investigators publish new report on agriculture. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “One of the serious challenges regarding interactions between Iran’s social security system and health system is basic health insurance stewardship.”. Our news correspondents obtained a quote from the research...
Easterseals Announces National Partnership with Nonprofit Health Insurer CareSource
Funding Will Support Critical Easterseals Services for People with Disabilities, Veterans, and Seniors Nationwide. /PRNewswire/ -- Easterseals announced today that it has received a donation of. $2.55 million. from. CareSource. , a nationally recognized leader in managed care with a legacy of providing quality health care coverage for Medicaid consumers....
University of International Business and Economics Reports Findings in Science (Public long-term care insurance scheme and informal care use among community-dwelling older adults in China): Science
-- New research on Science is the subject of a report. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The public long-term care insurance (LTCI) scheme has been implemented in a few countries. Although the hypotheses of crowding-out, crowding-in and specialisation can facilitate our understanding of the relationship between LTCI and informal care use, existing studies may suffer from reverse causality.”
Universal Health Coverage – Nigeria Urged On 'Strategic Purchasing' for More Health Outcomes
As Nigeria strives towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC), stakeholders in the health sector have urged on strategic purchasing by ensuring that available resources are properly expended for health value. They said proper utilisation of available resources will enable more Nigerians or the population at risk to access healthcare. The global...
How small business owners can prepare for changes in consumer behavior and higher rates on loans
The Federal Reserve is expected to continue raising interest rates in 2022 to counteract inflation. The prospect of rising rates may seem daunting for small business owners, but the reality so far may have been less worrisome. Small businesses’ exposure to rising rates may be direct or indirect. This...
Centers for Medicare & Medicaid: Biden-Harris Administration Strengthens Medicare With Finalized Policies To Simplify Enrollment And Expand Access To Coverage
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issued a final rule that updates Medicare enrollment and eligibility rules to expand coverage for people with Medicare and advance health equity. The final rule, which implements changes made by the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 (CAA), makes it easier for people to enroll in Medicare and eliminates delays in coverage. Among these changes, individuals will now have Medicare coverage the month immediately after their enrollment, thereby reducing any delays in coverage. In addition, the rule expands access through Medicare special enrollment periods (SEPs) and allows certain eligible beneficiaries to receive Medicare Part B coverage without a late enrollment penalty.
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for using primary and redundant devices for detecting falls (USPTO 11468758): Aetna Inc.
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Kurfirst, Dwayne (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11468758, is. Aetna Inc. (. Hartford, Connecticut. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by...
AM Best’s Webinar Highlights: Benchmarking Discussion: How Current and Emerging Auto Insurance Trends Will Affect Carrier Results
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Viewers can access highlights from anAM Best webinar sponsored by. to learn how auto carriers might respond to market trends. , vice president & general manager, auto vertical,. LexisNexis Risk Solutions. ;. Ryan Hupp. , director, product management,. LexisNexis Risk Solutions. ; and. John Ittner. , head of...
KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The discussion and analysis below include certain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors described in "Risk Factors" in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended. December 31, 2021. . Our actual results could differ...
KOBA Insurance Chooses Socotra Policy Core Platform to Expand UBI Product Portfolio
Socotra’s platform will assist KOBA in offering its usage-based insurance internationally and expand its portfolio to other products such as insurance for boats and motorcycles. SAN FRANCISCO. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Socotra, the modern core platform provider for innovative insurers, today announced that. KOBA Insurance. , an insurtech MGA pioneering usage-based...
Patent Issued for Display tool (USPTO 11468080): The Prudential Insurance Company of America
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Dennie,. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11468080 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “In a variety of industries, it is standard practice for companies to provide information to their consumers and producers (agents who sell directly to consumers) in the form of multi-page documents. For example, customers commonly receive information about accounts, opportunities, and policies through such documents.”
AMERISAFE INC – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
The following discussion should be read in conjunction with the accompanying unaudited consolidated financial statements and the related notes included in Item 1 of Part I of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, together with "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended.
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for dynamically generating optimal routes for vehicle operation management (USPTO 11466997): State Fram Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Brannan, Joseph Robert ( Bloomington, IL , US), Gross,. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “It is well known to use vehicles for delivery of cargo, including persons and items. Newer methods of transporting such cargo are being implemented, such as ride-sharing and businesses contracting with third parties for package delivery. However, current systems require users to pick and choose discrete jobs. For example, a driver for a ride-share service seeks individual persons (or groups thereof) to provide rides to. Likewise, third-party delivery contractors accept individual delivery jobs. Current systems do not provide users with any strategies for maximizing revenue. Accordingly, it is left up to users to attempt to maximize their revenue, time, and/or other resources as they choose individual jobs or tasks. Moreover, many known systems may limit or place restrictions on concurrent jobs, such that users accept consecutive jobs and may be deprived of the advantages (in time and revenue) of concurrent jobs.”
Seniors Taking Prescription Drugs Need to Check 2023 Medicare Drug Plans Advises AAMSI
Los Angeles, CA October 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Prices for a record number of prescription drugs increased in 2022 according to data reported by the. American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance. (AAMSI). “Most drug plans renew once a year in January at which time they can charge more for various medications,”...
World Insurance Associates Acquires Circle Insurance Agency Inc.
Iselin, NJ , Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (“WIA”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. Circle Insurance Agency Inc. (“Circle Insurance”) of Danvers, MA on. October 1, 2022. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Founded...
AM Best to Participate in ACLI’s Senior Investment Managers Seminar
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM BestSenior Director Michael Porcelli will participate in a panel discussion titled, “Alternative Investment Paradigms through Reinsurance,” during the American Council of Life Insurers’ (ACLI) upcoming Senior Investment Managers Seminar 2022, which will be held on. Nov. 6-9, 2022. , at the. Westin Mission Hills.
Studies from Guizhou University Yield New Data on Agricultural Insurance (The Influence of the Peer Effect on Farmers’ Agricultural Insurance Decision: Evidence from the Survey Data of the Karst Region in China): Agriculture – Agricultural Insurance
-- Investigators publish new report on agricultural insurance. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Low insurance participation rate and low willingness to insure among farmers have always been major problems in the sustainable development of agricultural insurance in. China. . This paper attempts to...
Here's local help to apply for Affordable Care Act insurance
Akron Beacon Journal (OH) Local help is available for people looking for Affordable Care Act health insurance coverage options through the federal health insurance marketplace. AxessPointe Community Health Centers two years ago stopped in-person free group enrollment workshops due to the COVID-19 pandemic and moved to individual appointments. The counselors...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
2K+
Followers
30K+
Post
205K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0